WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will remain warm on Wednesday and most of day on Thursday. Highs will be in the 80s Wednesday and 70s on Thursday. Strong south winds on Wednesday will give way to north winds on Thursday behind a strong front. This front may bring a few showers Thursday evening, but the bigger story is the cool weather behind. Friday will be much cooler with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Temperatures may drop into the 20s and 30s by early Saturday morning, leading to a freeze. The cool fall weather sticks around into next week with some more rain chances possibly popping up.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO