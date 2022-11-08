Shortly after noon Saturday, first responders were dispatched to U.S. 377 South near the intersection of Crockett at the Stripes location for a multiple vehicle accident. Upon arrival, it was discovered that three motorcycles involved in Hardi’s Bikers Memorial Ride had collided. One witness on the scene stated the motorcycles were attempting to change lanes when they collided. Another witness stated one of the motorcycles in front was attempting to stop traffic for the group and was clipped by another, which led to the pileup.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO