Salt Lake City, Utah (Rice-Eccles Stadium) Kick: 8:15 p.m. MT | End: 11:28 p.m. Attendance: 51,951 (sellout) This was a great effort by our football team. We needed to be more productive and efficient in the first half, and in the second half, we got things going, got control of the game completely in the third quarter, and never looked back. We did another great job of rushing the football. Tavian Thomas had a big game, and it was great to see him in his last game here at Rice-Eccles get back to his old self. I am proud of him and glad that he has weathered the storm. Cameron [Rising] had a good outing and was very efficient offensively. We had over 500 yards of total offense. The defense played outstanding as we held Stanford to single-digit first downs and less than 200 yards rushing. A lot of really good plays by our defense. I am proud of our guys, and it's great to send the seniors and the guys leaving early, sending them out the right way."

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 15 HOURS AGO