Breakdown of Midterm elections in South Carolina
Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith are entering the final stretch of a bruising and closer than expected campaign, and taking different approaches in the closing weeks. According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner...
Advocates for, against abortion access say fight isn’t over after bill fails at SC State House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A push to further restrict or even ban abortion in South Carolina is now over for this year, but advocates fighting for and against that effort say their work is not over. Throughout this summer and fall, lawmakers spent hours hearing public testimony, sitting in meetings,...
SLED reports highest murder rate in state in three decades
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new report shows murder rates are at their highest in South Carolina in three decades. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released its 2021 crime report Thursday. The report says murders are at their highest rate since 1991. Other statistics of note included weapon law...
SC, GA districts announce schedule changes due to possible severe weather
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple school districts are announcing class schedule changes for Friday, Nov. 11 due to possible severe weather. Stephens County Schools and Franklin County Schools in Georgia will be closed Friday. The following districts have announced they will switch to e-Learning on Friday:. Greenwood School District...
Program helps SC veterans transition to civilian life while working to reduce veteran suicides
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 400,000 veterans call South Carolina home, but as many of them transition from service to civilian life, they face new challenges in that new chapter. And in the Palmetto State, veterans are nearly twice as likely to die by suicide than everyone else: According to...
Trooper hit by car during traffic stop released from hospital
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina state trooper is now recovering at home after he was released from the hospital. Lance Corporal Devin Kugler was critically injured when he was struck by a car during a traffic stop and spent weeks in the hospital. Kugler’s wife, Mandie Kugler,...
