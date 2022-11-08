Read full article on original website
Welcome to The Naval Brief, a weekly look at the news and ideas shaping the sea services’ future. Biden-Xi meeting. The leaders of the United States and China will meet face to face for the first time next week at the G-20 summit in Indonesia. President Biden is expected to discuss Taiwan with President Xi, as well as China’s support for Russia, Defense One reports. Xi recently gained an unprecedented third term, and the U.S. has taken actions to restrict Chinese access to sophisticated microchips and American workers in the industry.
Six feared dead as World War II bomber and fighter plane involved in midair collision at Dallas airshow
Six flight crew members are feared dead after a historic World War II heavy bomber and fighter plane were involved in a midair collision during a Dallas airshow.Authorities say that the accident occurred during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas event at Dallas Executive Airport in Texas on Saturday afternoon.A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1.20 pm, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. “Currently we do not have information on the status of the flight crews as emergency responders are working the accident,” Leah Block, a spokesperson for Commemorative Air...
DALLAS (AP) — Two historic military aircraft collided and crashed Saturday during an air show in Dallas, exploding into a ball of flames and sending black smoke billowing into the sky. It was not clear how many people were on board. Emergency crews raced to the crash scene at the Dallas Executive Airport, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the city’s downtown. News footage from the scene showed crumpled wreckage of the planes in a grassy area inside the airport perimeter. Dallas Fire-Rescue told The Dallas Morning News that there were no reported injuries among people on the ground. Anthony Montoya saw the two planes collide. “I just stood there. I was in complete shock and disbelief,” said Montoya, 27, who attended the air show with a friend. “Everybody around was gasping. Everybody was bursting into tears. Everybody was in shock.”
America’s top military officer estimates Russia and Ukraine have both lost around 100,000 troops each, he told an audience Wednesday at the Economic Club of New York. That estimate includes killed and wounded troops, he said; and he suggested around 40,000 civilians have also died from the Russian invasion, which has shaken up energy markets around the world since it began over eight months ago, in late February.
The 2022 midterms are behind us and, well, we still don’t know the results. Republicans hold a narrow majority in the House, but Senate control likely won’t be decided until after a run-off in Georgia. What does a split Congress—assuming Democrats keep the Senate and Republicans take the...
On this Veterans Day, the nation would do well to heed retired military leaders who are alarmed by the Supreme Court’s apparent willingness to jeopardize U.S. national security in its eagerness to trample decades of precedent. Just last week the Supreme Court’s conservative majority indicated openness to banning any consideration of race in college admissions as a means to achieving a diverse student body.
