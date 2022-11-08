Read full article on original website
sapulpatimes.com
Community, Schools Celebrate Local Veterans
A number of Veterans Day celebrations happened on Friday, according to reports from all across town and several schools in the area. Veterans Day, traditionally on November 11th each year, takes time to recognize those who have served in the military of the United States. The annual day of remembrance is marked by assemblies, programs, and frequent handshakes and ‘thank yous’ to anyone wearing a uniform or “Vietnam Vet’ hat.
Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System Holds Veterans Day Celebration
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will be celebrating Veterans Day a little early on Thursday. The celebration will take place at the VA Medical Center in Muskogee and at the Outpatient Clinic in Bixby. Both locations will start the celebrations at 10 a.m., with staff and officials handing...
Muskogee Public Schools offers counseling after student death
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Public Schools said on Friday it’s offering counseling after it was notified of the death of a high school student who died overnight. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and the entire Rougher community. Every effort will be made to support students and staff through this difficult time,” said the district.
Broken Arrow Vietnam Veteran finally honored with Silver Star Ceremony
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Veteran’s Day holds extra special meaning for a Broken Arrow man who was finally recognized for his heroic action during the Vietnam War. On Friday, FOX23 caught up with 76-year-old Charles “Rusty” Hair at an event for Veterans. Purple Heart recipients in...
sapulpatimes.com
Remembering Guy Berry
Guy Leonard Berry, III, of Sapulpa, was born the second of four children to Guy L. Berry, Jr. and Barbara Bass Berry on May 2, 1949 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He died peacefully in his home on November 7th, 2022, at the age of 73. Guy’s foremost role was that of...
Tulsa Fire Department mourns loss of Tulsa firefighter
Tulsa Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter. Chief says department is devastated after learning of the loss of the Captain
News On 6
Former Employees Discuss Ahha's Sudden Closure
An art center in downtown Tulsa that's been around for 6 decades unexpectedly shut its doors last week and lots of people want to know why. Ahha Tulsa closed its doors unexpectedly last week leaving artists and employees without work and people here with a lot of questions. A closed sign on the front doors greets ahha Tulsa visitors. Employees and visitors were given no notice. People are posting on social media about it, including this comment.
Tulsa Fire mourns the unexpected loss of fire captain
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) released a statement Friday saying one of their own had died unexpectedly. Chief Michael Baker said in the statement they “lost a true hero and friend today. TFD is devastated by the unexpected death of Captain Josh Rutledge.”. No details...
KTUL
1 of 3 last known living survivors of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre turns 108
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Lessie "Mother Randle" Benningfield, one of three of the last known living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, celebrated her 108th birthday Thursday. The organization Justice for Greenwood collected digital birthday notes for Mother Randle. Its goal was 108 messages, but over 261 were...
Which Texas And Oklahoma Towns Are Really Route 66 Ghost Towns?
I grew up and around Route 66. It's always been a part of my life, it seems. I've spent a lot of time flying up and down portions of the old Mother Road. So when I see lists of ghost towns on Route 66, I take an interest. Reading through...
Tulsa-are businesses offer deals for military personnel on Veterans Day
TULSA, Okla. — Several businesses around Tulsa are offering veterans and active military personnel deals on coffee, oil changes and more on Veterans Day. Casey’s and QuikTrip are offering free coffee for veterans and active military service members. Jiffy Lube is also offering a free signature oil change...
Retired Tulsa homicide sergeant speaks on mental health in law enforcement
After Rogers County Deputies were forced to shoot a man who barricaded himself in a Catoosa business on Wednesday, the Rogers County Sheriff believes it was mental health related.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
Tulsa city councilor candidate contests election results following ballot confusion
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Council District 5 candidate Mykey Arthrell has filed to contest this week’s election results, just hours before the deadline. Arthrell lost the election by less than 30 votes. However, 31 voters at one east Tulsa precinct weren’t given a city ballot. This...
oklahomawatch.org
Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory
Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
Tulsa City Council Race Outcome Uncertain
An incumbent Tulsa City Councilor lost an election by 28 votes, but reported irregularities in a precinct could leave the outcome uncertain. Councilor Mykey Arthrell lost by 28 votes to challenger Grant Miller, but the Election Board reported as many as 40 voters in one precinct didn’t receive ballots for the council race.
KTUL
Oklahoma Alliance for Animals to offer free vaccines to pets in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is partnering with Petco Love and the City of Tulsa to host a free pet wellness fair for pets in north Tulsa on Saturday. The drive-thru style event is offering free canine DHPP vaccines, feline FVRCP vaccines, rabies vaccines, deworming...
anadisgoi.com
Darci Lynne cancels stop at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. – Due to unforeseen circumstances, Darci Lynne is canceling the shows at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa that were scheduled for March 10 & 11, 2023. All tickets purchased for the "My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not)" National Tour will be automatically refunded to the original form of payment. Please allow 5-7 business days for the refund to appear on your account.
Man injured following explosion at north Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — A man was injured following an explosion at a north Tulsa home Saturday morning. Firefighters responded after a neighbor saw smoke coming from a house near Pine and MLK Jr. Blvd. around 9 a.m. When the neighbor went to call 911 to report the fire, he...
Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
