Tennessee football will try to bounce back from its first loss by beating Missouri on senior day in the home finale. The Vols are 6-0 at Neyland Stadium, and they're vying for an unbeaten home record for the first time since 2007. Quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Heisman Trophy candidate, and an accomplished group of seniors will play their final game here.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO