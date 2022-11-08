Sam Hunt’s Rare Quotes About Fatherhood After Welcoming Daughter With Hannah Lee Fowler

A new little muse! Sam Hunt is the proud father of a baby girl with wife Hannah Lee Fowler — and he can't stop gushing about his life with Lucy Lu.

The pair dated on and off for nearly a decade before tying the knot in April 2017. Nearly five years later, Fowler filed for divorce from the country crooner, accusing him of "inappropriate marital conduct" and "adultery" in court docs obtained by Us Weekly in February 2022. The nurse's petition also revealed she was pregnant with her and Hunt's first child .

Fowler briefly withdrew her filing through a Notice of Voluntary Nonsuit, requesting a "dismissal" after mistakenly submitting the paperwork to the incorrect county in Tennessee. She later refiled in the proper jurisdiction, but the twosome ultimately didn't go through with their divorce.

Us confirmed in May 2022 that the Alabama native asked the court to drop the duo's divorce proceedings one month prior, and a judge signed off on the request. The "Body Like a Back Road" artist announced in June 2022 that he and Fowler were officially parents .

"I recently had a baby girl named Lucy Lu. I think being out here — and in the music business and being out on the road — has sort of hardened my heart," the musician told fans during a show in Nashville. "My heart's definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town. It's amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago."

Since welcoming their daughter, Hunt and his wife have remained relatively private about their marriage and family. "Their relationship is a work in progress," a source exclusively told Us in August 2022. "[Sam's] hoping to get to a point where he and Hannah can go back to the way things were before she filed for divorce. ... He's now a father so he wants to be a good role model for his baby girl."

The "House Party" artist has yet to introduce his social media followers to Lucy, but he's given rare updates on bonding with his daughter. "Just staring at her, watching her grow little by little because when I leave, I realize how much she is growing," he said on the "Kate and Company" podcast in September 2022. "And I'm missing a little bit of it, but when I'm home I make sure not to miss any of it. So, I've been really enjoying being around her and her mom, and just experiencing the whole miracle of being a new dad."

