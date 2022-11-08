From the Delaware River to the Jersey Shore. Covering: Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean, Burlington and Middlesex Counties. UPPER FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–The Hope Fire Company of Allentown and Allentown EMS were dispatched around 5:21 p.m. to a reported vehicle into a pole. The accident was located in the 300 Block of Clarksburg-Robbinsville Road between Eldridge Road and South Rochdale Avenue in the Assunpink Wildlife Management Area. Allentown EMS treated the person on scene but it was unclear if person was transported to the hospital. Firefighters from Hope Fire Company notified JCP&L of a cracked utility pole that will need repair. The New Jersey State Police were on scene investigating. No additional details are available.

