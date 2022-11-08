Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
ABC News
Popeyes will ship a frozen, fully cooked Cajun-style turkey to your Thanksgiving table for just under $100
Whether you're planning a big holiday meal for a large family this Thanksgiving and dislike cooking, or are in charge of the main dish for your upcoming friendsgiving, fast food chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has a Southern-style solution for you. Some Americans have begun opting out of traditional Thanksgiving dinners...
Why More Americans Are Dining Out For Thanksgiving Instead Of Feasting At Home
Thanksgiving looks a bit different from its very start back in the 1600s. But even comparing today from a few decades ago, things are still changing. These days, more Americans are opting for dining out instead of preparing their own Thanksgiving feast at home. Why?. As with quite a few...
Because of the price of turkey, pizza may grace Thanksgiving tables
Thanksgiving dinner is going to be more expensive this year, leaving many Americans seeking alternative ways to celebrate. From bird flu reducing the supply of turkeys, to California’s drought shrinking vegetable yields and a labor shortage impacting workers available to process and transport food, prices are up across the board, Wells Fargo Chief Agricultural Economist Michael Swanson said.
Inflation is so bad you may be better off dining at a restaurant for Thanksgiving this year
Despite rising turkey prices, most Americans still want to serve up the classic bird for Thanksgiving dinner. But some could save time, energy, and even a little money if they opt for take-out this year.
Woman Annoyed After Paying $12 for Wendy’s Lunch But the Fast Food Chain Is Not Only One To Hike Prices
Wendy's and other fast food chains have been raising their prices by around 10% due to rising food costs this year. Still, one woman is getting a lot of attention for complaining about the price of a Wendy's $12 combo meal.
Thrillist
Almost 6,000 Pounds of This Popular Frozen Dinner Recalled in 4 States
The China Grove, Texas-based Lone Star Bakery Inc. is recalling approximately 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd's pie products, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The product may be contaminated with copper wire pieces, according to the recall alert. The product was distributed to California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas. The...
Chain Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day
U.S. chain restaurants are largely remaining open during the holiday, but others are closing and some are operating with shortened hours. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WomansDay.com, Fox4News.com, and BlackFriday.com.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Why Texas Roadhouse could soon be the country’s biggest casual-dining chain
Texas Roadhouse is charting a path to becoming the biggest casual-dining chain in the country. The 607-unit steakhouse chain on Thursday raised its expectations for how big it can be, setting its sights on 900 U.S. restaurants, up from a previous range of 700 or 800. That growth trajectory combined...
Baskin-Robbins Joins Popeye's, Krispy Kreme in Thanksgiving Frenzy
While the big turkey is perhaps the most classic of Thanksgiving traditions, each year someone comes up with a new way to enjoy it--from Tofurky in the 1990s to the Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report-owned Popeyes Cajun-Style fast food turkey that dates back to 2001. Sweet takes...
Kroger's Plans For Merge Released
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
aarp.org
Costco Chicken Faces Recall
AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. The recalled products were sold in 80-ounce plastic bags containing 20 patties. They...
Here's what's getting more expensive at the grocery store
Food is still getting more expensive, but at a slower pace than earlier this year.
CNET
Veterans Day 2022: Free Food and Deals from Starbucks, Dunkin', IHOP and More
Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11. Originally designated Armistice Day, it marked the end of hostilities in World War I. (The 1918 ceasefire with Germany was actually called for 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.) It was formally made a federal holiday in 1954, and renamed Veterans Day to honor the...
It’s The Most Tasty Biscuit in The World, Why Did Whataburger Cancel It?
I'm not a big biscuit guy. I don't hate 'em, I just don't particularly like 'em. I do not like 'em with sausage and gravy, I do not like them here or there, I do not like biscuits, for the most part, anywhere. That was until I discovered Whataburger's Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit. But they're missing from menus in Tyler, TX. Anyone else notice?
Taco Bell and Chick-fil-A are warning customers about a lettuce shortage that could impact their orders
Diseases in the major lettuce growing region of the US reduced this year's crop and drove up prices.
All the Grocery Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day 2022
No matter who you are, forgetting something at the grocery store while shopping for Thanksgiving is almost always expected. Even the most advanced Thanksgiving hosts — armed with shopping lists and detailed plans — have found themselves leaving the store the day before the holiday thinking they have everything only to realize they’ve forgotten a key ingredient to their meal the morning of. And as a result, they end up driving around to figure out which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving.
Walmart Temporarily Closes This Location in Alabama
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
96.5 KVKI
Shreveport, LA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0