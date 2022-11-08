ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

sapulpatimes.com

Community, Schools Celebrate Local Veterans

A number of Veterans Day celebrations happened on Friday, according to reports from all across town and several schools in the area. Veterans Day, traditionally on November 11th each year, takes time to recognize those who have served in the military of the United States. The annual day of remembrance is marked by assemblies, programs, and frequent handshakes and ‘thank yous’ to anyone wearing a uniform or “Vietnam Vet’ hat.
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Muskogee Public Schools offers counseling after student death

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Public Schools said on Friday it’s offering counseling after it was notified of the death of a high school student who died overnight. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and the entire Rougher community. Every effort will be made to support students and staff through this difficult time,” said the district.
MUSKOGEE, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Remembering Guy Berry

Guy Leonard Berry, III, of Sapulpa, was born the second of four children to Guy L. Berry, Jr. and Barbara Bass Berry on May 2, 1949 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He died peacefully in his home on November 7th, 2022, at the age of 73. Guy’s foremost role was that of...
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6

Former Employees Discuss Ahha's Sudden Closure

An art center in downtown Tulsa that's been around for 6 decades unexpectedly shut its doors last week and lots of people want to know why. Ahha Tulsa closed its doors unexpectedly last week leaving artists and employees without work and people here with a lot of questions. A closed sign on the front doors greets ahha Tulsa visitors. Employees and visitors were given no notice. People are posting on social media about it, including this comment.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Fire mourns the unexpected loss of fire captain

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) released a statement Friday saying one of their own had died unexpectedly. Chief Michael Baker said in the statement they “lost a true hero and friend today. TFD is devastated by the unexpected death of Captain Josh Rutledge.”. No details...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

1 of 3 last known living survivors of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre turns 108

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Lessie "Mother Randle" Benningfield, one of three of the last known living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, celebrated her 108th birthday Thursday. The organization Justice for Greenwood collected digital birthday notes for Mother Randle. Its goal was 108 messages, but over 261 were...
TULSA, OK
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory

Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa City Council Race Outcome Uncertain

An incumbent Tulsa City Councilor lost an election by 28 votes, but reported irregularities in a precinct could leave the outcome uncertain. Councilor Mykey Arthrell lost by 28 votes to challenger Grant Miller, but the Election Board reported as many as 40 voters in one precinct didn’t receive ballots for the council race.
TULSA, OK
anadisgoi.com

Darci Lynne cancels stop at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Due to unforeseen circumstances, Darci Lynne is canceling the shows at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa that were scheduled for March 10 & 11, 2023. All tickets purchased for the "My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not)" National Tour will be automatically refunded to the original form of payment. Please allow 5-7 business days for the refund to appear on your account.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
TULSA, OK

