ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Jerry Jacobs spreading energy, seat-belt celebration to Detroit Lions' secondary

Allen Park — Buckle up. With last week's reintroduction of cornerback Jerry Jacobs into the defensive rotation, he's brought much-needed swagger to the Detroit Lions' secondary. And with that, he's also brought back a celebration that's clearly spreading through the team's defensive backs room. On Jacobs' first snap, during...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

'Crush the pocket': Lions respect Bears QB Justin Fields as run threat

Allen Park — Six weeks into this season, the Chicago Bears' offense was a mess, averaging a measly 15.5 points per game. Most notably, second-year quarterback Justin Fields was struggling, with more interceptions than touchdowns, ranking last among qualified passers in completion percentage, bottom-three in passer rating and eating more sacks than any of his peers.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Lions rookie safety Kerby Joseph earns Player of the Week honors

Allen Park — Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph has been named the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week for his performance last Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. In the team's 15-9 victory, the rookie out of the University of Illinois intercepted Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers twice, broke up a third pass at the goal line that forced a punt and recorded 10 total tackles.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara having surgery on leg

Ann Arbor — Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, who last season helped lead the program to a Big Ten championship, is having surgery on his leg, based on an Instagram post on Wednesday morning. McNamara, who started the first game of this season but lost the job the following week...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Lions bring back Trinity Benson, place Craig Reynolds on injured reserve

Allen Park — With the team's receiving corps still dealing with multiple injuries, including a back issue that sidelined Josh Reynolds last Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions are bringing back a familiar name to restock the depth chart. On Wednesday, the team announced the signing...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy