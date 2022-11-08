ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Because of the price of turkey, pizza may grace Thanksgiving tables

Thanksgiving dinner is going to be more expensive this year, leaving many Americans seeking alternative ways to celebrate. From bird flu reducing the supply of turkeys, to California’s drought shrinking vegetable yields and a labor shortage impacting workers available to process and transport food, prices are up across the board, Wells Fargo Chief Agricultural Economist Michael Swanson said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Thrillist

Almost 6,000 Pounds of This Popular Frozen Dinner Recalled in 4 States

The China Grove, Texas-based Lone Star Bakery Inc. is recalling approximately 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd's pie products, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The product may be contaminated with copper wire pieces, according to the recall alert. The product was distributed to California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas. The...
GEORGIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Chain Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day

U.S. chain restaurants are largely remaining open during the holiday, but others are closing and some are operating with shortened hours. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WomansDay.com, Fox4News.com, and BlackFriday.com.
TheStreet

Baskin-Robbins Joins Popeye's, Krispy Kreme in Thanksgiving Frenzy

While the big turkey is perhaps the most classic of Thanksgiving traditions, each year someone comes up with a new way to enjoy it--from Tofurky in the 1990s to the Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report-owned Popeyes Cajun-Style fast food turkey that dates back to 2001. Sweet takes...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Kroger's Plans For Merge Released

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
aarp.org

Costco Chicken Faces Recall

AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. The recalled product﻿s were sold in 80-ounce plastic bags ﻿containing 20 patties. They...
COLORADO STATE
101.5 KNUE

It’s The Most Tasty Biscuit in The World, Why Did Whataburger Cancel It?

I'm not a big biscuit guy. I don't hate 'em, I just don't particularly like 'em. I do not like 'em with sausage and gravy, I do not like them here or there, I do not like biscuits, for the most part, anywhere. That was until I discovered Whataburger's Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit. But they're missing from menus in Tyler, TX. Anyone else notice?
The Kitchn

All the Grocery Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day 2022

No matter who you are, forgetting something at the grocery store while shopping for Thanksgiving is almost always expected. Even the most advanced Thanksgiving hosts — armed with shopping lists and detailed plans — have found themselves leaving the store the day before the holiday thinking they have everything only to realize they’ve forgotten a key ingredient to their meal the morning of. And as a result, they end up driving around to figure out which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving.
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

