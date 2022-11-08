Reverend Patrick A. Bergin, M.M. died on November 8, 2022 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. He was 90 years old and a Maryknoll priest for 63 years. Patrick Anthony Bergin was born May 23, 1932 in Melvindale, MI to Charles and Mabel Turner Bergin. The youngest of seven children, Patrick had two older sisters and four older brothers. Patrick attended St. Mary Magdalen grammar school in Melvindale, and he was accepted to study for Maryknoll in 1946 by then Superior General, Bishop James Edward Walsh. He first studied at the Detroit Archdiocesan Seminary, Sacred Heart from 1946 until June 1950. In September, 1950 he began at Maryknoll College in Glen Ellyn. Father Bergin was ordained on June 13, 1959 and assigned to the Korea region.

PINEHURST, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO