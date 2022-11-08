Read full article on original website
Related
South Louisiana Trail Camera Picks Up Mystery Animal Image
If you're a deer hunter and have your own land or lease, there is a good chance you have a trail camera or two set up. And what do you do? You check that sucker every day leading up to your next hunt to see what's hanging around your stand and in some cases eating from your feeder.
‘Blonde’ Wolf Captured on Trail Cam in Extremely Rare Video: WATCH
Wild trail-cam footage captured a very rare sight recently as a uniquely blonde wolf saunters past. The clip, which was shared on the social media site by the Voyageurs Wolf Project shares the moment the lightly hued animal comes into view, investigating a stone stuck in the ground as it explores the wilderness.
WATCH: Giant Fiery Object Travels Across Midwestern Sky, Remains Mystery
It could be seen from Wisconsin to Tennessee.
Florida Woman Wakes Up To Giant Alligator In Her Kitchen: “A Huge One”
Can you imagine waking up, sauntering downstairs to make yourself some breakfast when you notice a monster alligator just chilling in the kitchen?. Forget about the coffee, I think that’ll scare you awake for the day. A woman living in Clearwater, Florida, had this exact experience a few years...
Man Makes Shocking Discovery at the Bottom of the Mississippi River Amid Extreme Drought
Record low water levels led to the discovery of a 1915 shipwreck.
Mini Donkey Fails to Fight Off Black Bear That Follows It into Barn in Viral Video
A mini donkey put up a good fight when a black bear followed it into a barn. The animal managed to escape, but sadly it did not survive. A security cam captured the moments before the animal died in East Haddam, Connecticut, on Oct. 14. As the post reads, the bear chased the donkey, Oliver, from his pasture. The donkey ran into his stall, where he successfully hid for a few seconds. But it ultimately cornered itself for the predator.
Civil War-Era Relics Found in Drought-Hit Mississippi River: 'Almost Gave Me a Heart Attack,' Collector Says
The Mississippi River continues to unveil more relics from the past. Following last week's discovery of human remains and a ferry from the late 1800s to early 1900s, a new treasure has been uncovered as waters levels remain low amid drought conditions. While walking along the shoreline of the river...
abandonedspaces.com
Scientists Made an Incredible Discovery When a Cliff Collapsed in the Grand Canyon
A regular hike along the Grand Canyon turned into a remarkable discovery for a trained geologist who spotted an interesting boulder sitting right in plain sight. The unique boulder would provide information about the kinds of creatures that roamed the Earth even before the time of the dinosaurs. The formation...
Ozarks Drought Reveals Parts of Civil War Caves Lost for Thousands of Years
"The drought conditions are allowing cavers to enter passages that formed tens of thousands of years ago," cave expert John Gunn told Newsweek.
Eight-foot crocodile enters home late at night to search for food
A crocodile went inside a house in a village in Etawah in India’s Uttar Pradesh state in search of prey, shocking the family that was fast asleep.Around 10.30pm on 29 October, the local media reported that the family of Harnam Singh in Jaitia village in Etawah was woken up by the bleating of their goats and when they tried to see why they found the eight-foot-long crocodile near the goats. But the crocodile soon entered one of the rooms, and that’s when all hell broke loose.The family later called the police who told them to lock the reptile inside...
Tennessee Woman Stunned Watching Young Buck Eat A Baby Bird: “OH MY GOD, HE ATE A BIRD”
Deer are herbivores. They eat only plants, and very specific plants at that. They have a specific diet consisting of low fiber, high protein and easily digestible plant species. If that don’t have specific food sources in an area they simply cannot live there. However…. Herbivores do eat meat...
This hideous 6,000-pound monstrosity is the biggest fish ever caught
A group of researchers in Portugal discovered the largest fish ever found back in 2019. The giant sunfish, which weighed over 6,000 pounds, was dead, floating on the surface of the water when they found it. The researchers were in the area, working off the coast of the Azores when they spotted the carcass and hauled it to shore.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Desert Eagle: The Handgun Loved By Hunters and Hollywood Studios
The Desert Eagle is one of the most well-known firearms on the market today. While not intended for use on the battlefield, the weapon has made a name for itself with hunters and target shooters, who praise its incredibly solid punch. It’s also become quite popular in Hollywood, with many films featuring characters wielding the Israeli-made handgun. Due to these factors (and many more), it continues to be produced.
A Texas Woman Is Viral For Rescuing A Beaten Dog & People Love How She Handled It (VIDEO)
Animal cruelty can generate anger in whoever witnesses it. That's specifically the case of a Texas woman who has gone viral for her outrageous reaction before rescuing a dog she claims was beaten by a man. TikTok user Carol Christine, known as @956bigmama on the platform, posted a clip of...
Moose Clash In Man's Driveway, Jump Into Bed Of Truck: Video
"Next GMC commercial? 'Built moose tough,'" an Instagram user wrote.
Giant octopus ‘hugs’ Canadian diver in extraordinary encounter
A Canadian diver has captured an extraordinary encounter she had with an octopus on camera.Footage shows the cephalopod approaching Andrea Humphreys and “hugging” her, offering a close-up view of its suckers.“It first crawled onto the friend and all over his mask, and then as I began to take photos and videos from a distance, it crawled to me and all over my camera and eventually onto my body,” the photographer said.“A once in a lifetime moment... I feel so blessed that this amazing creature gave me the opportunity to have this encounter.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsEmma Raducanu switches on Dior Christmas lights at HarrodsDesperate father uses cardboard to try and insulate home to cut down on heating costs
What's the Meaning Behind the Metal Stars You Often See on Old Houses?
The five-pointed star is common in the northeast and has been rumored to represent everything from the Amish to swingers.
See the Amazing Lost Relics Uncovered by Drought as Water Levels Receded
From a sunken WWII-era landing craft in Nevada to a medieval horse bridge in England, here are sites that silently witnessed and documented historic climate change.
Virginia Mom Says Daughter’s Friends’ Parents Bullied Her for Living In a Trailer Park, So She Showed Off Just How Gorgeous It Is
You will not believe the size of the bathroom
Rare Fossil of Giant American Lion Found on Newly-Uncovered Sandbar in Mississippi River
The rain-starved low waters of the Mississippi River have unveiled several hidden treasures, including an incredibly rare fossil of a gigantic Ice Age American lion. Oxford, MS, resident Wiley Prewitt made the discovery when he explored a newly-uncovered sandbar near the city of Rosedale. As he was walking along, a set of black teeth resting in the gravel caught his eye.
1070 KHMO-AM
Hannibal MO
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0