West End, NC

Brooks’ desire to impact county led to principal role

SHANNON — One principal’s journey to her role began as a spark to impact her county ignited within her. Rex-Rennert Elementary School Principal Nikki Brooks has about 22 years of experience in the field of Education. She began her journey in the field as a classroom educator. Brooks’...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
SP Police releases citizen satisfaction survey

From Nov. 8 through Dec. 31, the Southern Pines Police Department is conducting an anonymous survey to help provide the public with the “best service possible.”. “This survey is a valuable tool that provides us with insight into how we are perceived, the quality of service we provide, and opportunities for improvement,” said the police department in a news release. “Community participation in this survey is vital, and it will be greatly appreciated.”
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Southern Pines strives to protect town’s character

The Town of Southern Pines reviewed proposed development plans and protective amendments concerning future development at its Nov. 9 agenda meeting. The Council viewed architectural renderings of the proposed renovation and 23,738 square foot addition to the commercial building at 390 W. Pennsylvania Ave. The location is the old Spectrum building.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
PIP releases economic development report

Moore County Partners in Progress (PIP) recently released their Quarterly Progress Report highlighting their activities and initiatives in the areas of economic development, community development, and workforce development for the quarter ended Sept. 30. “What’s notable this quarter are our efforts related to supporting Moore County’s existing industries, as well...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Obituary for Patrick A. Bergin

Reverend Patrick A. Bergin, M.M. died on November 8, 2022 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. He was 90 years old and a Maryknoll priest for 63 years. Patrick Anthony Bergin was born May 23, 1932 in Melvindale, MI to Charles and Mabel Turner Bergin. The youngest of seven children, Patrick had two older sisters and four older brothers. Patrick attended St. Mary Magdalen grammar school in Melvindale, and he was accepted to study for Maryknoll in 1946 by then Superior General, Bishop James Edward Walsh. He first studied at the Detroit Archdiocesan Seminary, Sacred Heart from 1946 until June 1950. In September, 1950 he began at Maryknoll College in Glen Ellyn. Father Bergin was ordained on June 13, 1959 and assigned to the Korea region.
PINEHURST, NC
Family displaced after fire destroys home

The changes come in the wake of tropical storm Nicole's expected impact. Creation of magnet program closing two CMS schools. The CMS board decided to dissolve two schools to create a new magnet program at the former E.E Waddell High School. Interim superintendent leaving position early. Updated: 6 hours ago.
ANSON COUNTY, NC
Moore County Historical Association Upcoming Events

Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Free Admission. The Civic Club, corner of Pennsylvania and Ashe Streets, Southern Pines. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, there will be a presentation at the Civic Club, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. This talk, Who Was Their Father, marks the return of the lecture series sponsored by the Moore County Historical Association.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?

Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
GREENSBORO, NC
Obituary for Patricia Golden Stone

Patricia (Pat) Golden Stone, 73, of Moore County passed away peacefully on October 26, 2022 at Moore Regional Hospital. She was born June 11, 1949 in Plattsburgh, New York to the late Richard Golden and Beverly Caple Golden. She grew up in Plattsburgh and married Jerry William Stone in January of 1972. She worked as a teacher for the Beekmantown School District until her retirement in 2004. They moved to Southern Pines, North Carolina in 2015 after several years traveling to Wellington, Florida and other locations with their horses. She enjoyed serving as a dressage scribe for the international shows in Florida for many years after retirement.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Obituary for Rebecca Sue Williams of Vass

Rebecca Sue (West) Williams, age 71, of Vass, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, surrounded by her family. Rebecca was born in Moore County on December 18, 1950 to the late Daniel B. and Elizabeth (Chisholm) West. As a result of her generous spirit and...
VASS, NC
No injuries in Quality Parts fire

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Fire Department responded to a downtown merchant Tuesday night. According to Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen, the LFD and the Wagram Fire Department responded to Quality Parts on Railroad Street around 6:50 p.m. Around 20 firefighters put out the small fire that was caused by some hoses which had been cut earlier in the day.
LAURINBURG, NC

