Apple Valley, CA

Vivian J. Southall, 90 Lynchburg

Vivian Jeanette Chaffin Southall, 90, of City View Farm, Lynchburg, departed this life on Sunday, October 30, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late Horton Miller “Pokey” Southall, for over 67 years. Jeanette and Pokey were married September 24, 1950. Affectionately known as Jeanette, she was...
Thomas E. Reynolds Jr., 80 Bedford

Thomas Edwin “Tommy” Reynolds, Jr., age 80, passed away peacefully at Lynchburg General Hospital on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Tommy was the son of Mike and Marguerite Reynolds, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was his son, Michael David Reynolds. Tommy is survived by...
Do you remember

The house where I lived from age eight to age eighteen was located on Coffee Road in Forest which is in Bedford County between Lynchburg and Roanoke. This house had no address other than Route 2, Forest, Virginia. If a stranger tried to locate the Wade family they would stop at Gallaher’s Store at Perrowville or ask someone along the way. We really didn’t need an address in the 1940’s- 50’s. There was no volunteer fire department or emergency medical service. In those days everyone within a fifteen mile radius knew where the Wade family lived.
Georgianna Updike Tuck, 95 Bedford

Georgianna Updike Tuck, many affectionately knew her as just “Gee”, 95, of Bedford peacefully finished the race on Saturday, November 5, 2022, after a gracious period of transition while being honorably treated in palliative care at Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital. Gee was born in Bedford County, VA, the only daughter of Mack and Flora Updike. She treasured her brothers; Mack Hamilton (Ossie), Calvin, and James, who were certainly among the first to greet her upon her entrance to Glory. Calvin’s wife, Edley and James’ wife, Shirley remain to cherish their memories.
The Donnie Ray McKinney Sr Cruise-In Car Show

Bedford Moose Lodge #1897 hosted its fourth annual charity Cruise-in Car Show on Saturday, August 27, 2022, with all proceeds going to the National D-Day Memorial in memory of one of the Lodge’s outstanding members, Donnie Ray McKinney Sr. The event hereafter will be “The Donnie Ray McKinney Sr Cruise-In Car Show”.
Snow covers Southern California mountains, closes schools in Big Bear

Heavy snow landed on Southern California’s mountaintops overnight, prompting schools to close in some mountain communities Wednesday. Video showed several inches of white powder falling in Wrightwood and Running Springs amid the winter-like conditions. Inclement weather, power outages and unsafe road conditions in Big Bear prompted the Bear Valley Unified School District to close its […]
California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person died and two others were missing in a raging stream channel as a powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, raising fears of flash flooding and concerns that the weather could keep people from Election Day voting. The current in a canal in Ontario, a city in Southern California, swept six people away, killing one, the Ontario Fire Department said. Firefighters were able to pull three others from the water, and they have been hospitalized. Crews continued searching for those missing amid the downpour, the department said. Some of the heaviest rain is expected later Tuesday in Orange County, which is holding several very close U.S. House races that could determine which party controls Congress.
Eddie World ice cream sundae sets world record

YERMO – The World Record Academy announced Eddie World’s 70 foot ice cream sundae has set the world record for World's Largest Ice Cream Sculpture. According to their site, recognition with the World Record Academy provides a “lifetime listing of the record in the world's largest world record database.”
Man dead, 2 missing in rain-swollen Ontario storm basin

A man died and two other people were missing Tuesday afternoon after a group of people was swept away in an Ontario storm drain during heavy rainfall. The incident was reported around 9:50 a.m. on East 4th Street near John Galvin Park, according to the Ontario Fire Department. A total of six people described as […]
Big Bear hit with heavy snow, power outages amid storm

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. - Another significant storm dropped at least six inches of snow on Southern California mountains as a cold airmass moved in behind the weather system. This is the second storm in just a couple weeks. Last week, at least five inches was reported in Big Bear in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles.
Storm hits burn scar areas in San Bernardino County, sends mud flow through Oak Glen community

Heavy rains prompted officials to issue flash flood and evacuation warnings in San Bernardino County Tuesday morning. Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and Northeast Yucaipa were all subject to an evacuation warning as of 7 a.m., according to a tweet from the Yucaipa Police Department. Officials were concerned about the potential […]
Riverside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Riverside, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Riverside California. There are many things to do in Riverside California, including the Riverside Botanical Garden. This beautiful park is located in the city’s Chancellor’s Canyon, and it features 150 types of bearded irises. Riverside is home to several golf courses, including...
Free Veterans Day Fishing at Lake Cahuilla

LA QUINTA – As a way to say thank you and to honor all who have served our country, Riverside County is providing them with free admission and fishing at Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park is open Veterans...
The new Southern California neighborhood where power never goes out

It’s a bright idea for a new neighborhood: What if the power never went out?. At the latest KB Home community in Menifee, they’re putting a new twist on energy efficiency. Each home here is equipped with solar to collect power from the sun and store it in a battery located in the home’s garage.
Mall demolition hits snag

The demolition of Carousel Mall is on hold, at least for the moment. The city council is scheduled to discuss at its Dec. 7 meeting a proposal to level the abandoned structure for $7.7 million, said Councilman Theodore Sanchez. Because the average price proposed by other demolition companies is closer...
