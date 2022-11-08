Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle Says 17-Month-Old Lilibet Has Started Walking: "I'm in the Thick of It"
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's youngest child is on the move. In the Nov. 1 episode of her podcast, "Archetypes," Markle revealed that 17-month-old Lilibet has taken her first steps and started walking. "I'm in the thick of it — toddling," the mom of two said of the princess's latest milestone.
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
Rihanna Says Her 6-Month-Old Baby Boy Is 'So Funny' and 'Fat': 'Real Cuddly Stage Right Now'
Rihanna is loving every second of being a new mom. While on set of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show — which premieres Wednesday on Prime Video — in Los Angeles in October, the superstar, 34, chatted with PEOPLE about her 6-month-old son, whom she welcomed with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May.
Rihanna’s casting of Johnny Depp in the Savage X Fenty show is a bizarre joke on us all
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice. If he’s not being “relieved of all artifice” – while sporting a faceful of make-up and a...
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Was Removed From Deal or No Deal After Being ‘Too Friendly’ To Host Howie Mandel? Prince Harry’s Wife Claims She Was ‘Reduced To A Bimbo’ On The Show
Meghan Markle spoke about her experience in Deal or No Deal, where she was among the briefcase girls. The Duchess of Sussex seemed not happy with her experience on the game show. But there were claims that she was removed from the show due to her closeness to the host.
Shaunie O'Neal's Husband Keion Henderson Praises His Wife of 6 Months: 'She's a Stone Cold Fox'
Shaunie O'Neal's husband Keion Henderson is one happy newlywed. Henderson asks O'Neal about her role in his Lighthouse Church in an exclusive sneak peek at the couple's new series Shaunie & Keion's Destination 'I Do'. "I think I'm still figuring that out," she admits. "I of course want to do...
King Charles May Be Poised To Give Kate Middleton A Prestigious Royal Family Role
Kate Middleton — now the Princess of Wales — may soon assume a new responsibility within the British monarchy. She has spent years alongside William, Prince of Wales, as one of the most popular members of the royal family. First as a bride and now as a mother...
Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé
Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More
Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true! “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider told Us Weekly today....
hiphop-n-more.com
Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie
Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
ETOnline.com
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Share Rare Pic of Twins Rumi and Sir and Daughter Blue in 'Proud Family' Halloween Costume
They make you wanna sing! Beyoncé might be fashionably late to her family Halloween post, but the 41-year-old chart topper didn't disappoint. Queen Bey took to Instagram Thursday night to share a sweet shot of her brood dressed as the titular group from the animated series, The Proud Family.
Meghan Markle Has Become ‘Unemployable’ Because People Are ‘Scared’ to Work With Her, According to Royal Expert
Meghan Markle is making an effort to build her brand and build a new life for herself and Prince Harry after stepping away from royal duties. One royal expert thinks Meghan is 'unemployable.'
Heidi Klum’s daughter says mom shut down her first modeling offer
Leni Klum, daughter of legendary model Heidi Klum, recently discussed her own burgeoning modeling career and how it might have even started sooner if it weren’t for her own mom having her pump the brakes.
ETOnline.com
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine
Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
Khloe Kardashian Shares 1st Look At Newborn Son As True, 4, Holds Him In Halloween Costumes
Khloe Kardashian is finally giving fans a GLIMPSE of her son, who was born at the end of July 2022. On Oct. 30, Khloe took to Instagram to share some photos from her family’s pre-Halloween celebration, including an adorable shot of her daughter, True Thompson, 4, holding her baby brother. Although the baby’s face is turned away from the camera, this is the first time Khloe has publicly shared any image of her newborn. A second shot shows the little one’s foot, which is dressed in a Nike sneaker.
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 10 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
Complex
50 Cent Speaks on Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks: ‘I Think He’s in a Dangerous Area’
During an appearance on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning on Tuesday, 50 Cent shared his thoughts on Kanye West’s recent series of antisemitic remarks. “When you watch the whole Kanye thing play out, what are your thoughts on sort of the monolith, the way he sort of has been describing Jews as this big agenda?” co-host Peter Rosenberg asked. “’Cause I know you have relationships with all different kinds of Jewish people.”
North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends
North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
