Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
HollywoodLife

Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
SheKnows

Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More

Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true! “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider told Us Weekly today....
hiphop-n-more.com

Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie

Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Shares 1st Look At Newborn Son As True, 4, Holds Him In Halloween Costumes

Khloe Kardashian is finally giving fans a GLIMPSE of her son, who was born at the end of July 2022. On Oct. 30, Khloe took to Instagram to share some photos from her family’s pre-Halloween celebration, including an adorable shot of her daughter, True Thompson, 4, holding her baby brother. Although the baby’s face is turned away from the camera, this is the first time Khloe has publicly shared any image of her newborn. A second shot shows the little one’s foot, which is dressed in a Nike sneaker.
Complex

50 Cent Speaks on Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks: ‘I Think He’s in a Dangerous Area’

During an appearance on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning on Tuesday, 50 Cent ​​​​​shared his thoughts on Kanye West’s recent series of antisemitic remarks. “When you watch the whole Kanye thing play out, what are your thoughts on sort of the monolith, the way he sort of has been describing Jews as this big agenda?” co-host Peter Rosenberg asked. “’Cause I know you have relationships with all different kinds of Jewish people.”
People

North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends

North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
E! News

North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok

Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...

