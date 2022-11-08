ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man arrested in October shooting of teen on Vieux Orleans Circle

A Lafayette man was arrested Wednesday in an October shooting that wounded a juvenile. Keiontre Thomas, 21, of Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offenders Task Force on an attempted first-degree murder charge tied to the shooting of a teen on Oct. 23. Thomas was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Bank robber arrested after October heist on Bluebonnet Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing an unknown amount of money from a bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard in October. The robbery unfolded just before 4 p.m. at the Regions Bank near the intersection of Bluebonnet and Perkins Road. Kyrek Webster reportedly walked into the bank and passed the teller a note reading "Give Me All Hundreds in the drawer, I have a gun."
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Victim struck multiple times in Abbeville shooting

One person was severely wounded in an Abbeville shooting on Monday. Around 11:47 p.m. Monday, Abbeville police officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 300 block of Leblanc Street. Officers found the victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, in a driveway in the 1700 block of Franks Alley, the department said in a statement.
ABBEVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Chairs thrown, taser fired during brawl at Scotlandville High

BATON ROUGE - Up to 12 students are facing disciplinary action after a huge fight broke out at Scotlandville High on Thursday. The East Baton Rouge School System said the fight started around 1 p.m. between two students before "several other individual fights broke out" in the surrounding group. Video showed a violent fight between students, during which multiple chairs were thrown in a classroom.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Armed Man Barricaded Inside Lafayette Home

Officials with the Lafayette Police Department's SWAT unit are on the scene of a situation in which an armed man has barricaded himself inside a room of a home in the 200 block of West End Avenue. Sergeant Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says officials have been on...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man shot after masked assailants hold people at gunpoint in North Pierce Street home in Lafayette

One man was shot and injured after two masked men forced their way into a North Pierce Street home on Monday night. Around 11:50 p.m. Lafayette Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of North Pierce Street. Investigators learned two masked men wearing all black entered a residence and held the occupants at gunpoint. A 30-year-old man struggled with the gunmen and was shot, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
gueydantoday.com

Abbeville Police investigating shooting; victim shot multiple times

On Monday, Nov 7, at 11:47 p.m., the Abbeville Police Department received a report of a shooting in the area of 300 block of Leblanc Street. Abbeville Police Officers responded and located a person, who had been shot numerous times, lying in a driveway on the 1700 block of Frank’s Alley.
ABBEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating deadly shooting at hotel in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting a little before 2:55 a.m. on Thursday, November 10. Officers arrived at the FairBridge Inn Express Baton Rouge and found one shooting victim. The victim was a man who later died from the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Police trying to identify suspect in vehicle theft

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect. According to detectives with LSU Police, the suspect allegedly stole a work truck from LSU’s campus on Nov. 2. The truck was found nearby but was damaged. If...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy