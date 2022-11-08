TOPEKA (KSNT)- A man is in jail after leading police on a car chase Friday night, according to Topeka Police. On Nov. 11, Topeka Police tried to stop a car for reckless driving. The driver of the vehicle did not stop which led to a pursuit. The chase ended around 17th and Wanamaker after the suspect crashed into another car.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO