Obituary for Susan Annette Luck Hopkins of Southern Pines
Susan Annette Luck Hopkins, 63, of Southern Pines, died Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her residence. A Celebration of Life Service will be Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 2:30 – 5 PM at West End Presbyterian Church in the Crawford Center. Born in Moore County on November 6, 1958,...
Obituary for Patrick A. Bergin
Reverend Patrick A. Bergin, M.M. died on November 8, 2022 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. He was 90 years old and a Maryknoll priest for 63 years. Patrick Anthony Bergin was born May 23, 1932 in Melvindale, MI to Charles and Mabel Turner Bergin. The youngest of seven children, Patrick had two older sisters and four older brothers. Patrick attended St. Mary Magdalen grammar school in Melvindale, and he was accepted to study for Maryknoll in 1946 by then Superior General, Bishop James Edward Walsh. He first studied at the Detroit Archdiocesan Seminary, Sacred Heart from 1946 until June 1950. In September, 1950 he began at Maryknoll College in Glen Ellyn. Father Bergin was ordained on June 13, 1959 and assigned to the Korea region.
PIP releases economic development report
Moore County Partners in Progress (PIP) recently released their Quarterly Progress Report highlighting their activities and initiatives in the areas of economic development, community development, and workforce development for the quarter ended Sept. 30. “What’s notable this quarter are our efforts related to supporting Moore County’s existing industries, as well...
A BackPack Pals Christmas Spectacular Dec. 1
The HOME FOR CHRISTMAS TOUR featuring the Mark Trammell Quartet and the Whisnants, two of the most loved groups in gospel music, will once again be making a stop at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst. This annual event is a fundraiser which supports the BackPack Pals program with provides food...
Officer escapes serious injuries after tree falls on patrol car
A Robbins Police officer escaped serious injuries after a tree fell on his patrol car while driving Friday. The officer was traveling from the Moore County Detention Center shortly after 9 p.m. when a tree fell on his patrol car. The incident occurred on Highway 24/27, near White Oak Road, outside of Carthage. Part of the tree fell onto the passenger side of the SUV.
Southern Pines strives to protect town’s character
The Town of Southern Pines reviewed proposed development plans and protective amendments concerning future development at its Nov. 9 agenda meeting. The Council viewed architectural renderings of the proposed renovation and 23,738 square foot addition to the commercial building at 390 W. Pennsylvania Ave. The location is the old Spectrum building.
Driver injured after crashing into parked vehicle
An accident in Carthage sent a man to the hospital and damaged a parked truck. According to authorities on scene, the crash happened around 11 a.m. Friday on McReynolds Street when the male driver of a Ford F150 truck traveling east passed out and crashed into the rear of a Ford F250 that was parked along the side of the street.
Deputies arrest two from Cameron on drug charges
Two men from Cameron are facing several drug charges after being arrested Wednesday and placed at the Moore County Detention Center under $50,000 secured bonds. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Joe Johnson, 64, and James Larks, 66, were arrested after deputies discovered cocaine in their vehicle during a traffic stop.
Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Aberdeen
A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday evening while crossing U.S. 1 in Aberdeen. The accident happened in front of Thai Orchid just before 8:30 p.m. Ronald Phillips, 78, and his friend were crossing U.S. 1 by the traffic light at the Exxon gas station walking east toward Thai Orchid when he was struck.
Driver injured after freight train hits vehicle in Aberdeen
A driver was injured after a freight train hit his vehicle in Aberdeen. The freight train hauling gravel was heading south in downtown Aberdeen when it hit a cargo van at the South Street crossing shortly after 11:15 a.m. Friday. The driver of the van was able to get out...
Police recover stolen vehicle, 2 arrested in investigation
The Aberdeen Police Department said in a press release on Thursday two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a motor vehicle. Two other suspects have been identified but are not in custody. The crime took place on Oct. 24 in the area of W. Saunders Blvd. and Churchill Downs Drive.
Seven Lakes Fire & Rescue holding Toys for Tots benefit, movie fest
With Thanksgiving and the Christmas season approaching, Seven Lakes Fire and Rescue has exciting news to share. Santa has once again asked for help. Seven Lakes Fire and Rescue needs to help the elves in the North Pole with the toys for all the good boys and girls. Seven Lakes...
