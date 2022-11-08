ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teller County, CO

KKTV

Child predator among many arrested following complaints to the Homeless Outreach Team in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A convicted child predator was among a group of people arrested Thursday morning by the Colorado Springs Police Department. The law enforcement agency is reporting their Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) joined other officers with contacting people under the S. Nevada Avenue bridge near I-25 after multiple trespassing and camping complaints.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KVIA

Video of man openly carrying rifle in Far East El Paso surfaces

EL PASO, Texas -- Video of the man spotted openly carrying a rifle while dressed in tactical gear in the Joe Battle area of Far East El Paso Thursday has surfaced. In one video, the man can be heard saying his reasoning was that he was just trying to get his exercise in.
EL PASO, TX
KRDO News Channel 13

Shooting at house party in Colorado Springs sends one to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A shooting at a party on the northeast side of town sent one person to the hospital late Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said just before midnight, they responded to the 5100 block of Rushford Place for multiple reports a shooting. On scene police learned The post Shooting at house party in Colorado Springs sends one to the hospital appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

CSPD response to trespassing/camping complaints results in 23 warrants served, 19 citations issued, 1 felony arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KVIA ABC-7

The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Keen to learn about all things fungi? You are in luck, as El Paso's first-ever Mushroom Conference is taking place Friday at 5 p.m. at Power of the Pass located at 1931 Mrytle Ave., on the corner of Eucalyptus and Myrtle. The conference aims to educate those who may be interested The post The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
FOX21News.com

Skate in the Park Preview

Ent is partnering with Colorado Honor to make sure every veteran's gravestone in Colorado's three National Cemeteries has a wreath on it this holiday season. The Annual Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour is back for its second year. Increase in RSV cases. T-rex Valerie. Donation for CSPD Officer...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Nov. 11 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Sergio Alvarez, 35, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 187 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Alvarez has a no-bond warrant for Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance […]
PUEBLO, CO
95.5 KLAQ

Watch As El Paso Chihuahuas Stadium Is Built In Under 2 Minutes

It seemed like Southwest University Park took forever to build but you can watch it all happen in about a minute and a half. Relatively speaking, the El Paso Chihuahuas stadium, aka Southwest University Park, was built fairly quickly. Construction spanned from late 2013 to early 2014 and was barely completed on time.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces police seek missing person from 2021

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces police are asking for help finding 33-year-old Geoffrey Spangler, who disappeared a year ago. They say he was last seen in November 2021 at White Sands Missile Range while his car was found in December north of El Paso at a state park. Police were told he had planned […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
FOX21News.com

Southern Colorado Election Results 2022

FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results for Southern Colorado can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Several races will be watched closely including; El Paso County Commissioner District 1, El Paso County Commissioner District 5, El Paso County Sheriff, Pueblo County Commissioner District 3, Pueblo County Coroner, Pueblo County Sheriff, and Teller County Commissioner District 2, among others.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Vehicle of interest sought in Pueblo homicide case

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Do you recognize this vehicle?. Police say this the suspect vehicle in a homicide in northeast Pueblo last week. Officers responded to the area of Constitution Road and Salem Avenue just after 10 on the night of Nov. 4 and found a dead man at the scene. The area is in across from the Villa Green Apartments.
PUEBLO, CO
KVIA ABC-7

1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after suffering an animal bite in northeast El Paso, according to El Paso police. Police say the call came out around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. They were called out to 10,300 Grouse Road. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA The post 1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

