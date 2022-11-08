Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, UtahS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
ABC 4
Innovations in Aortic Heart Care and Treatment at Intermountain Healthcare
Salt Lake City (ABC4 UTAH) — Aortic valve disease is a type of heart valve disease. In aortic valve disease, the valve between the lower left heart chamber (left ventricle) and the main artery to the body (aorta) don’t work properly. The aortic valve helps keep blood flowing...
ABC 4
Beat the winter blues with vibration therapy
SALT LAKE, UT – Lots of people suffer from seasonal depression and we are giving a way to combat the winter blues with vibrational medicine. Jhill Seraphine has come to tell us about Vibes of Light. It’s a place to schedule therapy sessions like sound healing, energy work/reiki, and light therapy. Our bodies are made of vibrations, therefore it’s easy to shift your mood using vibrational tools. This is exactly what they are doing. They are improving people’s moods and helping with mental health which is perfect especially since so many people have seasonal depressional right now.
ABC 4
Meet the new bishop of the Episcopal Church of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) The Rev. Phyllis Spiegel, 12th Bishop of The Episcopal Diocese of Utah, shared how the Episcopal Church in Utah has made changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic and how they plan to make members of the church feel comfortable. Bishop Spiegel wants to ensure...
ABC 4
Why this Learn & Earn program is so valuable for first-time skiers and snowboarders
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — We’re at the cusp of ski and snowboard season here in Utah, which means NOW is the best time if you want to finally learn to hit the slopes. For all interested learners, the award-winning Learn & Earn program by Snowbasin is the ultimate way for first-timers to discover a new passion for snow sports.
ABC 4
How our local IFA Country Stores are helping animals in need this year
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Feeding our animal friends in need is more important now than ever before. And thanks to Intermountain Farmers Association — our trusted brand for agriculture since 1923 — many of these animals won’t go hungry this season. They’re teaming...
ABC 4
Cuddle up in a new blanket for a great price
SALT LAKE, UT – Snuggle up with these blankets this winter season. Brian Severson, owner of Blankets By Brian, is here to show us his super soft blankets. One of the great things about these blankets is that they come in all sizes so there is something for everyone. They have large blankets for adults, medium blankets for kids, blankets for babies, but lastly, they have sensory blankets. These blankets have different sensory features and are a great grounding tool for people with autism, panic attacks, ADHD, and ADD.
ABC 4
Utah’s largest holiday gift show returning for more Christmas magic
(Good Things Utah) It’s that time again to refill our Christmas spirit and explore the jolly festivities with those we love most. Here in Utah, one of the most anticipated events of the holiday season is the Salt Lake Family Christmas Gift Show. Held this year from November 10th...
ABC 4
Your favorite Disney pals are back on ice this November!
(Good Things Utah) We sure hope the cold never bothered you anyway, because Disney On Ice is back with a magical adventure for the whole family! Come see your favorite Disney characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Moana, Anna, Elsa, The Little Mermaid, Rapunzel, Belle, and more!. Come...
Comments / 0