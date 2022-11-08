Berggren, 22, has recorded seven points (4-3-7) in seven games with the Griffins to begin the 2022-23 season. The 5-foot-11, 197-pound forward made his North American professional debut with the Griffins in 2021-22 and set franchise records for a rookie in assists (43), points (64), game-winning goals (7) and overtime goals (3) in 70 games in Grand Rapids. Berggren was named the AHL Rookie of the Month for April after totaling 20 points (6-14-20) in 14 contests. He finished the season with 26 points (7-19-26) in his last 18 games, including a season-high 11-game point streak (6-13-19) to close out the year. Prior to arriving in North America, Berggren played for Skelleftea AIK in the Swedish Hockey League, tying for the team lead with 45 points (12-33-45) in 49 games during the 2020-21 campaign, in addition to four assists in 12 postseason contests to help his team reach the semifinals of the SHL playoffs. In all, Berggren skated in 99 games for Skelleftea AIK in Sweden's top professional league over four seasons (2017-21), recording 14 goals and 46 assists.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO