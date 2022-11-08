Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Powerball player in Indiana wins $50,000 prize
INDIANAPOLIS — It didn’t take long for Powerball players in Indiana to win another big prize after the record-breaking $2.04 billion dollar jackpot. With the jackpot reset to $20 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, one ticket sold in Indiana matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball — earning the player a $50,000 prize. […]
Cast Your Vote Now for the Best Tattoo Studio In and Around Evansville Indiana
The great thing about tattoos, and art in general, is that they are subjective. What one person finds beautiful, another might find boring. Maybe you like smaller, more easily hidden tattoos, and your best friend likes full sleeves or back pieces. Some people prefer vibrant, stunning colors in their tattoos while others enjoy black and gray work.
wamwamfm.com
Teacher Predator Faces 50 Year Max in Evansville
Between Indiana and Kentucky is the Ohio River. A first-year Evansville high school teacher has been charged with crossing that river to have sex with a minor. Cody McCormick was indicted this week by a federal grand jury in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Crossing a state line makes it a federal...
Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal at One of These Restaurants in the Evansville Indiana Area
If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
Try Not to Laugh at These Responses After an Indiana Mail Truck Dumps Crates of Mail on the Highway
It happens to the best of us. Our hands are full, so we set something on top of our car while searching for our keys, then once we find them, we hop in the car, start it up and take off, forgetting about the drink or bag of groceries we sat on the roof until we see it tumbling down the road in our rearview mirror. When we do it, it usually doesn't stop traffic. Unfortunately, an Indiana truck driver carrying mail on the north side of Evansville couldn't say the same thing Thursday morning.
Historic Evansville Indiana Neighborhood Serving Up Free Thanksgiving Meal
The holidays are often a time of family and celebration, revelry, and food. Unfortunately, for some, that is not always the case. For those that live alone, the holidays can be a very trying time. Fortunately, one Evansville neighborhood will be serving a community Thanksgiving meal, and it is free to attend.
Owensboro, KY Baseball Team Smoking Up Delicious Hams for Your Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just around the corner and you're likely planning your menu. Well, if you're like me and want to save some precious time and energy, check this out!. The Post 9 American Legion Bombers baseball team here in Owensboro is selling 8-9 pound smoked hams for your Thanksgiving table. And, like they've done in the last couple of years, they are also smoking up smoked bologna rolls.
14news.com
Tri-State wakes up to first snow of the season
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Snow fell Saturday morning across the Tri-State. It caused slush on the roads, especially on bridges and overpasses, but roads are now clear. Vanderburgh County dispatchers say they had a handful of slide-off reports. They say none of them involved any injuries. Early Saturday morning, dispatchers...
14news.com
VCSO: 3 injured after multiple-vehicle crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A portion of Interstate 69 is back open following a crash involving four cars on Friday night. Vanderburgh Sheriff’s deputies responded to an accident with minor injuries just after 7 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office tweeted a picture saying the crash occurred at Interstate 69 and...
Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area
While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
14news.com
Chipotle opening three new locations in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Chipotle is expanding its business in the Tri-State. The locations are listed on the upcoming site review meeting agenda. Our 14 News crew visited the location being opened on the west side of Evansville. It’s being built in between the Starbucks and Subway on the Lloyd...
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Warrick County
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say Powerball tickets bought in Warrick County should be checked as one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s $20 million jackpot drawing. Officials say a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Giant Indiana #818 located at 822 West Main Street in Boonville. The […]
12 of the Most Interesting Museums in the Western Kentucky Region
Holiday breaks from school are on the horizon, so why not spend some of that free time with the kiddos and enjoy fun and educational outings? There are many museums within and around the tristate to check out. With kids in tow, or without. From science and art to planes, trains, and automobiles, and history there are so many things to discover in the museums in the Bluegrass state.
After Rough Start, Indiana Shelter Cat Wants to Help Others [WATCH]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. If you ask me, Bumper is an appropriate name for me! According to Merriam-Webster’s dictionary, a bumper is a device used for absorbing shock or preventing damage. In this case, that device is me! I will bump my head on you, looking for head rubs and cuddles; I will absorb negativity before it damages your perfectly good day; I will be your best friend for life! I’m only four years old and was found in pretty rough shape by a good Samaritan. I’m now neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. My adoption fee is only $80…Come adopt me today from the River Kitty Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville!
14news.com
Decision 2022: Voter turnout throughout the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Election Day and we are in Indiana and Kentucky looking at the turnout for voters throughout the Tri-State. Our Jordan Yaney was live at Washington Square Mall in Evansville to tell us about the voter turnout at 4 p.m. in Indiana. Jordan Yaney helped...
Kentucky Animal Rescue Shows Off Its Brand New Adoption Center
Tomorrow is a HUGE day for SPARKY, Saving Paws Animal Rescue of Kentucky. The Owensboro-based rescue is hosting an open house at its brand new, first-ever adoption and rescue center. Yesterday, I got the chance to go inside and get a sneak preview of the facility and i's four-legged welcome...
West Side Nut Club Bringing ‘Santa Land’ Back to Franklin Street in December
It's almost Santa's time to shine. But, before he hits the skies with Rudolph and the other members of Team Reindeer for his one-day-trip around the globe to deliver gifts to all the good boys and girls, he'll take a break from his preparations to make a stop in Evansville for the West Side Nut Club's annual "Santa Land" holiday celebration.
Daniel Pitino Shelter in Owensboro Hosting “Fill The Van” Food Event-Can You Help?
The holidays are a time of joy for so many but also a time of great need for others. The Daniel Pitino Shelter here in Owensboro is seeking help from the community. The Daniel Pitino Shelter serves as a safe and secure place for women, women with children, and families experiencing homelessness. Housing Stabilization programs and community resource referrals are also available.
wevv.com
Several Tri-State counties resume burn bans due to dry conditions and fires
After briefly being lifted, burn bans have resumed in several Tri-State counties due to dry conditions and wildfires. In Indiana, officials resumed burn bans in Warrick County and Dubois County on Wednesday due to dry conditions plus a number of fires getting out of control. In Kentucky, authorities in Muhlenberg...
Evansville stinks!: Officials explain foul odor in the city
(WEHT) - Many Evansville residents have reported a bad smell within the city limits this week. According to officials, the scent is likely going to remain until drought conditions improve.
KISS 106
Evansville IN
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0