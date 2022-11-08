Read full article on original website
Predictions for state quarterfinals in Kansas High School football
For the playoffs, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicted all 72 remaining playoff games for this week. There are three Butler county games, all in Class 4A to sort through. Of note: These predicted scores are not an indication of any defensive or offensive abilities. They’re just...
Sheriff: Kansas man accused of selling meth
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 8a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Malibu, west of Mayetta, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and...
One in critical condition after Kan. apartment building fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY—One person was injured in an apartment building fire Thursday in Shawnee County. Just after 8p.m., fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire at a three-story apartment building located at 115 NE Redbud Circle in Topeka, Kansas, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Due to the advanced fire...
K-State professor named next Kansas Poet Laureate
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission has selected Traci Brimhall as the 2023-2026 Poet Laureate of Kansas. Brimhall, a professor and director of creative writing at Kansas State University, will become the state’s eighth Poet Laureate when her four-year term begins on January 1.
Junction City implements new limit on number of pets
Junction City implemented a new limit on the number of pets a household is allowed to have.
Two men charged in Lyon County with identity theft involving over 100 victims
Two men have preliminary hearings coming next month as part of a significant identity theft case in Lyon County. James Jones, age 37, faces one count of identity theft for allegedly stealing tax documentation and information about Social Security numbers, credit cards or banking accounts from over 100 different individuals earlier this month.
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
Salmonella risks cause recall in 4 Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall impacting Walmart locations in Kansas has been announced by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reported the voluntary recall on Nov. 7 for four Walmart locations in Kansas. The recall was announced for 15.5 oz, six count boxes of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the presence of Salmonella. […]
Man on electric bike dies in crash in Riley County
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 31-year-old Manhattan man is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 24 in Riley County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Subaru Outback was southbound on Highway 24 when a 70-year-old man made a left on Griffith Drive. Erik S. Dedrickson, 31, or Manhattan hit the side of […]
Final unofficial midterm results tallied for Lyon County
Unofficial final results are in for the Nov. 8 Midterm Election in Lyon County. A total 9,994 votes had been counted for Lyon County by 9 p.m. Tuesday. Lyon County has a total of 21,046 registered voters. “It was very smooth sailing,” Lyon County Clerk and Election Officer Tammy Vopat...
Motorbike driver dies after crash along Highway 24 in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a motorbike died on Monday after a crash along Highway 24 in Manhattan. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Griffith Dr. with reports of a crash.
Did you know Kansas has an active Coast Guard division?
With Veteran’s Day upon us it is worth mentioning a very unlikely military presence in the State of Kansas. When the United States Coast Guard (USCG) is mentioned, Kansas might be the last place people think of. However, Topeka holds a surprise. The United States Coast Guard Pay and Personnel Center has been located there for decades and employs 225 fulltime employees, of which roughly 75 are uniformed Coast Guard personnel. The unit supports all Coast Guard active, reserve, retired, dependent, and annuitant’s pay. The USCG, currently commanded by the first female ever to lead a branch of the U.S. military Admiral Linda Fagan, traces its origins to the 1790 founding of the Revenue-Marine which evolved through eventual merger with the U.S. Life Saving Service into the modern United States Coast Guard.
Johnson, Nowell lead K-State to 63-54 victory over Cal
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 16 points and Marquis Nowell added 13 with a momentum-changing four-point play late in the game to help Kansas State turn back California 63-54 on Friday night. Johnson had nine points by halftime to help Kansas State (2-0) take a commanding 36-21...
General Election results for 2022
Here are the unofficial vote totals from voting Tuesday in the general election. 68th District Kansas House - Geary, Morris, Riley Counties. A total of 32.66% of the registered voters cast ballots in Geary County. The votes will be canvassed on Nov. 17. There are a total of 222 provisional ballots that will have to be reviewed.
