Clark County, NV

Elko Daily Free Press

Lombardo defeats Sisolak; Democrats win attorney general, secretary of state

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is projected to defeat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, but split-ticket voters gave projected victories to statewide candidates on both sides of the aisle. Sisolak, who in 2018 was the first Democrat elected governor in more than two decades, is expected to become the 13th governor...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Nearly 10,000 ballots to cure in Clark County by Monday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Election Center is contacting nearly10,000 voters who need to cure or fix their mail ballot due to a signature issue or because they didn't sign it. Staff at the center have identified 14,569 ballots to cure during the election. The county has...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

When will we know who has won Nevada races?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Votes continue to roll in after Election Day in Nevada, ballots dropped in the mail on Election Day or the days before continue to arrive at county election departments. In Clark County, about 13,000 more votes were added to the count Wednesday and tens of...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Staff security a priority at Clark County Election Center

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Security for staff remains a top priority at the Clark County Election Center, according to Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria. The facility does not have cameras to provide a live feed showing staff counting ballots like in Washoe County. “It's not required by law,” Gloria...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Still over 50,000 ballots need to be counted in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria gave an update on the status of the election in Southern Nevada on Thursday. Gloria says they still have over 50,000 ballots that need to be counted. They are in various stages of validation before tabulation. That does...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Stavros Anthony wins race for Lt. Governor

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican Stavros Anthony has defeated incumbent Democrat Lisa Cano Burkhead and will be the state’s new Lieutenant Governor. In the final tally, Anthony defeated Burkhead by five points, notching 460,240 votes to Burkhead’s 411,588. The Las Vegas resident served as a city councilman for Ward 4 in Vegas since 2009.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Son of Nevada state lawmaker ordered to have competency hearing in shooting case

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The son of a Nevada state lawmaker will appear for a competency hearing after he was arrested in a shooting investigation last month, court records show. Na'Onche Osborne, 21, is facing charges of battery with the use of a deadly weapon and discharging a gun inside a home. A competency hearing is scheduled in Clark County District Court on Nov. 18.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Las Vegas candidate tops Elko for Regents seat

ELKO – Board of Regents representation for much of rural Nevada is expected to be in the hands of a Las Vegas resident beginning in January. After Nevada System of Higher Education Regent Cathy McAdoo of Elko decided not to run for re-election, Great Basin College theater professor John Patrick Rice of Elko faced off against Las Vegas elementary school principal Michelee “Shelly” Crawford in the General Election.
ELKO, NV

