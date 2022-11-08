ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Beach Radio

Thousands of ballots went missing in Mercer County, NJ

UPDATE: The missing ballots in Robbinsville and Princeton have been found and are being counted. “Although this is under the board of elections, I have been informed that they were all found by them and are being counted,” Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami said in a one-sentence email Thursday morning. She did not disclose where they were located.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Female inmate found dead in cell in Hudson County, NJ

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the death of a female inmate at the Hudson County Correctional Facility. According to the prosecutor's office, the lifeless body of a 38-year-old woman was found inside her cell Tuesday morning. Officers and onsite medical personnel tried to help, but she was pronounced deceased at 7:34 a.m., approximately 25 minutes after her body was found, officials said.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Arrest made in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Gloucester Township, NJ

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — There has been an arrest in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that happened in the township on Monday. Officers responded to Black Horse Pike around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian laying in the roadway. The woman, identified as 58-year-old Elaine Hubler, of Hilltop, was attempting to cross the roadway when the driver of a dark vehicle struck her and drove away.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Bomb Threat Shakes Up Jewish Community Center In Edison

There was an unfounded bomb threat on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Jewish Community Center of Middlesex County. The center on Oak Tree Road in Edison was temporarily evacuated. Police found no bomb and there were no injuries, according to Lt. Robert Duffy, an Edison Police Department spokesman. An investigation...
EDISON, NJ
MidJersey.News

Car Hits Pole; Minor Injuries Reported In Upper Freehold Township, Assunpink Wildlife Mgt. Area

From the Delaware River to the Jersey Shore. Covering: Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean, Burlington and Middlesex Counties. UPPER FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–The Hope Fire Company of Allentown and Allentown EMS were dispatched around 5:21 p.m. to a reported vehicle into a pole. The accident was located in the 300 Block of Clarksburg-Robbinsville Road between Eldridge Road and South Rochdale Avenue in the Assunpink Wildlife Management Area. Allentown EMS treated the person on scene but it was unclear if person was transported to the hospital. Firefighters from Hope Fire Company notified JCP&L of a cracked utility pole that will need repair. The New Jersey State Police were on scene investigating. No additional details are available.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work

It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Crews battling brush fire in Medford, Burlington County

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- In Medford, Burlington County, crews are battling a brush fire. The fire broke out in the woods near a summer camp for girls along Stokes Road around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The flames have already burned 10 acres, but no homes are in danger and no one has been hurt, Burlington County dispatchers said.
MEDFORD, NJ
Beach Radio

If You Love Delicious Waffles This is Possibly the Best in New Jersey

This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey! We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancakes delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ town blocks show by Proud Boys founder, fearing confrontation

RUTHERFORD – Borough officials stepped in Thursday to block the founder of the far-right Proud Boys from holding a comedy show at a downtown arts center. Gavin McInnes had been planning to bring the “Cognitive Dissidents Tour” to Queens, New York, but the venue canceled it Monday and McInnes tried to shift it to the Williams Center in Rutherford.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
Beach Radio

Car chased by Philly cops into NJ not tied to shooting that injured 9

EVESHAM – Police on Wednesday night chased a vehicle thought to have been involved in a shooting that injured nine people, pursuing it from Philadelphia into New Jersey. The driver of a dark colored vehicle led police on a pursuit that went north on Route 95, over the Tacony Palmyra Bridge and onto Route 73, according to Evesham Police Chief Walt Miller.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
