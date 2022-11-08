Read full article on original website
Kansas felon involved in crash during police pursuit
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on multiple allegations after a vehicle pursuit and crash. On Friday evening, police attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Joe Perry. The driver of the suspect vehicle initiated a pursuit. Officers discontinued the pursuit at 16th and Wanamaker.
1 dead in Southwest Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is dead after a Friday night shooting in Southwest Topeka, according to the Topeka Police Department. Police confirmed at 6:48 p.m. on Friday a shooting had taken place near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and Southwest Villa West Drive around 5:45 p.m. The shooting was the result of a […]
Homicide investigation: Man dead in Kansas shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 29th and Villa West Drive in Topeka in reference to a disturbance, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Upon arrival officers located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. American Medical Response...
Semi-truck fire on fire, brakes overheat
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents there is a semi-truck on fire at 65th Street and S.W. University Boulevard. Both lanes of S.W. University Drive was temporarily closed. The fire was confined to the brakes on the truck, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. The sheriff’s office responded to the fire. […]
Predictions for state quarterfinals in Kansas High School football
For the playoffs, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicted all 72 remaining playoff games for this week. There are three Butler county games, all in Class 4A to sort through. Of note: These predicted scores are not an indication of any defensive or offensive abilities. They’re just...
Sheriff: Kansas man accused of selling meth
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 8a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Malibu, west of Mayetta, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and...
🏈 Kansas Seeks 7th Win in Road Trip to Texas Tech
LAWRENCE, Kan. – After securing bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008, the Kansas Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) on Saturday, November 12 at 6 p.m. CT at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. The game will...
One in critical condition after Kan. apartment building fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY—One person was injured in an apartment building fire Thursday in Shawnee County. Just after 8p.m., fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire at a three-story apartment building located at 115 NE Redbud Circle in Topeka, Kansas, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Due to the advanced fire...
Topeka man arrested after Friday night police chase
TOPEKA (KSNT)- A man is in jail after leading police on a car chase Friday night, according to Topeka Police. On Nov. 11, Topeka Police tried to stop a car for reckless driving. The driver of the vehicle did not stop which led to a pursuit. The chase ended around 17th and Wanamaker after the suspect crashed into another car.
K-State professor named next Kansas Poet Laureate
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission has selected Traci Brimhall as the 2023-2026 Poet Laureate of Kansas. Brimhall, a professor and director of creative writing at Kansas State University, will become the state’s eighth Poet Laureate when her four-year term begins on January 1.
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co. polling place Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for the City of Topeka said the suicide happened Tuesday, November 8 inside a vehicle that was parked in front of a polling place at 312 NE Freeman Ave.
🎥: US Army Blackhawk Helicopter lands at Amanda Arnold Elementary School
MANHATTAN - On Veterans Day, students at Amanda Arnold Elementary School received a special visit from soldiers from Fort Riley, who arrived in a Blackhawk helicopter on the field outside the school. Students excitedly waited on the basketball courts for their special guests to arrive. As the helicopter got closer...
TPD warns of phone scam circulating Capital City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook to warn Capital City residents of a recent phone scam circulating the area. TPD indicated that on Tuesday night, Nov. 8, it received several reports about a scammer who pretended to be a TPD sergeant. The scammer reportedly called about “contempt of court” and “car registry issues.”
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
Two men charged in Lyon County with identity theft involving over 100 victims
Two men have preliminary hearings coming next month as part of a significant identity theft case in Lyon County. James Jones, age 37, faces one count of identity theft for allegedly stealing tax documentation and information about Social Security numbers, credit cards or banking accounts from over 100 different individuals earlier this month.
Salmonella risks cause recall in 4 Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall impacting Walmart locations in Kansas has been announced by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reported the voluntary recall on Nov. 7 for four Walmart locations in Kansas. The recall was announced for 15.5 oz, six count boxes of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the presence of Salmonella. […]
Sheriff: Kansas homeowner robbed at gunpoint by 2 suspects
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to identify suspects. Just before 5:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center was notified of an armed robbery at a residence in the 3500 block of SE Croco Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Shawnee Co. resident robbed at gunpoint, looking for 2 suspects
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men accused of robbing another man at gunpoint. The sheriff’s office reported it received a call just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday from a resident in the . The individual reported two men robbed them at gunpoint. The resident said he did not recognize […]
Fire and inmate death under investigation at Greenwood County Jail
EUREKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two incidents that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6, involving the Greenwood County Jail in Eureka are currently under investigation. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, an inmate at the jail started a fire in their cell, according to Greenwood County Sheriff Heath Samuels. Sherrif Samuels says the fire was quickly extinguished, […]
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
