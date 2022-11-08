ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

NFL players weigh in on request for safer playing fields

On Saturday, NFLPA president J.C. Tretter published a letter calling for changes to playing surfaces throughout the NFL in the name of player safety. Tretter outlined three requests from the NFLPA, including replacing and banning slit film turf, removing obvious flaws or abnormalities on fields, and clearing excess people and equipment on the sidelines.
dexerto.com

Dragapult revealed in Pokemon Unite: Release date, moves, stats, more

The official Pokemon Unite twitter account teased two upcoming picks joining the game: Urshifu and Dragapult. Here is everything to know regarding the upcoming new pick in Pokemon Unite, who plays as a ranged castor that deals physical damage rather than special attack. Dragapult is a Dragon and Ghost type...
dexerto.com

100 Thieves to debut new Valorant roster at Red Bull Home Ground

Red Bull has announced that 100 Thieves will join the field of Valorant teams competing at the Red Bull Home Ground tournament held in Manchester, England, next month. The third edition of the Red Bull Home Ground will take place between December 9-11, with the event featuring some of the best squads from Europe and one North American team in 100 Thieves.
dexerto.com

Drake makes $121k bet with 21 Savage and Kai Cenat in wild Twitch stream

Canadian superstar rapper Drake called in to Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream to make a huge bet with Cenat and 21 Savage, the Atlanta rapper who worked alongside him to release their recent album, Her Loss. The album has been an instant hit among fans, with tracks like On BS,...
dexerto.com

Sonic Frontiers breaks series record for concurrent players on Steam

Sonic Frontiers has broken the series record high for concurrent players on Steam following its release and fairly positive reception. Sonic Frontiers is finally available for everyone to play and while the game has its ups and downs it seems the Blue Blur’s foray into open-world gameplay has done something right.
dexerto.com

Apex Legends dev confirms fix coming for reload bug in Season 15

An Apex Legends dev has confirmed that a fix is coming for the reload glitch that has plagued Season 15, especially when it comes to games on Broken Moon. The start of Apex Legends Season 15 has brought about some massive changes to the battle royale, with the arrival of both Catalyst and the new Broken Moon map.
dexerto.com

Team Heretics close to shock signing of DFM star Evi, according to reports

In an unprecedented roster move, Team Heretics have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Evi, one of Japan’s most accomplished players. This would make Evi the first Japanese import in LEC history. DetonatioN FocusMe is a team that has put Japanese League of Legends on the map. They have...
dexerto.com

With Valorant return, Patiphan wants to run it back with his old team

Multi-esports talent Patiphan ‘Patiphan’ Chaiwong has returned to Valorant after a year in the Overwatch League. In an interview with Dexerto, the Thai player talked about why he returned to Riot Games’ title and what it feels like to reunite with his old teammates. The last time...
dexerto.com

Vitality star Alphari announces break from LoL competition

Team Vitality player Barney ‘Alphari’ Morris has announced that he is taking some time off from LoL competition. The English top laner explained in a Twitlonger that he went into this offseason not looking for a team and that his motivation to compete has hit an all-time low after failing once again to achieve his long-awaited goal of winning a split.
dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet day one patch 1.0.1 doesn’t fix performance issues

The details for the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet day one patch have been leaked, and the patch notes revealed it isn’t a performance update, but rather a balance patch changing a plethora of Pokemon’s stats and movesets. A recent blog post on the official Pokemon Scarlet & Violet...
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 player gets demoted in rank after winning 21 competitive games in a row

An Overwatch 2 player was left absolutely flabbergasted after going on an amazing 21-game win streak only to be deranked. Overwatch 2’s new competitive ladder system has left a lot to be desired with players placing lower than their skill in OW1 suggests, prompting widespread criticism of the changes.

