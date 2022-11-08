ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoorDash Employee Says Customer Pulled Knife on Her During Creepy Delivery: 'I Just Want Some Human Contact'

By Emily Rella
 4 days ago

Spooky season might be over, but for one DoorDash delivery driver, an incident straight out of a horror movie occurred just in the nick of time.

TikToker @fw.mackkk is going viral on the platform for her two-part video series that depicts an eerie story about a late-night delivery she made to a customer who had ordered from a local Wendy's around 10 p.m.

On her way to deliver the food to the man, she said he requested that even though the DoorDash order indicated that he wanted the food dropped off at his door, he actually wanted her to hand it to him.

"He pauses for a second and then he says, 'Well, really, I just want some human contact. I don't have any friends.' So I started trembling," the DoorDasher recalls.

She says in the video that she considered abandoning the order, but proceeded anyway, against her better judgment. She noted that it was an extremely rural area and that there were multiple driveways — which is where the nightmare begins.

"He's standing in my headlights to the right of my car a little bit ... he's in a yellow raincoat with his hood up and there's three pockets, three layers of pockets down," she said.

The man then allegedly told her not to be scared and proceeded to whip out a butterfly knife which prompted the TikToker to lock her doors and windows and try to drive away.

"'He's yelling through my window, I don't know how to explain it, it was hard to get out the driveway without pulling forward because it was intersecting so I didn't really know what to do in the moment. And he's screaming through my window with the butterfly knife in his hand," she said.

She reversed out of the driveway as the man continued to yell at her, throwing his food out the window before gunning it for an escape. She said she is not sure if he was under the influence or if he had a mental illness while warning other drivers to be safe.

"I probably didn't handle it correctly, but just be careful — A girl DoorDashing at night by herself just isn't a smart decision," she said. "I don't know what would have happened tonight had I not had better judgment."

Both of the DoorDasher's videos have a combined over 2.1 million views, with hundreds in the comment section telling the girl she should've canceled the delivery and applauding her for trusting her gut.

"Always, Always, trust your gut instinct," one user said. "If it doesn't feel right, it's not."

"Even if the cops don't do anything, they'll have this incident on record," another explained. "Please go to the police about this. It could save someone else's life."

Entrepreneur has reached out to DoorDash for comment.

