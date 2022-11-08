ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixth Circuit Holds Deposition Testimony Does Not Waive Fifth Amendment Right Against Self-Incrimination

Today a divided panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit held that several government officials had not waived their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination by answering questions in pre-trial depositions. Judge Griffin wrote for the court, joined in part by Judges Thapar and Moore (though each on different parts). The three judges each wrote their own opinions, and broke down this way:
Customs and Border Protection Chief Refuses to Step Down

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus is under fire. Migrant encounters along the southern border are increasing and his handling of the border has has been criticized by members of Congress and officials within his own agency, some of who are threatening to quit. Yesterday, Politico reported, Department of...
Seven Reschedules, Four Relists, Zero Joins for Justice Gorsuch's

On Monday, the Supreme Court denied certiorari in Buffington v. McDonough. This case, brought by the New Civil Liberties Alliance, expressly asked the Court to overrule Chevron. Justice Gorsuch dissented from the denial of certiorari. He wrote a sixteen-page opinion that excoriated Chevron. Here is the conclusion:. No measure of...
Jackson, in First Supreme Court Opinion, Defends Death Row Inmate

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson released her first opinion since taking office this June—a dissent, arguing in favor of an Ohio death row inmate. In her dissent, Jackson argued that the court should grant a writ of certiorari in the case of Davel Chinn, an Ohio man convicted of a 1989 murder and sentenced to death. Chinn's lawyers argued that, during Chinn's trial, the state suppressed the fact that a key witness to the crime was severely intellectually disabled. By suppressing this information, they claim that the jury had an overinflated view of the witness's credibility. Jackson's dissent, in this case, offers a glimpse into her possible future rulings on the Supreme Court—and her eagerness to intervene in due process violations.
First Circuit: Suitably Narrow Criminal Libel Law Doesn't Violate First Amendment

From Frese v. Formella, decided today by the First Circuit, in an opinion by Judge Jeffrey Howard, joined by Judges William Kayatta and Rogeriee Thompson:. New Hampshire's criminal defamation statute provides that "[a] person is guilty of a class B misdemeanor if he purposely communicates to any person, orally or in writing, any information which he knows to be false and knows will tend to expose any other living person to public hatred, contempt or ridicule." "'[P]ublic' includes any professional or social group of which the victim of the defamation is a member." A person convicted of a class B misdemeanor faces a fine of up to $1,200. Because such charges carry no possibility of jail time, criminal defamation defendants have no right to trial by jury and are not afforded court-appointed counsel.
Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature written by a bunch of people at the Institute for Justice. Last summer, after Chasidy Decker talked to the Idaho Statesman about a Meridian, Idaho code enforcement officer's threat to fine her $1k per day if she didn't move her perfectly lovely, perfectly safe (and perfectly connected to septic) tiny home on wheels, the officer cited her and her landlord for piddling parking and vehicle violations, ignoring the very same violations (and also other homes on wheels) on neighboring properties. What a bully! So we're pleased to report that this week a state district court ruled that Chasidy and her landlord's challenge to the city's tiny home ban—and the officer's retaliation over her speech—can move forward. Learn more here.
Goodbye "Race Checkbox," Hello "Diversity Sentence"

I was a freshman in college in 2003. That year, I took a required course in cultural competency. In one class, we discussed the then-pending affirmative action cases, Grutter and Gratz. I recall that a student asked the professor what our public university would do if the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs. The professor, who I think also served in the university administration, gave an answer that still sticks out in my mind nearly two decades later: it doesn't matter what the Supreme Court says, we will find a way to continue granting racial preferences. At the time, I didn't appreciate her candor. The many briefs filled in Grutter and Gratz predicted an horrific parade of horribles if the Court overruled Bakke. Won't somebody please think of the service academies?!
Dutch court to deliver long-awaited MH17 verdict

Dutch judges will give their verdict on Thursday in the trial of four men accused of downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014, against a backdrop of soaring tensions over Russia's current invasion. Bereaved families will travel from around the world to the high-security court near Schiphol Airport, near where the doomed plane took off, to hear the three-judge panel's verdict from 1230 GMT on Thursday.
U.S. Voters Are 'Vulnerable' to 'Foreign Manipulation,' No Matter How Inept, The New York Times Warns

Russia has "reactivate[d] its trolls and bots ahead of Tuesday's midterms," The New York Times warns, aiming to "influence American elections and, perhaps, erode support for Ukraine." According to Times reporter Steven Lee Myers, those online propaganda initiatives "show not only how vulnerable the American political system remains to foreign manipulation but also how purveyors of disinformation have evolved and adapted to efforts by the major social media platforms to remove or play down false or deceptive content."
An Introduction to Constitutional Law: 100+ Supreme Court Cases Everyone Should Know

— The first edition of An Introduction to Constitutional Law was published in September 2019. We innovated a product that did not exist on the market: incisive and balanced summaries of landmark decisions, written by leading constitutional law scholars, combined with an engaging video library, in an affordable paperback edition. By any metric, the past three years have been a resounding success.
The Nuclear Threat

President Joe Biden has said that the world hasn't been this close to nuclear armageddon since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis. Vladimir Putin has issued grave threats and then backtracked. In late September, he announced in a televised address that he would use "all available means to protect Russia and our people."
The Title and Cover of 100+ Cases

For the second edition, we had to modify the case count. We deleted five cases: McCreary County v. ACLU of Kentucky (2005), Van Orden v. Perry (2005). United States v. Windsor (2013), and Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores (2014), and Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt (2016). That brought the total down to 98 cases. But we also added 12 new cases: Engel v. Vitale (1962), Baker v. Carr (1962), Gideon v. Wainwright (1963), Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District (1969), New York Times v. United States (1971), Wisconsin v. Yoder (1972), Shaw v. Reno (1993), Town of Greece v. Galloway (2014), American Legion v. American Humanist Association (2019), Kennedy v. Bremerton School District (2022), New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen (2022), and Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization (2022).
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

