ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenville, TX

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stephenville High School Evacuated Due to Reported Threat

Students and staff of Stephenville High School were evacuated Tuesday morning due to a reported written threat within the school, the school district confirmed in a Facebook post. Students in grades 9 to 11 have been moved to the school's Bond Auditorium and the senior class will be moved to...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

5 injured, 3 transported in 3-motorcycle accident

Shortly after noon Saturday, first responders were dispatched to U.S. 377 South near the intersection of Crockett at the Stripes location for a multiple vehicle accident. Upon arrival, it was discovered that three motorcycles involved in Hardi’s Bikers Memorial Ride had collided. One witness on the scene stated the motorcycles were attempting to change lanes when they collided. Another witness stated one of the motorcycles in front was attempting to stop traffic for the group and was clipped by another, which led to the pileup.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Breckenridge American

One injured in Friday rollover

One man was transported to Abilene on Friday, Nov. 4 following a single vehicle rollover on Hwy. 183 North near Clear Fork. The white Ford Ranger was traveling southbound when the vehicle crossed the northbound lane and left the road. Firefighters from Breckenridge Fire Department used powered equipment to open the vehicle before EMS and law enforcement officers removed the man in order to provide aid.
ABILENE, TX
macaronikid.com

Spotlight On: Erath County Emergency Management (Stephenville)

The last month had the makings of a bad B movie: threats, fires, and other wonky situations that threaten our families' safety and security. We all know how essential Law Enforcement and First Responders have been in keeping our kiddos safe... but did you know there's another agency that's essential to the success of our County's handling of these issues? Well now you do!
ERATH COUNTY, TX
theflashtoday.com

Texans win home opener against Kansas Christian in spectacular fashion

STEPHENVILLE – The Texans won big on Thursday night in their home opener of the 2022-23 season against first time opponent Kansas Christian. Tarleton hosted Kansas Christian for the first time in either schools’ history, coming out with a decisive 95-49 victory over the Falcons. The 46-point win margin was the first time the Texans had defeated an opponent by 25 points or more since last years’ home opener against Paul Quinn on Nov. 19, 2021.
STEPHENVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy