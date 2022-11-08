Read full article on original website
Ellen Weaver wins race for SC Superintendent of Education in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Republican candidate Ellen Weaver has won the race for the superintendent of education in South Carolina, according to The Associated Press. Weaver beat out Democratic candidate Lisa Ellis. Weaver is the founder of Palmetto Promise Institute. She touts her decades of experience in business, managing a...
Here are local Veterans Day events, resources and information
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To mark Veterans Day on Friday, here is everything you need to know about local veteran events, resources and appreciation in the area. Veterans Day Discount - Nov. 11. Publix offers 10% discount to veterans, active military and their families. Veterans Day Discount- Nov. 11., Academy...
How 'Red' is South Carolina? Examining the Republican-Democratic divide in the Midterms
(WPDE) — Just how "Red" is South Carolina? The Palmetto State is widely regarded as a Republican stronghold -- but a deeper dive into voting numbers from Tuesday's Midterm elections shows the red and blue divide isn't as steep as you may think. For those of you who follow...
VIDEO: Effort to further restrict abortion fails in South Carolina
Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith are entering the final stretch of a bruising and closer than expected campaign, and taking different approaches in the closing weeks. Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor. Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT. Meet the Candidates: State Treasurer. Updated: Oct....
This City Was Named the “Best Place To Live in South Carolina” for 2022
This city was named the "Best Place To Live in South Carolina" for 2022.Travel Lens. There are a plethora of great places to live in the state of South Carolina and all of them have certain things about them that are unique. Whether you want to live in a metropolitan area that is a little more fast-paced or a small quaint town, the state of South Carolina has something for you. However, one major national publication has named one city as the "Best Place to Live in South Carolina" for 2022. In this article, we will take a look at which city that is, as well as other cities in the state that made the list.
How and when Hurricane Nicole is expected to impact South Carolina
Hurricane Nicole is expected to move over Florida on Thursday. Here's what we're expecting to see in South Carolina -- and when.
Incumbent candidates see wins during South Carolina election
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday marked a big night for incumbent candidates in several races across the state. Gov. Henry McMaster could be on a path to history. After winning a full second term as South Carolina’s governor, it would make him the state’s longest-serving since he was sworn into office after then-governor Nikki […]
Midterm Elections 2022: Updates from South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Voters in the Carolinas, Georgia andacross the country are heading to the polls Tuesday for the 2022 midterm elections. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina and 7 p.m. in South Carolina and Georgia. Below you will find a variety of information to make sure...
LIVE: Nonstop election night updates from News 12
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Georgia and South Carolina voters make their choice in a historic election, News 12 is bringing you coverage throughout the day and night. Watch the live stream above, and keep checking back for the latest developments here. 11:58 p.m.: Rick Allen re-elected to congressional seat.
Why most races in South Carolina’s election were uncontested
A majority of races across South Carolina for the midterm elections on Tuesday went uncontested, highlighting the lack of candidates overall in the state's elections.
Ga. runoff one of key races in battle for power, political expert says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are still two races that could decide who controls the U.S. Senate; Nevada and Georgia. With the whole country watching the runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, we talked to a political science professor about how experts are making their predictions. “There is still...
AU enrollment grows 2.2%, defying trend at many Ga. schools
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Enrollment grew at Augusta University even as it shrank across the University System of Georgia as a whole, according to the latest figures released Tuesday. Like other public university institutions across the nation USG enrollment declined slightly for the second consecutive year. Total enrollment for fall...
McMaster, other GOP incumbents win S.C. statewide races
COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was re-elected Tuesday. McMaster was running against Democrat Joe Cunningham, who has repeatedly highlighted the 35-year age gap with his opponent — and how he might be the only person who can stop any attempts to further restrict abortion in the state.
One Of Best Places To Live In South Carolina Is Not Surprising To Us
Forbes magazine named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina one of the best places to live in South Carolina. The article pointed to affordability, jobs and miles of beach as reasons for inclusion on the list. Writer Josh Patoka also mentioned the area’s industries of aerospace, health care and technology as positives. Also, restaurants, attractions and mild winters helped move Myrtle Beach to the number two spot. With a population of just over 37,000, median home prices less than $400,000 and average income more than $40,000, Myrtle Beach scores points. We spend a lot of our time there in summers. And, our son attends school at nearby Coastal Carolina University. In fact, he just told me last night he could see himself living there after college.
South Carolina voters to choose new state education leader
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Voters in South Carolina have a big decision ahead on Tuesday, when the Palmetto State will have a new education leader named as State Superintendent of Education. Three people are on the ballot for the job: Lisa Ellis with the Democrat Party, Ellen Weaver with...
Winthrop’s Association of Black Journalists shares opinion on Gentrification in South Carolina
According to PBS, gentrification is a general term for “the arrival of wealthier people in an existing urban district, a related increase in rents and property values and changes in the district’s character and culture.”. Gentrification has been a problem that the United States has faced for centuries....
Local voter shares his plan of eliminating runoff elections
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Challenger Herschel Walker are set to meet in a runoff on Dec. 6. after neither candidate reached the majority of votes. Both candidates sit at 49 percent, with Warnock at a slight lead. So what happened?. Libertarian Chase Oliver managed...
3 South Carolina Powerball tickets will mean big money for lucky customers, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a single ticket sold in California won the world record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash,), officials said a ticket worth $1 million was purchased in South Carolina. The winning Powerball number for Monday, Nov. 7 were:. 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and...
Sea turtle season wraps with high nest numbers in South Carolina, experts say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sea turtle nesting season officially ended a week ago, but today we’re learning there was a high number of nests. Data collected by the state Department of Natural Resources showed an estimated 8,004 nests laid along state beaches this year. Officials say that’s the second-highest number on record.
