Harris County GOP leaders claim voting issues for November 8 election could be intentional

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County GOP leaders are upset over how the Nov. 8 election was handled by the current county administration. They received numerous reports of polling locations not set up, machines and scanners broken, and the biggest complaint - the lack of ballot paper. Leaders call it a repeat of the March and May elections and call it a form of voter suppression.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
BakerRipley offering utility bill assistance

If you need help with your utility bill, there is help available in Houston. Desiree Davis, utility assistance director with BakerRipley, explains what kind of help is available and who qualifies.
HOUSTON, TX
Inflation eased in October, but when will consumers notice a difference?

Inflation eased a little bit in October, but not enough for consumers to notice it. Even a slight decline is a good sign for consumers in the future. Professor Dietrich Von Biedenfeld from the University of Houston-Downtown explains what is happening with inflation.
Investigators looking for missing man, 86, last seen in Spring Cypress

SPRING, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a missing man last seen in Spring Cypress. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office say Syed Raza, 86, was last seen Friday in the 7300 block of Spring Cypress on the city's northwest side. Mr. Raza was last seen wearing a...
SPRING, TX
First look at "King Tut's Tomb" at Houston Museum of Natural Science

The discovery of King Tut's tomb is regarded as the most important find in the excavation of ancient Egypt. Now, a brand new exhibit at the Houston Museum of Natural Science lets you experience the tomb first hand. "King Tut's Tomb" tells the story of the initial finds in the Valley of the Kings that led to the eventual discovery that stunned the world.
HOUSTON, TX
FTC warns donors to watch out for veterans' charity scams

HOUSTON - The Federal Trade Commission is urging donors to watch out for veterans' charity scams, saying they'll pull at your heartstrings, but grab your wallet. Veterans Day 2022: Freebies, deals to honor active, retired service members. Take a look at these names. Would you donate to these organizations?. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Cold front bringing chilly temps, wind advisory expected this weekend in SE Texas

HOUSTON - It's been a really warm week by November standards all across southeast Texas. We have been close to record high temperatures for multiple days this week with temperatures in the 80s. We even managed to warm to 82 degrees on Friday at Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport, which was 5 degrees shy of our record high of 87 set back in 1978.
HOUSTON, TX

