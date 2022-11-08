With Veteran’s Day upon us it is worth mentioning a very unlikely military presence in the State of Kansas. When the United States Coast Guard (USCG) is mentioned, Kansas might be the last place people think of. However, Topeka holds a surprise. The United States Coast Guard Pay and Personnel Center has been located there for decades and employs 225 fulltime employees, of which roughly 75 are uniformed Coast Guard personnel. The unit supports all Coast Guard active, reserve, retired, dependent, and annuitant’s pay. The USCG, currently commanded by the first female ever to lead a branch of the U.S. military Admiral Linda Fagan, traces its origins to the 1790 founding of the Revenue-Marine which evolved through eventual merger with the U.S. Life Saving Service into the modern United States Coast Guard.

