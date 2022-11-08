One man was shot and injured after two masked men forced their way into a North Pierce Street home on Monday night. Around 11:50 p.m. Lafayette Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of North Pierce Street. Investigators learned two masked men wearing all black entered a residence and held the occupants at gunpoint. A 30-year-old man struggled with the gunmen and was shot, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO