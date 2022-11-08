Read full article on original website
Related
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Patricia Golden Stone
Patricia (Pat) Golden Stone, 73, of Moore County passed away peacefully on October 26, 2022 at Moore Regional Hospital. She was born June 11, 1949 in Plattsburgh, New York to the late Richard Golden and Beverly Caple Golden. She grew up in Plattsburgh and married Jerry William Stone in January of 1972. She worked as a teacher for the Beekmantown School District until her retirement in 2004. They moved to Southern Pines, North Carolina in 2015 after several years traveling to Wellington, Florida and other locations with their horses. She enjoyed serving as a dressage scribe for the international shows in Florida for many years after retirement.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Patrick A. Bergin
Reverend Patrick A. Bergin, M.M. died on November 8, 2022 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. He was 90 years old and a Maryknoll priest for 63 years. Patrick Anthony Bergin was born May 23, 1932 in Melvindale, MI to Charles and Mabel Turner Bergin. The youngest of seven children, Patrick had two older sisters and four older brothers. Patrick attended St. Mary Magdalen grammar school in Melvindale, and he was accepted to study for Maryknoll in 1946 by then Superior General, Bishop James Edward Walsh. He first studied at the Detroit Archdiocesan Seminary, Sacred Heart from 1946 until June 1950. In September, 1950 he began at Maryknoll College in Glen Ellyn. Father Bergin was ordained on June 13, 1959 and assigned to the Korea region.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Rebecca Sue Williams of Vass
Rebecca Sue (West) Williams, age 71, of Vass, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, surrounded by her family. Rebecca was born in Moore County on December 18, 1950 to the late Daniel B. and Elizabeth (Chisholm) West. As a result of her generous spirit and...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Susan Annette Luck Hopkins of Southern Pines
Susan Annette Luck Hopkins, 63, of Southern Pines, died Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her residence. A Celebration of Life Service will be Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 2:30 – 5 PM at West End Presbyterian Church in the Crawford Center. Born in Moore County on November 6, 1958,...
sandhillssentinel.com
Officer escapes serious injuries after tree falls on patrol car
A Robbins Police officer escaped serious injuries after a tree fell on his patrol car while driving Friday. The officer was traveling from the Moore County Detention Center shortly after 9 p.m. when a tree fell on his patrol car. The incident occurred on Highway 24/27, near White Oak Road, outside of Carthage. Part of the tree fell onto the passenger side of the SUV.
sandhillssentinel.com
A BackPack Pals Christmas Spectacular Dec. 1
The HOME FOR CHRISTMAS TOUR featuring the Mark Trammell Quartet and the Whisnants, two of the most loved groups in gospel music, will once again be making a stop at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst. This annual event is a fundraiser which supports the BackPack Pals program with provides food...
sandhillssentinel.com
Driver injured after crashing into parked vehicle
An accident in Carthage sent a man to the hospital and damaged a parked truck. According to authorities on scene, the crash happened around 11 a.m. Friday on McReynolds Street when the male driver of a Ford F150 truck traveling east passed out and crashed into the rear of a Ford F250 that was parked along the side of the street.
sandhillssentinel.com
Southern Pines strives to protect town’s character
The Town of Southern Pines reviewed proposed development plans and protective amendments concerning future development at its Nov. 9 agenda meeting. The Council viewed architectural renderings of the proposed renovation and 23,738 square foot addition to the commercial building at 390 W. Pennsylvania Ave. The location is the old Spectrum building.
sandhillssentinel.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Aberdeen
A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday evening while crossing U.S. 1 in Aberdeen. The accident happened in front of Thai Orchid just before 8:30 p.m. Ronald Phillips, 78, and his friend were crossing U.S. 1 by the traffic light at the Exxon gas station walking east toward Thai Orchid when he was struck.
sandhillssentinel.com
3 arrested in motor vehicle breaking and entering case
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to a motor vehicle breaking and entering case, said Southern Pines Police Department in a press release. “The Southern Pines Police Department Investigation Division conducted follow-up investigations after a series of Motor Vehicle Breaking/Entering Incidents,” said the department. “Various items of property were stolen from vehicles, which included 3 firearms, firearms accessories and ammunition, military equipment, tools and money. During the investigative process, investigators identified three suspects involved in these incidents.”
sandhillssentinel.com
Deputies arrest two from Cameron on drug charges
Two men from Cameron are facing several drug charges after being arrested Wednesday and placed at the Moore County Detention Center under $50,000 secured bonds. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Joe Johnson, 64, and James Larks, 66, were arrested after deputies discovered cocaine in their vehicle during a traffic stop.
sandhillssentinel.com
Driver injured after freight train hits vehicle in Aberdeen
A driver was injured after a freight train hit his vehicle in Aberdeen. The freight train hauling gravel was heading south in downtown Aberdeen when it hit a cargo van at the South Street crossing shortly after 11:15 a.m. Friday. The driver of the van was able to get out...
sandhillssentinel.com
Police recover stolen vehicle, 2 arrested in investigation
The Aberdeen Police Department said in a press release on Thursday two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a motor vehicle. Two other suspects have been identified but are not in custody. The crime took place on Oct. 24 in the area of W. Saunders Blvd. and Churchill Downs Drive.
sandhillssentinel.com
SP Police releases citizen satisfaction survey
From Nov. 8 through Dec. 31, the Southern Pines Police Department is conducting an anonymous survey to help provide the public with the “best service possible.”. “This survey is a valuable tool that provides us with insight into how we are perceived, the quality of service we provide, and opportunities for improvement,” said the police department in a news release. “Community participation in this survey is vital, and it will be greatly appreciated.”
sandhillssentinel.com
Seven Lakes Fire & Rescue holding Toys for Tots benefit, movie fest
With Thanksgiving and the Christmas season approaching, Seven Lakes Fire and Rescue has exciting news to share. Santa has once again asked for help. Seven Lakes Fire and Rescue needs to help the elves in the North Pole with the toys for all the good boys and girls. Seven Lakes...
Comments / 0