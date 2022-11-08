A Canadian diver has captured an extraordinary encounter she had with an octopus on camera.Footage shows the cephalopod approaching Andrea Humphreys and “hugging” her, offering a close-up view of its suckers.“It first crawled onto the friend and all over his mask, and then as I began to take photos and videos from a distance, it crawled to me and all over my camera and eventually onto my body,” the photographer said.“A once in a lifetime moment... I feel so blessed that this amazing creature gave me the opportunity to have this encounter.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsEmma Raducanu switches on Dior Christmas lights at HarrodsDesperate father uses cardboard to try and insulate home to cut down on heating costs

1 DAY AGO