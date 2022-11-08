Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Lafayette Police identify woman caught on camera posing as nurse at local hospital
Lafayette Police say they have identified the woman who was seen on camera posing as a nurse at a local hospital
Man Allegedly Snatches Purse in Lafayette Restaurant
The Lafayette Police is looking for the man in this photo after he allegedly stole a purse from someone in a Lafayette restaurant.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man arrested in October shooting of teen on Vieux Orleans Circle
A Lafayette man was arrested Wednesday in an October shooting that wounded a juvenile. Keiontre Thomas, 21, of Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offenders Task Force on an attempted first-degree murder charge tied to the shooting of a teen on Oct. 23. Thomas was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
wbrz.com
Bank robber arrested after October heist on Bluebonnet Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing an unknown amount of money from a bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard in October. The robbery unfolded just before 4 p.m. at the Regions Bank near the intersection of Bluebonnet and Perkins Road. Kyrek Webster reportedly walked into the bank and passed the teller a note reading "Give Me All Hundreds in the drawer, I have a gun."
Lafayette Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Shooting of Juvenile
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - 21-year-old Keiontre Thomas of Lafayette now sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center after he was arrested for the October shooting of a juvenile victim. Lafayette Police say the young victim is still alive so Thomas is currently being charged with Attempted First Degree Murder...
theadvocate.com
Victim struck multiple times in Abbeville shooting
One person was severely wounded in an Abbeville shooting on Monday. Around 11:47 p.m. Monday, Abbeville police officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 300 block of Leblanc Street. Officers found the victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, in a driveway in the 1700 block of Franks Alley, the department said in a statement.
Lafayette mother wants justice for son shot, wounded during home break-in
Rachel Portalis of Lafayette says she wants justice after two masked men broke into her home and shot her son
APD: person shot multiple times found in driveway
An officer located a person laying in a driveway of the 1700 block of Frank's Alley who had been shot multiple times.
wbrz.com
Chairs thrown, taser fired during brawl at Scotlandville High
BATON ROUGE - Up to 12 students are facing disciplinary action after a huge fight broke out at Scotlandville High on Thursday. The East Baton Rouge School System said the fight started around 1 p.m. between two students before "several other individual fights broke out" in the surrounding group. Video showed a violent fight between students, during which multiple chairs were thrown in a classroom.
Abbeville police investigate Monday night shooting, one wounded
Abbeville Police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday just before midnight along Frank's Alley.
Armed Man Barricaded Inside Lafayette Home
Officials with the Lafayette Police Department's SWAT unit are on the scene of a situation in which an armed man has barricaded himself inside a room of a home in the 200 block of West End Avenue. Sergeant Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says officials have been on...
theadvocate.com
Man shot after masked assailants hold people at gunpoint in North Pierce Street home in Lafayette
One man was shot and injured after two masked men forced their way into a North Pierce Street home on Monday night. Around 11:50 p.m. Lafayette Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of North Pierce Street. Investigators learned two masked men wearing all black entered a residence and held the occupants at gunpoint. A 30-year-old man struggled with the gunmen and was shot, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Franklin man sentenced to over nine years for drug and firearm charges
A Franklin man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to drug and firearm charges.
LPD: Man shot in attempted homicide
Lafayette Police Department responded to a shooting in progress Monday evening.
6 Vehicles Recovered After Arrest of Lafayette Man
A Lafayette man has been arrested on felony theft charges as local authorities say multiple victims, including insurance companies, have been out several thousand dollars.
gueydantoday.com
Abbeville Police investigating shooting; victim shot multiple times
On Monday, Nov 7, at 11:47 p.m., the Abbeville Police Department received a report of a shooting in the area of 300 block of Leblanc Street. Abbeville Police Officers responded and located a person, who had been shot numerous times, lying in a driveway on the 1700 block of Frank’s Alley.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating deadly shooting at hotel in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting a little before 2:55 a.m. on Thursday, November 10. Officers arrived at the FairBridge Inn Express Baton Rouge and found one shooting victim. The victim was a man who later died from the...
Fired Lafayette Police Sgt. who got job back wants to take Lieutenant exam
Reinstated Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin is aiming for a new rank
brproud.com
LSU Police trying to identify suspect in vehicle theft
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect. According to detectives with LSU Police, the suspect allegedly stole a work truck from LSU’s campus on Nov. 2. The truck was found nearby but was damaged. If...
A Fire Was Reported at the Evangeline Maid Bakery in Lafayette
There was a fire at Evangeline Maid Bakery this morning.
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0