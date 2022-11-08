Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, UtahS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Postgame Quotes: Utah vs. Stanford
Salt Lake City, Utah (Rice-Eccles Stadium) Kick: 8:15 p.m. MT | End: 11:28 p.m. Attendance: 51,951 (sellout) This was a great effort by our football team. We needed to be more productive and efficient in the first half, and in the second half, we got things going, got control of the game completely in the third quarter, and never looked back. We did another great job of rushing the football. Tavian Thomas had a big game, and it was great to see him in his last game here at Rice-Eccles get back to his old self. I am proud of him and glad that he has weathered the storm. Cameron [Rising] had a good outing and was very efficient offensively. We had over 500 yards of total offense. The defense played outstanding as we held Stanford to single-digit first downs and less than 200 yards rushing. A lot of really good plays by our defense. I am proud of our guys, and it's great to send the seniors and the guys leaving early, sending them out the right way."
No. 13 Utah Football Goes Undefeated At Home With 42-7 Win Over Stanford
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 13 University of Utah Football program wrapped up another perfect home season in Rice-Eccles Stadium tonight, winning 42-7 against the Stanford Cardinal in front of the 76th straight sellout crowd. Utah improved to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in Pac-12 play. The win came...
Runnin' Utes Cruise Past CSU Bakersfield Behind Career-High Night from Madsen
SALT LAKE CITY – It was the Gabe Madsen show Friday night inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center as the Utah men's basketball team cruised past CSU Bakersfield 72-44 thanks to a career night from Madsen with 25 points. The win marked the first time the Runnin' Utes have...
Women's Basketball Routs Utah Valley, 97-27
SALT LAKE CITY – A strong offense outing by the University of Utah women's basketball team led Utah to a 97-27 victory over Utah Valley on Friday afternoon. The Utes shot 55 percent in the contest and held the Wolverines to shoot 24 percent. Utah was locked in on...
Women's Basketball Hosts Southeastern Louisiana Sunday Night
The University of Utah women's basketball hosts Southeastern Louisiana Sunday evening at the Jon M. Huntsman Center for its third of four-straight home contests to start the season. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MT. SUNDAY'S MATCHUP. Date | Time: Sunday, Nov. 13 | 7 p.m. (MT) Utah (2-0) vs....
Men's Hoops Set to take on Idaho State Monday Night
SALT LAKE CITY – The four-game homestand continues for the Utah men's basketball team as it welcomes in Idaho State on Monday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Drew Goodman will have the call in the 32nd meeting ever between the Runnin' Utes and...
Women's Tennis Have Successful Day One in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS - The Utah Women's tennis team has opened play at the Jolene Watanabe Classic hosted by UNLV. The Utes picked up three wins on the day. "We have some things to be excited about today and some things I wish we could redo a bit," remarked head coach Ric Mortera. "We saw some uncharacteristic mistakes in doubles that we look forward to cleaning up in the coming days. However, there was a lot of positive progress out there, and we are excited to get back out there tomorrow."
Utah Lacrosse Adds 10 Newcomers During Early Signing Period
SALT LAKE CITY – University of Utah head coach Andrew McMinn announced the addition of 10 newcomers to the lacrosse program during the early signing period, giving the Utes added depth across the board. The newcomers will be coming to Salt LAX City from all over the country and...
Strong Finish Sends No. 9 Cross Country to NCAA Championships
ALBUQUERQUE – A strong finish by the No. 9-ranked Utah cross country team on Friday saw it take second-place and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Cross Country Championships after beating out No. 4 Northern Arizona via the tiebreaker at the NCAA Mountain Regionals held on the UNM North Golf Course.
Lizzy DeCecco to Receive 2022 Utah Athletes in Service Award
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah senior diver Lizzy DeCecco has been announced as one of recipients of the 2022 Utah Athletes in Service Award, given annually to student-athletes who demonstrate commitment to community engagement. DeCecco will be presented with the award at halftime of Saturday's football game between Utah and Stanford.
