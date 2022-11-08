Read full article on original website
Wichita Falls veteran remembered for service and community achievements
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we remember veterans, one local vet not only served his country but his community. A son of Mexican immigrants, Lous B. Esquibel served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1947. After his service, Esquibel served and was involved in many city committees and […]
News Channel 6 hosting annual Ham & Turkey Drive
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is partnering with Hamilton Bryan to host an all-day Ham and Turkey Drive that’s taking place on Friday. You can drop off your frozen hams, turkeys or other non-perishables from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. We’ll be at Hamilton Bryan on...
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls in Wichita County, Texas, is a vibrant city with plenty of things to do for tourists of all ages. This charming town in Wichita County sits on the Oklahoma border and is about two hours northwest of the Dallas and Fort Worth area. Located in the heart of...
Restaurants participating in Veterans Day deals
List of national resturants offering Veteran's Day deals.
Newest addition to Wichita Falls Business Park breaks ground
With construction yet to get underway, the impact of Winfield United on the Wichita Falls community is already being felt.
Could We See a Snowy Thanksgiving Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Our next big holiday is Thanksgiving. That's right, NOT CHRISTMAS! Don't be skipping one of my favorite holidays. If you're someone that travels, you might want to be prepared for some weather. I personally love Thanksgiving, honestly more than Christmas. We have a holiday where I am encouraged to binge...
Snow could be headed to Texoma next week
Heading into next week parts of Texoma could see their first batch of winter weather.
When will the cold front hit Wichita Falls?
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You may have heard that a significant drop in temps is coming to the region and now we know when you might start to see that drop in temps on Thursday. According to Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling, the cold front will be hitting the area during the afternoon hours and through […]
1 Person Died, 3 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured three others on Thursday. Officials said a Cadillac failed to stop at a stop sign while heading eastbound on Northwest Drive. It crossed Loop 11 when it struck a Ford Escape on its passenger side. The Cadillac then hit a power pole, ejecting the driver.
Fatal wreck involving at least 3 people in Wichita Falls
Crews are working the scene of a fatal wreck Thursday night in Wichita Falls.
Roads to close in Wichita Falls due to active shooter exercise
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls and Wichita County Office of Emergency Management announced that they will be conducting an active shooter exercise on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
Here’s How to Save Money on Movie Tickets in Wichita Falls
Does the high price of going to see a movie keep you from watching movies in the theater? If so, I’ve got something for you. Growing up, I was a big fan of dollar night at the Plaza Theater in my hometown of Vernon, Texas. My Mom was notoriously tight with her money, but I could always talk her out of a dollar so I could go catch the latest flick on the big screen.
The first freeze headed to Texoma
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another cold front is on its way and will be in Texoma Thursday night bringing some more rain chances and some much cooler temperatures. Rain chances won’t be as impressive as they have been the last few weeks and areas should only see accumulations around a tenth to a quarter of […]
Freeze Warning issued for Texoma, Wichita Falls
A cold front came through Texoma Thursday night, bringing with it a Freeze Warning for the region on November 11, 2022.
Looking Back on Vernon vs. Southlake Carroll Thirty Years Later
There was something in the water in Vernon, Texas in the 1970s. Well, that or the fact that the late Coach Leo Brittain built a fantastic football culture in that little old hometown of mine. Maybe it’s a little of both. Whatever the case may be, we had some...
Texas man accused of hiding eggnog in pants, fighting with store security
WICHITA FALLS, Texas — A Texas man is accused of trying to steal a bottle of eggnog by hiding it in his pants at a Wichita Falls store and then fighting with security personnel, authorities said. Kevin Vincent Ellis, 38, of Wichita Falls, was arrested Monday and charged with...
Strong Cold Front with Big Changes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will remain warm on Wednesday and most of day on Thursday. Highs will be in the 80s Wednesday and 70s on Thursday. Strong south winds on Wednesday will give way to north winds on Thursday behind a strong front. This front may bring a few showers Thursday evening, but the bigger story is the cool weather behind. Friday will be much cooler with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Temperatures may drop into the 20s and 30s by early Saturday morning, leading to a freeze. The cool fall weather sticks around into next week with some more rain chances possibly popping up.
Victim identified in deadly Loop 11 crash
The Wichita Falls Police department has identified the person who died in a fatal wreck on Loop 11 on November 10, 2022 in Wichita Falls.
Victims’ conditions released in fatal Loop 11 crash
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three people are in critical condition following Thursday’s deadly Loop 11 wreck that killed one person. As of Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, the Wichita Falls police said the driver of the Cadillac, identified as 36-year-old Patricia Flores, is in stable but critical condition at United Regional. The two-year-old passenger is in […]
Another Wichita Falls teen saved from fentanyl overdose by WFPD officer
The 16-year-old male was found unresponsive lying next to a vehicle in a parking lot.
