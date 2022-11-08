Absolutely poor excuses for a human beings.No respect,absolutely no remorse I would imagine,and most likely repeat offenders who don’t give a damn about anybody else except for themselves. Narcissistic,drug addicted opportunistic thugs.I am a good person with a big heart and absolutely not a mean bone in my body,However I’m absolutely sick of the killings, the ignorance, the gang/thug mentality in this society. If someone were to attempt to break into my residence or anybody in my family, you will be shot.And I’m not talking about just in an arm or a leg.If one of these thugs trespasses on my property,There will be no questions,And there will be no warnings. No second chances this time.No pat on the wrist,NorPotential jail time,as you waste valuable funds From a plethora of hard workers.Let me just rectify one of my comments,
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Comments / 4