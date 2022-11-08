The Lafayette Police Department is engaged in a standoff with a barricaded suspect on West End Avenue, as of 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to an altercation between a male suspect and victim in the 200 block of West End Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The victim was struck in the face with a firearm and was able to leave the residence, but the armed man remained inside and has refused to exit the home since police arrived, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO