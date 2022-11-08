I was a freshman in college in 2003. That year, I took a required course in cultural competency. In one class, we discussed the then-pending affirmative action cases, Grutter and Gratz. I recall that a student asked the professor what our public university would do if the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs. The professor, who I think also served in the university administration, gave an answer that still sticks out in my mind nearly two decades later: it doesn't matter what the Supreme Court says, we will find a way to continue granting racial preferences. At the time, I didn't appreciate her candor. The many briefs filled in Grutter and Gratz predicted an horrific parade of horribles if the Court overruled Bakke. Won't somebody please think of the service academies?!

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO