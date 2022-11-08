Read full article on original website
Harris County fails to get all ballots counted after 2022 midterm election
For the second time this year, Harris County has failed to get all of the ballots counted in 24 hours after election. FOX 26's political reporter Greg Groogan explains more.
Harris County GOP leaders claim voting issues for November 8 election could be intentional
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County GOP leaders are upset over how the Nov. 8 election was handled by the current county administration. They received numerous reports of polling locations not set up, machines and scanners broken, and the biggest complaint - the lack of ballot paper. Leaders call it a repeat of the March and May elections and call it a form of voter suppression.
How 2022 midterm election results will affect Harris Co. Commissioner’s Court
HOUSTON - The re-election of Judge Lina Hidalgo and the defeat of Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle have delivered to Democrats unimpeded control of Harris County Government. "Meaning that Harris County Democrats are going to be able to do whatever they want," said Rice political analyst Mark Jones. With Democrats...
Family claims they missed deadline to get puppy back from Harris County Animal shelter by 24 hours
HOUSTON - State law requires all tax-funded shelters to keep an animal for a minimum of three days before that animal can be put up for adoption or euthanized. The only exception is owner surrenders. "It just doesn't seem like it's right," said Amber Reynolds. Back in July, a Pit...
Possible act of arson in Atascocita led to explosion, officials investigating
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating an explosion at a building northwest of Houston. HCFMO tweeted they were assisting with a commerce fire that led to an explosion in the 18300 block of West Lake Houston Parkway. Officials say no one was injured in the fire.
BakerRipley offering utility bill assistance
If you need help with your utility bill, there is help available in Houston. Desiree Davis, utility assistance director with BakerRipley, explains what kind of help is available and who qualifies.
Houston attorney accused of slipping abortion drugs into his wife's water
Houston Attorney Mason Herring is accused of taking an unwanted pregnancy into his own hands. Investigators believe he drugged his wife to induce her abortion.
Inflation eased in October, but when will consumers notice a difference?
Inflation eased a little bit in October, but not enough for consumers to notice it. Even a slight decline is a good sign for consumers in the future. Professor Dietrich Von Biedenfeld from the University of Houston-Downtown explains what is happening with inflation.
Veteran creates Houston's first pinup coffee shop
Time for a coffee break on The Isiah Factor: Uncensored! Local business 'Coffee and Hot Tease' rolls into our neck of the woods.
Club Onyx murder suspect arrested in Arizona, will be extradited back to Harris County
Houston - A suspect in the Club Onyx shooting where a security guard was killed was arrested. Anthony Glen Jones, 24, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona. He is being charged with murder. Houston police say on September 14 around 3:14 am, a Club Onyx security guard got into a confrontation...
59-year-old north Houston woman attacked, jugged after being followed home
HOUSTON - A 59-year-old woman in northeast Houston is now trying to heal after she was followed home, attacked, and dragged while she had her purse violently stolen. Her son spoke with FOX 26 anonymously. "She’s doing better right now, the big thing is she’s dealing with a lot of...
Passenger shoots driver of the truck he's in while trying to shoot at another driver
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A road rage incident near northwest Houston led to a shooting where one man was injured. Harris County Sherriff Ed Gonzalaz reported that a road rage incident involving two vehicles started near the Tollway Service Road at Clay Road and ended at the 5000 block of Kleinbrook.
Investigators looking for missing man, 86, last seen in Spring Cypress
SPRING, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a missing man last seen in Spring Cypress. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office say Syed Raza, 86, was last seen Friday in the 7300 block of Spring Cypress on the city's northwest side. Mr. Raza was last seen wearing a...
Dog dumping in some areas of Cleveland, getting worse animal advocates say
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Shell Oil Road in Cleveland is one of the known dumping grounds for dogs. Only the lucky few make it out alive. "It's torture putting your dog out on the street like that it's torture," said Katie Logerot. "Starvation car accidents shootings unless somebody else comes along."
Texas City community joins together to support young boy with stage 3 cancer
TEXAS CITY, Texas - Jessica Holcomb is a single mom who does everything she can to provide for her only son who she calls a superhero as he undergoes treatment for stage 3 cancer. Cameron Holcomb was diagnosed with T-Cell lymphoblastic lymphoma, an aggressive form of cancer. "I am a...
First look at "King Tut's Tomb" at Houston Museum of Natural Science
The discovery of King Tut's tomb is regarded as the most important find in the excavation of ancient Egypt. Now, a brand new exhibit at the Houston Museum of Natural Science lets you experience the tomb first hand. "King Tut's Tomb" tells the story of the initial finds in the Valley of the Kings that led to the eventual discovery that stunned the world.
Things to do in Houston this weekend, November 11 to 13: Events, festivals, & more
HOUSTON - Whether you want to get a jump on your holiday shopping list, have some outdoor fun or indulge at a food festival, there are plenty of events to choose from this weekend. Check out this list of just some of the things to do around the Greater Houston...
FTC warns donors to watch out for veterans' charity scams
HOUSTON - The Federal Trade Commission is urging donors to watch out for veterans' charity scams, saying they'll pull at your heartstrings, but grab your wallet. Veterans Day 2022: Freebies, deals to honor active, retired service members. Take a look at these names. Would you donate to these organizations?. The...
Cold front bringing chilly temps, wind advisory expected this weekend in SE Texas
HOUSTON - It's been a really warm week by November standards all across southeast Texas. We have been close to record high temperatures for multiple days this week with temperatures in the 80s. We even managed to warm to 82 degrees on Friday at Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport, which was 5 degrees shy of our record high of 87 set back in 1978.
Anything Bling Boutique at Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market
The Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is open now through the weekend. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez shows us the Anything Bling Boutique.
