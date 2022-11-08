ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WRDW-TV

Here are local Veterans Day events, resources and information

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To mark Veterans Day on Friday, here is everything you need to know about local veteran events, resources and appreciation in the area. Veterans Day Discount - Nov. 11. Publix offers 10% discount to veterans, active military and their families. Veterans Day Discount- Nov. 11., Academy...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

VIDEO: Effort to further restrict abortion fails in South Carolina

Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith are entering the final stretch of a bruising and closer than expected campaign, and taking different approaches in the closing weeks. Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor. Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT. Meet the Candidates: State Treasurer. Updated: Oct....
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This City Was Named the “Best Place To Live in South Carolina” for 2022

This city was named the "Best Place To Live in South Carolina" for 2022.Travel Lens. There are a plethora of great places to live in the state of South Carolina and all of them have certain things about them that are unique. Whether you want to live in a metropolitan area that is a little more fast-paced or a small quaint town, the state of South Carolina has something for you. However, one major national publication has named one city as the "Best Place to Live in South Carolina" for 2022. In this article, we will take a look at which city that is, as well as other cities in the state that made the list.
WRDW-TV

LIVE: Nonstop election night updates from News 12

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Georgia and South Carolina voters make their choice in a historic election, News 12 is bringing you coverage throughout the day and night. Watch the live stream above, and keep checking back for the latest developments here. 11:58 p.m.: Rick Allen re-elected to congressional seat.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Ga. runoff one of key races in battle for power, political expert says

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are still two races that could decide who controls the U.S. Senate; Nevada and Georgia. With the whole country watching the runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, we talked to a political science professor about how experts are making their predictions. “There is still...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

AU enrollment grows 2.2%, defying trend at many Ga. schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Enrollment grew at Augusta University even as it shrank across the University System of Georgia as a whole, according to the latest figures released Tuesday. Like other public university institutions across the nation USG enrollment declined slightly for the second consecutive year. Total enrollment for fall...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

McMaster, other GOP incumbents win S.C. statewide races

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was re-elected Tuesday. McMaster was running against Democrat Joe Cunningham, who has repeatedly highlighted the 35-year age gap with his opponent — and how he might be the only person who can stop any attempts to further restrict abortion in the state.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
power98fm.com

One Of Best Places To Live In South Carolina Is Not Surprising To Us

Forbes magazine named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina one of the best places to live in South Carolina. The article pointed to affordability, jobs and miles of beach as reasons for inclusion on the list. Writer Josh Patoka also mentioned the area’s industries of aerospace, health care and technology as positives. Also, restaurants, attractions and mild winters helped move Myrtle Beach to the number two spot. With a population of just over 37,000, median home prices less than $400,000 and average income more than $40,000, Myrtle Beach scores points. We spend a lot of our time there in summers. And, our son attends school at nearby Coastal Carolina University. In fact, he just told me last night he could see himself living there after college.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WRDW-TV

Local voter shares his plan of eliminating runoff elections

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Challenger Herschel Walker are set to meet in a runoff on Dec. 6. after neither candidate reached the majority of votes. Both candidates sit at 49 percent, with Warnock at a slight lead. So what happened?. Libertarian Chase Oliver managed...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

