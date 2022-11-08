Read full article on original website
Related
SoCal will be mild, sunny on Sunday
Southern California will stay cool but sunny and mostly clear over the weekend.
US News and World Report
5 Hospitalized After Possible Drug Overdoses in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Five people at a Los Angeles apartment complex were hospitalized this weekend after possible drug overdoses, authorities said. Paramedics responding Saturday in Granada Hills resuscitated one person who was in cardiac arrest, said Nicholas Prange, a spokesperson for the LA Fire Department. Three women and...
US News and World Report
Tennessee Pastor Takes on Political Polarization
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jennie Hobbs recently joined a small circle of people in chairs, while about a hundred more looked on, and answered a prompt designed to invite calm upon a controversial subject:. “This is what I know about immigrants, and this is when I learned it.”. Pastor...
