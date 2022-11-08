Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
i100rocks.com
City of Ithaca creates homeless coordinator position
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca city officials have approved funding for a homeless coordinator. The part-time job is set to complement the proposed full-time homeless coordinator in Tompkins County. Alderperson Feebee Brown supports the position. Three council members voted against the position, in efforts to lower next year’s tax...
i100rocks.com
Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust
NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
i100rocks.com
Cops, Kids, and Toys kicks off in Ithaca, Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Donations for Cops, Kids, and Toys are being accepted in Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department is collecting new toys to be distributed to financially disadvantaged children in Tompkins County, a program that started in the early 1980’s by Ithaca Police officers. Collection bins are located at the Ithaca Police Department and Ithaca City Hall. Donations will be accepted through December 1st. There are additional locations and participating organizations, as well as an option for monetary donation. You can also apply to receive gifts, if you qualify.
i100rocks.com
Nichols to cut funding for snow removal services
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Town of Nichols has approved its 2023 budget. The total spending comes to about $3.8 million. Funding for street maintenance services is going up, while funding for snow removal services is going down. Money for bridges is also being completely cut from the budget.
i100rocks.com
Thursday morning closure on Ithaca’s Floral Ave. for crash reconstruction
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An early morning road closure in the City of Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department’s crash reconstruction team will be working on the 200 and 300 block of Floral Avenue tomorrow. That section of road will be close for the duration of the investigation into a Monday night accident. The section of the road will be closed from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.
i100rocks.com
Owego officials OK plans to reseed Marvin Park
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A park in Owego is getting fresh grass. Village officials have approved plans to reseed Marvin Park. It’ll cost no more than $1,500. Officials tell WHCU a monster truck event tore up the grass in October. In other Owego news, plans are moving ahead...
i100rocks.com
Tompkins County officials honor life of Henry Granison
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are remembering the life of a former legislator. Henry Granison died of cancer on Saturday. Legislator Deborah Dawson calls the loss “painful.”. Legislator Amanda Champion says Granison will “definitely be missed.”. Officials voted to lower the county flags to...
i100rocks.com
Hochul wins gubernatorial race; Lewis wins Ithaca mayoral race
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Kathy Hochul has become the first female elected as governor of New York. She was appointed governor in August 2021 after Andrew Cuomo resigned and was seeking a full term. In Ithaca, Laura Lewis is the presumptive winner in the three-way race for mayor. It’s...
i100rocks.com
Lane closure Tuesday, Wednesday on W. State St.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas main work on West State Street in Ithaca will keep a lane closed today and tomorrow. Between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM, the street will be reduced to one lane between the 800 and 1000 blocks of West State. No detour is listed. Expect some delays.
i100rocks.com
IPD investigating six commercial burglaries
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are investigating several commercial burglaries. Police say calls were made beginning around 4:30 Tuesday morning. Officers later determined there were six commercial burglaries. Investigators say there were signs of forced entry through unlocked windows and in one case, a car was stolen and found a few blocks away.
i100rocks.com
NY-19 congressional hopeful Josh Riley concedes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Josh Riley conceding defeat in his run for New York’s 19th Congressional District. The Southern Tier native and Ithaca resident congratulated Republican Marc Molinaro on his successful campaign in a Facebook post. “With the ballots cast, votes counted, and campaign ended, let’s set aside...
i100rocks.com
Tompkins County man allegedly found with meth, illegal shotgun
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County man is facing felony charges involving drugs. Authorities say 31-year-old Steven Park, of Brooktondale, crashed his car in Dryden on Halloween. He allegedly fled the scene but was later found in a parking lot. Police say he had over 50 grams of...
