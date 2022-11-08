ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

News Channel 6 hosting annual Ham & Turkey Drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is partnering with Hamilton Bryan to host an all-day Ham and Turkey Drive that’s taking place on Friday. You can drop off your frozen hams, turkeys or other non-perishables from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. We’ll be at Hamilton Bryan on...
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls in Wichita County, Texas, is a vibrant city with plenty of things to do for tourists of all ages. This charming town in Wichita County sits on the Oklahoma border and is about two hours northwest of the Dallas and Fort Worth area. Located in the heart of...
When will the cold front hit Wichita Falls?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You may have heard that a significant drop in temps is coming to the region and now we know when you might start to see that drop in temps on Thursday. According to Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling, the cold front will be hitting the area during the afternoon hours and through […]
1 Person Died, 3 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)

The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured three others on Thursday. Officials said a Cadillac failed to stop at a stop sign while heading eastbound on Northwest Drive. It crossed Loop 11 when it struck a Ford Escape on its passenger side. The Cadillac then hit a power pole, ejecting the driver.
Here’s How to Save Money on Movie Tickets in Wichita Falls

Does the high price of going to see a movie keep you from watching movies in the theater? If so, I’ve got something for you. Growing up, I was a big fan of dollar night at the Plaza Theater in my hometown of Vernon, Texas. My Mom was notoriously tight with her money, but I could always talk her out of a dollar so I could go catch the latest flick on the big screen.
The first freeze headed to Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another cold front is on its way and will be in Texoma Thursday night bringing some more rain chances and some much cooler temperatures. Rain chances won’t be as impressive as they have been the last few weeks and areas should only see accumulations around a tenth to a quarter of […]
Strong Cold Front with Big Changes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will remain warm on Wednesday and most of day on Thursday. Highs will be in the 80s Wednesday and 70s on Thursday. Strong south winds on Wednesday will give way to north winds on Thursday behind a strong front. This front may bring a few showers Thursday evening, but the bigger story is the cool weather behind. Friday will be much cooler with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Temperatures may drop into the 20s and 30s by early Saturday morning, leading to a freeze. The cool fall weather sticks around into next week with some more rain chances possibly popping up.
Victims’ conditions released in fatal Loop 11 crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three people are in critical condition following Thursday’s deadly Loop 11 wreck that killed one person. As of Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, the Wichita Falls police said the driver of the Cadillac, identified as 36-year-old Patricia Flores, is in stable but critical condition at United Regional. The two-year-old passenger is in […]
