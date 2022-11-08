Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Legendary NHL goalie has new important role with New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils announced on Thursday morning that Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur has a new role with the organization and has been hired as the team's Director of Hockey Operations. The 50-year-old Brodeur is one of the greatest and most accomplished goalies in NHL history and was...
markerzone.com
NHL, NHLPA PUNT ON WORLD CUP OF HOCKEY, SCRAP PLANS FOR 2024
The NHL and NHLPA announced today that plans to host the World Cup of Hockey in 2024 have been scrapped, hoping to postpone the event until 2025. The league's brief statement reads as follows:. Over the last year, the NHL and the NHLPA have been working on plans to conduct...
Fiala beats OT buzzer to give Kings 2-1 win over Blackhawks
Kevin Fiala scored with 1.4 seconds left in overtime, Jonathan Quick made 31 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Thursday night.Fiala scored into an open net off a no-look pass from Phillip Danault to give the Kings their third straight win.Danault had a goal and an assist for Los Angeles, which has won four straight on home ice.Taylor Raddysh scored on the power play and Petr Mrazek stopped 33 shots in his first start since injuring his groin Oct. 21, but the Blackhawks lost for the sixth time in seven games.Danault tied it 1-all...
FOX Sports
Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak
WASHINGTON (AP) — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
markerzone.com
NHL VETERAN LOUI ERIKSSON TO CONTINUE HOCKEY CAREER AT HOME
After 16 seasons in the NHL, and 1050 regular season games, Loui Eriksson is headed home to continue his hockey career. Eriksson, 37, has a signed on until the end of this season with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). "We have had an ongoing dialogue with Loui Eriksson...
Jack Eichel buried the Sabres with a goal, then savagely trolled Buffalo fans to celebrate
Jack Eichel is making a habit out of trolling his former hockey team. On Thursday, Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights were visiting the Buffalo Sabres, the second meeting between the two after the former second overall pick was traded out west a year ago. After Eichel’s first visit back to Buffalo last spring, the forward took a shot at Sabres fans and their in-game enthusiasm during his six-year tenure with the club.
ESPN
Kaprizov scores twice on power play, Wild defeat Ducks 4-1
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — A well-rested Kirill Kaprizov took out his frustrations on the Anaheim Ducks. The Minnesota forward — who received a match penalty and $5,000 fine for roughing Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty during the second period Tuesday night — scored two power-play goals as the Wild continued their dominance over the Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night.
NFLPA calls on 6 venues to improve playing surfaces
The NFL Players Association is calling on six venues to change their current playing surfaces, saying the turf in those stadiums results in “statistically higher in-game injury rates” involving non-contact and lower-extremity injuries. NFLPA President JC Tretter said Saturday the league should ban "slit film" playing surfaces that...
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes’ Newcomers Have Been a Mixed Bag Early On
Ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season, the Carolina Hurricanes made quite a few key moves, looking to improve their team after a second-round exit from the 2022 NHL Playoffs. Some players have had a big impact, while some have struggled. With so much roster turnover this season, here’s a quick...
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers get key players back, continue homestand vs. Oilers
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers will have several key players back their lineup when they continue their homestand with a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Out since. Oct. 17 with a lower-body injury, defenseman Aaron Ekblad is expected to return to the blue...
Yardbarker
Sabres’ Owen Power Needs to Play With More Confidence
The Buffalo Sabres dropped another game to the Vegas Golden Knights and are going through another November slump. The on-ice product has not looked nearly as good as it did at the start of the season, and a significant part of that is because of the defense. Now, the Sabres are currently working through key defensive injuries to Mattias Samuelsson and Henri Jokiharju, and they will need much more out of their young defenders if they want to win games. But of all the young defenders, the pressure is mounting on Owen Power the most.
ESPN
Hischier's overtime goal lifts Devils past Senators 4-3
NEWARK, N.J. -- — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game on a power play at 4:27 of overtime and lifted New Jersey past the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Thursday night, extending the Devils' winning streak to eight games. Miles Wood and Tomas Tatar also scored for...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks were willing to listen to offers for just about every player on their roster not named Tomas Hertl. With the Detroit Red Wings being on the rise and aiming to maintain their spot in the playoff race, it would be wise for general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman to take a look at some of their players. The Sharks certainly have some intriguing trade targets worth considering, but there are three who stand out. Here’s why.
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Minnesota at Seattle
Kraken's Quieter Offensive Attack Against a Defensively Stout Wild. The Kraken fell to the Wild in their first shutout of the season by a score of 1-0. It wasn't a poorly played game. The lone goal came off a turnover that resulted in Mats Zuccarello capitalizing from the slot, but the vast majority of play was tightly contested and defensively minded. Special teams helped neither team add to the scoreboard, and strong goaltending on both ends of the ice put the onus on even-strength play to produce game-deciding results. In the end, it was Minnesota that came out on top and the season series now stands at one win apiece for each team.
NBA-Suspended Nets guard Irving to miss sixth straight game, report says
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving's team-imposed, minimum five-game suspension for promoting an anti-Semitic documentary will extend to a sixth game, according to an ESPN report on Saturday.
Fred VanVleet's Injury Status For Raptors-Pacers Game
Fred VanVleet has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers.
NHL
Red Wings recall forwards Jonatan Berggren and Givani Smith from Griffins
Berggren, 22, has recorded seven points (4-3-7) in seven games with the Griffins to begin the 2022-23 season. The 5-foot-11, 197-pound forward made his North American professional debut with the Griffins in 2021-22 and set franchise records for a rookie in assists (43), points (64), game-winning goals (7) and overtime goals (3) in 70 games in Grand Rapids. Berggren was named the AHL Rookie of the Month for April after totaling 20 points (6-14-20) in 14 contests. He finished the season with 26 points (7-19-26) in his last 18 games, including a season-high 11-game point streak (6-13-19) to close out the year. Prior to arriving in North America, Berggren played for Skelleftea AIK in the Swedish Hockey League, tying for the team lead with 45 points (12-33-45) in 49 games during the 2020-21 campaign, in addition to four assists in 12 postseason contests to help his team reach the semifinals of the SHL playoffs. In all, Berggren skated in 99 games for Skelleftea AIK in Sweden's top professional league over four seasons (2017-21), recording 14 goals and 46 assists.
markerzone.com
JACK EICHEL SCORES HAT-TRICK IN BUFFALO, GESTURES TO FANS 'ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?'
When the Buffalo Sabres traded Jack Eichel, it may have been exactly what the club needed to move on from one of the darkest epochs in club history. It wasn't because Eichel isn't a winner, but because the composition of their team needed a refresh. And a refresh is exactly...
