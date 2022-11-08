Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stephenville High School Evacuated Due to Reported Threat
Students and staff of Stephenville High School were evacuated Tuesday morning due to a reported written threat within the school, the school district confirmed in a Facebook post. Students in grades 9 to 11 have been moved to the school's Bond Auditorium and the senior class will be moved to...
brownwoodnews.com
5 injured, 3 transported in 3-motorcycle accident
Shortly after noon Saturday, first responders were dispatched to U.S. 377 South near the intersection of Crockett at the Stripes location for a multiple vehicle accident. Upon arrival, it was discovered that three motorcycles involved in Hardi’s Bikers Memorial Ride had collided. One witness on the scene stated the motorcycles were attempting to change lanes when they collided. Another witness stated one of the motorcycles in front was attempting to stop traffic for the group and was clipped by another, which led to the pileup.
texasmetronews.com
Fort Worth police officer fired after being arrested on aggravated assault charges
A Fort Worth police officer was fired Thursday after being arrested in Benbrook on aggravated assault charges in May, Fort Worth police announced. Police said Friday that Benjamin Johnson was fired after an “administrative investigation” into the incident in Benbrook, a town in southwest Tarrant County. Johnson was...
North Texas officer who was shot in the face during a training exercise is identified, still in ICU
SANSOM PARK, Texas — On Saturday afternoon, an officer with the Tarrant County city of Sansom Park was shot during a police training exercise near a Fort Worth elementary school. She is currently stable in an ICU, according to police. Friends of the Sansom Park officer identified her as...
Lake Worth ISD first-grade teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate conduct, district says
LAKE WORTH, Texas — A first-grade teacher with Lake Worth ISD has been arrested following allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student, the district announced Friday. In a message sent out on Twitter, the district announced the arrest of the Miller Language Academy teacher Mario Pureco Razo. "Although the...
One injured in Friday rollover
One man was transported to Abilene on Friday, Nov. 4 following a single vehicle rollover on Hwy. 183 North near Clear Fork. The white Ford Ranger was traveling southbound when the vehicle crossed the northbound lane and left the road. Firefighters from Breckenridge Fire Department used powered equipment to open the vehicle before EMS and law enforcement officers removed the man in order to provide aid.
macaronikid.com
Spotlight On: Erath County Emergency Management (Stephenville)
The last month had the makings of a bad B movie: threats, fires, and other wonky situations that threaten our families' safety and security. We all know how essential Law Enforcement and First Responders have been in keeping our kiddos safe... but did you know there's another agency that's essential to the success of our County's handling of these issues? Well now you do!
theflashtoday.com
Texans win home opener against Kansas Christian in spectacular fashion
STEPHENVILLE – The Texans won big on Thursday night in their home opener of the 2022-23 season against first time opponent Kansas Christian. Tarleton hosted Kansas Christian for the first time in either schools’ history, coming out with a decisive 95-49 victory over the Falcons. The 46-point win margin was the first time the Texans had defeated an opponent by 25 points or more since last years’ home opener against Paul Quinn on Nov. 19, 2021.
Louis Vuitton Has An Extravagant Ranch Hidden In Texas & Here’s What It’s Like To Visit
The Parisian fashion brand Louis Vuitton has had its own Wild West-style ranch nestled in the middle of Texas since 2019, and fashion lovers recently got a glimpse of what lies behind the gate. The opulent LV Rochambeau Ranch is located in rural Alvarado, TX, right outside of the Dallas-Fort...
