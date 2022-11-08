ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC 4

Innovations in Aortic Heart Care and Treatment at Intermountain Healthcare

Salt Lake City (ABC4 UTAH) — Aortic valve disease is a type of heart valve disease. In aortic valve disease, the valve between the lower left heart chamber (left ventricle) and the main artery to the body (aorta) don’t work properly. The aortic valve helps keep blood flowing...
ABC 4

Beat the winter blues with vibration therapy

SALT LAKE, UT – Lots of people suffer from seasonal depression and we are giving a way to combat the winter blues with vibrational medicine. Jhill Seraphine has come to tell us about Vibes of Light. It’s a place to schedule therapy sessions like sound healing, energy work/reiki, and light therapy. Our bodies are made of vibrations, therefore it’s easy to shift your mood using vibrational tools. This is exactly what they are doing. They are improving people’s moods and helping with mental health which is perfect especially since so many people have seasonal depressional right now.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Meet the new bishop of the Episcopal Church of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) The Rev. Phyllis Spiegel, 12th Bishop of The Episcopal Diocese of Utah, shared how the Episcopal Church in Utah has made changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic and how they plan to make members of the church feel comfortable. Bishop Spiegel wants to ensure...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Cuddle up in a new blanket for a great price

SALT LAKE, UT – Snuggle up with these blankets this winter season. Brian Severson, owner of Blankets By Brian, is here to show us his super soft blankets. One of the great things about these blankets is that they come in all sizes so there is something for everyone. They have large blankets for adults, medium blankets for kids, blankets for babies, but lastly, they have sensory blankets. These blankets have different sensory features and are a great grounding tool for people with autism, panic attacks, ADHD, and ADD.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Utah’s largest holiday gift show returning for more Christmas magic

(Good Things Utah) It’s that time again to refill our Christmas spirit and explore the jolly festivities with those we love most. Here in Utah, one of the most anticipated events of the holiday season is the Salt Lake Family Christmas Gift Show. Held this year from November 10th...
SANDY, UT
ABC 4

Your favorite Disney pals are back on ice this November!

(Good Things Utah) We sure hope the cold never bothered you anyway, because Disney On Ice is back with a magical adventure for the whole family! Come see your favorite Disney characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Moana, Anna, Elsa, The Little Mermaid, Rapunzel, Belle, and more!. Come...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

