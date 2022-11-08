Read full article on original website
Proposed NJ law defines ‘Central Jersey’ — some surprised by what’s missing
If it gets its own spot on the New Jersey tourism map, then it must exist. Right?. A proposed law waiting for action in the New Jersey Legislature establishes a "Central Jersey" region on paper, which would then have to be included in the state's tourism marketing efforts. "It deserves...
Trenton, NJ man murdered girlfriend, hid her remains, officials say
Having already been charged with moving and concealing his girlfriend's remains, a Trenton man is now accused of being the one who caused her death. Alton Eubanks, 48, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 41-year-old Corrine Daniels, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.
NJ American Water to replace water mains in 2 Somerset Co. towns
More than 9,000 feet of water main will be replaced in Bernards Township and North Plainfield this November, according to a release Thursday from New Jersey American Water. The 6- and 8-inch, cast-iron water lines, which will be supplanted by 8-inch ductile iron, date back as far as the 1930s, NJAW said.
NJ cops get called on 9-year-old Black girl killing lanternflies, mom says
CALDWELL — The mother of a 9-year-old girl told the town's council that a neighbor called police on her daughter as she sprayed for spotted lanternflies while wearing a hoodie. During the meeting on Nov. 1, Monique Joseph said neighbor Gordon Lawshe called 911 about a "little Black woman"...
Sayerville, NJ Man Arrested For Posting A Manifesto Containing Threats To Attack A Synagogue And Jewish People
November 10, 2022 A Middlesex County, New Jersey, man was arrested today for transmitting via the internet a manifesto containing…
Thousands of ballots went missing in Mercer County, NJ
UPDATE: The missing ballots in Robbinsville and Princeton have been found and are being counted. “Although this is under the board of elections, I have been informed that they were all found by them and are being counted,” Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami said in a one-sentence email Thursday morning. She did not disclose where they were located.
‘Capturing the Killer Nurse.’ N.J. detectives, whistleblower share real story behind movie.
Bruce Ruck will never forget the day he got a call from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. It was a detective asking about digoxin, a drug used to treat heart failure.
Ex-con sentenced for trying to sneak loaded gun through Newark Liberty
A New York man who's prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a past conviction has been sentenced to three years in prison for attempting to get a loaded firearm through security at Newark Liberty International Airport a year ago. Desmond Herring, 48, was sentenced on Friday to 37 months...
Female inmate found dead in cell in Hudson County, NJ
The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the death of a female inmate at the Hudson County Correctional Facility. According to the prosecutor's office, the lifeless body of a 38-year-old woman was found inside her cell Tuesday morning. Officers and onsite medical personnel tried to help, but she was pronounced deceased at 7:34 a.m., approximately 25 minutes after her body was found, officials said.
Arrest made in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Gloucester Township, NJ
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — There has been an arrest in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that happened in the township on Monday. Officers responded to Black Horse Pike around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian laying in the roadway. The woman, identified as 58-year-old Elaine Hubler, of Hilltop, was attempting to cross the roadway when the driver of a dark vehicle struck her and drove away.
Bomb Threat Shakes Up Jewish Community Center In Edison
There was an unfounded bomb threat on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Jewish Community Center of Middlesex County. The center on Oak Tree Road in Edison was temporarily evacuated. Police found no bomb and there were no injuries, according to Lt. Robert Duffy, an Edison Police Department spokesman. An investigation...
Car Hits Pole; Minor Injuries Reported In Upper Freehold Township, Assunpink Wildlife Mgt. Area
From the Delaware River to the Jersey Shore. Covering: Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean, Burlington and Middlesex Counties. UPPER FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–The Hope Fire Company of Allentown and Allentown EMS were dispatched around 5:21 p.m. to a reported vehicle into a pole. The accident was located in the 300 Block of Clarksburg-Robbinsville Road between Eldridge Road and South Rochdale Avenue in the Assunpink Wildlife Management Area. Allentown EMS treated the person on scene but it was unclear if person was transported to the hospital. Firefighters from Hope Fire Company notified JCP&L of a cracked utility pole that will need repair. The New Jersey State Police were on scene investigating. No additional details are available.
Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work
It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
New Jersey man was doing 120 mph while drunk in car crash that killed restaurant owner
A Marlton man who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and speeding when he caused a collision that claimed the life of a Mount Laurel man in September has now been charged, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Mount Laurel Police Chief Stephen Riedener. An investigation...
Crews battling brush fire in Medford, Burlington County
MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- In Medford, Burlington County, crews are battling a brush fire. The fire broke out in the woods near a summer camp for girls along Stokes Road around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The flames have already burned 10 acres, but no homes are in danger and no one has been hurt, Burlington County dispatchers said.
If You Love Delicious Waffles This is Possibly the Best in New Jersey
This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey! We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancakes delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
Wrapping Up: 105-year-old NJ Shore Family Business Closing For Good
A popular family-owned and operated store at the Jersey Shore that has been serving customers for an incredible 105 years is shutting down for good. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes here in the Garden State (and beyond) over the past couple of years.
NJ town blocks show by Proud Boys founder, fearing confrontation
RUTHERFORD – Borough officials stepped in Thursday to block the founder of the far-right Proud Boys from holding a comedy show at a downtown arts center. Gavin McInnes had been planning to bring the “Cognitive Dissidents Tour” to Queens, New York, but the venue canceled it Monday and McInnes tried to shift it to the Williams Center in Rutherford.
New Jersey, you need to stop doing this at your polling places (Opinion)
Let’s be honest, election season sucks. We’re bombarded with pamphlets that we’re not going to read. There are obnoxious signs all over the place. Not to mention, it feels like every 10 seconds you’re hearing or seeing a political ad that does nothing to inform you of the candidate, it just bashes the opponent.
Car chased by Philly cops into NJ not tied to shooting that injured 9
EVESHAM – Police on Wednesday night chased a vehicle thought to have been involved in a shooting that injured nine people, pursuing it from Philadelphia into New Jersey. The driver of a dark colored vehicle led police on a pursuit that went north on Route 95, over the Tacony Palmyra Bridge and onto Route 73, according to Evesham Police Chief Walt Miller.
