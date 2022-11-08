ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph had to say about Michigan football

By Trent Knoop
The Michigan Wolverines are coming off a dominating victory in Piscataway this past Saturday after defeating Rutgers, 52-17. The maize and blue remain perfect on the season sitting at 9-0.

The Wolverines will return to the Big House this Saturday. Michigan will look to remain unbeaten against an up-and-down Nebraska team. The Cornhuskers are sitting at 3-6 on the season and while Nebraska only has three wins, it has appeared at times to be a competitive team — other times not so much.

Scott Frost was fired after starting the season 1-2 and Mickey Joseph has coached the team ever since as the interim head coach. The Cornhuskers are 2-4 in conference play and Nebraska is hoping to pull off an incredible upset against a top-five opponent.

Mickey Joseph had his weekly press conference on Tuesday. Joseph talked about Michgian football and gave an update on the Nebraska quarterback situation.

Opening Statement

Our players came back on Sunday with good energy just like I expected. It is a relentless group. I expect them to come back the way they did. They came back with good attitudes. We all know what is in front of us. Michigan is a really good football team. They are top five in rush offense and top five in every category on defense. We know what we are getting into. We know the task at hand but it is an opportunity and the ball is going to kick off on Saturday.

On Blake Corum

He is a really good player. He is probably one of the top backs in the country. I think he is getting Heisman votes right now. If you watch the film he runs low to the ground. He runs with violence, and he has a really good burst. When he sees it he sees it and he busts through the hole. He is a really good football player.

On getting his team primed to face Michigan

We talk to them about having a lot of pride about not being broken, and to continue to fight, and that we started something and we are going to finish it against adversity but we have to bow our neck and we have to play football. That is the only way you can approach it, but like I said it is a good group. It is a good group of kids and they are not going to quit.

If Casey Thompson will be back under center

We held Casey today. We are still day-by-day with him, but we held him today. No reps today.

Right now just looking at him today, I probably would rule out Casey (Thompson). If he does not go by tomorrow I am going to have to rule him out. I look at these kids like my sons so I am not going to put them out there if they can not go. Casey is going to be saying that he is feeling better, but I have to be smart with Casey and not put him out there if he can not perform at a high level.

Starting quarterback if Thompson can't play

I am going to make a decision probably Thursday after I watch them both practice because I have to watch them both practice and see which one is performing the best but I am looking at both of them right now.

You have to put your arms around them. It is tough on them because you are asking kids who have been backups. Logan (Smothers) has probably had more success being a backup. He did it last year. Chubba (Purdy) did it a little at Florida State. You have to put your arms around them and give them some support and show them that you believe in them because they are in a tough situation.

On getting the team in the mindset of pulling off an upset

You continue to motivate them and talk to them about their good plays. Talk to them about playing 60 minutes. We did not play 60 minutes this past game. Talk to them that the offensive and defense and special teams have to work together and that we are going to do a better job as a coaching staff of working together this week trying to get them to be successful.

On playing Michigan

They are a very talented football team. You see talent across the board. You see talent when they put their twos out there. It is a very talented 85-scholarship group. They are probably the best that we are going to face this year talent-wise. They are well-coached. They do a really good job. They are a tough team. They do a lot in the run game. They do a lot on defense. They have a high-IQ football team. And they are an older football team. So, you are dealing with a solid football team this week.

Being a big underdog vs. Michigan

I have never been an underdog like that. But it happens. They must like Michigan is four touchdowns better than you. That is what they are saying. But you still have to kick the football off. We have to play at a top level. We have to play 60 minutes. But we are not going to back down. We are not going to throw the towel in. These kids will not do that. These coaches will not do that. We are not going to do that.

On Jim Harbaugh

I think he has done a great job. He was a really good quarterback in the league and he is a really good football coach. His brother is a very good football coach for the Ravens. My brother Vance knows his brother. It is something like my family, it is a football family. He does a really good job. I had the chance to meet him in Birmingham, Alabama when I was at LSU. He was a great guy to talk to, but he has a really strong football team, and it is because he is a really good football coach. He is well organized. He preaches toughness, and they are tough. You can see it on film.

