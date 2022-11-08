ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Toothless
3d ago

Absolutely poor excuses for a human beings.No respect,absolutely no remorse I would imagine,and most likely repeat offenders who don’t give a damn about anybody else except for themselves. Narcissistic,drug addicted opportunistic thugs.I am a good person with a big heart and absolutely not a mean bone in my body,However I’m absolutely sick of the killings, the ignorance, the gang/thug mentality in this society. If someone were to attempt to break into my residence or anybody in my family, you will be shot.And I’m not talking about just in an arm or a leg.If one of these thugs trespasses on my property,There will be no questions,And there will be no warnings. No second chances this time.No pat on the wrist,NorPotential jail time,as you waste valuable funds From a plethora of hard workers.Let me just rectify one of my comments,

KLFY News 10

Man wanted for snatching purse at Lafayette fast-food restaurant

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police need help identifying a man wanted after allegedly snatching a purse from the counter at a local fast-food restaurant. According to police, the incident happened at Wendy’s in the 200 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. Police said surveillance video captured the suspect pick up the purse from the counter […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man arrested in October shooting of teen on Vieux Orleans Circle

A Lafayette man was arrested Wednesday in an October shooting that wounded a juvenile. Keiontre Thomas, 21, of Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offenders Task Force on an attempted first-degree murder charge tied to the shooting of a teen on Oct. 23. Thomas was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Victim struck multiple times in Abbeville shooting

One person was severely wounded in an Abbeville shooting on Monday. Around 11:47 p.m. Monday, Abbeville police officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 300 block of Leblanc Street. Officers found the victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, in a driveway in the 1700 block of Franks Alley, the department said in a statement.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

Armed man barricaded inside Lafayette home surrenders to police

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Police and SWAT negotiators at the scene of a barricaded gunman situation in Lafayette Tuesday arrested a suspect without violence, police said. The situation in the 200 block of West End Avenue near Delord Street ended when Darrell Anderson surrendered to law enforcement. He was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Chairs thrown, taser fired during brawl at Scotlandville High

BATON ROUGE - Up to 12 students are facing disciplinary action after a huge fight broke out at Scotlandville High on Thursday. The East Baton Rouge School System said the fight started around 1 p.m. between two students before "several other individual fights broke out" in the surrounding group. Video showed a violent fight between students, during which multiple chairs were thrown in a classroom.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Man arrested after accidental stabbing outside Baton Rouge bar

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after police say he accidentally stabbed someone outside a bar early Friday morning, sending that person to a hospital. Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the parking lot at 4300 Perkins Road outside of The Bulldog. A man was taken to a hospital with a stab wounded and is expected to be OK.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette police are in a standoff with a barricaded suspect on West End Avenue

The Lafayette Police Department is engaged in a standoff with a barricaded suspect on West End Avenue, as of 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to an altercation between a male suspect and victim in the 200 block of West End Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The victim was struck in the face with a firearm and was able to leave the residence, but the armed man remained inside and has refused to exit the home since police arrived, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Police trying to identify suspect in vehicle theft

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect. According to detectives with LSU Police, the suspect allegedly stole a work truck from LSU’s campus on Nov. 2. The truck was found nearby but was damaged. If...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lafayette, LA
