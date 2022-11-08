Read full article on original website
Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in different places across far East El Paso. In this photo that was shared to us by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. Edgemere. Many people taking to […]
KKTV
Child predator among many arrested following complaints to the Homeless Outreach Team in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A convicted child predator was among a group of people arrested Thursday morning by the Colorado Springs Police Department. The law enforcement agency is reporting their Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) joined other officers with contacting people under the S. Nevada Avenue bridge near I-25 after multiple trespassing and camping complaints.
KVIA
Video of man openly carrying rifle in Far East El Paso surfaces
EL PASO, Texas -- Video of the man spotted openly carrying a rifle while dressed in tactical gear in the Joe Battle area of Far East El Paso Thursday has surfaced. In one video, the man can be heard saying his reasoning was that he was just trying to get his exercise in.
Shooting at house party in Colorado Springs sends one to the hospital
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A shooting at a party on the northeast side of town sent one person to the hospital late Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said just before midnight, they responded to the 5100 block of Rushford Place for multiple reports a shooting. On scene police learned The post Shooting at house party in Colorado Springs sends one to the hospital appeared first on KRDO.
6 Criminally Underrated Restaurants in South Central El Paso
El Paso is full of great restaurants. Just look at the numerous foodie pages on Facebook where many El Pasoans are eager to tell everyone about their favorite El Paso restaurants. El Paso truly has something for everyone- so much so, that sometimes it feels like you're missing out on...
KRDO
CSPD response to trespassing/camping complaints results in 23 warrants served, 19 citations issued, 1 felony arrest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday morning, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers from the Citywide Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) responded to the area of I-25 and S. Nevada Ave., north of I-25 under the Nevada Ave. bridge regarding multiple trespassing/camping complaints. CSPD said the officers contacted 17 people who...
KFOX 14
Police search for 3 women involved in 3 different beer runs across Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Crime Stoppers are looking for three women who were involved in three different beer runs across the Lower Valley, officials said. The first run happened on Oct. 13 at 5:35 p.m. at the 7-11 convenience store at 7400 Alameda. That same...
The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Keen to learn about all things fungi? You are in luck, as El Paso's first-ever Mushroom Conference is taking place Friday at 5 p.m. at Power of the Pass located at 1931 Mrytle Ave., on the corner of Eucalyptus and Myrtle. The conference aims to educate those who may be interested The post The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
FOX21News.com
Skate in the Park Preview
Ent is partnering with Colorado Honor to make sure every veteran's gravestone in Colorado's three National Cemeteries has a wreath on it this holiday season. The Annual Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour is back for its second year. Increase in RSV cases. T-rex Valerie. Donation for CSPD Officer...
Nov. 11 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Sergio Alvarez, 35, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 187 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Alvarez has a no-bond warrant for Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance […]
Operation H.O.P.E. Hosting Thanksgiving Food Drive-Thru for El Pasoans In Need
El Paso families feeling the financial pinch and wondering if they will be able to put together a proper Thanksgiving dinner will get some help from a local non-profit organization. Operation H.O.P.E. is teaming up with a local ministry and several sponsors to conduct a “Thanksgiving Food Drive Thru." The...
Watch As El Paso Chihuahuas Stadium Is Built In Under 2 Minutes
It seemed like Southwest University Park took forever to build but you can watch it all happen in about a minute and a half. Relatively speaking, the El Paso Chihuahuas stadium, aka Southwest University Park, was built fairly quickly. Construction spanned from late 2013 to early 2014 and was barely completed on time.
Las Cruces police seek missing person from 2021
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces police are asking for help finding 33-year-old Geoffrey Spangler, who disappeared a year ago. They say he was last seen in November 2021 at White Sands Missile Range while his car was found in December north of El Paso at a state park. Police were told he had planned […]
Family outraged after officer responsible for death of Amelia Baca is put back on duty
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Family of Amilia Baca, a 75-year-old woman shot by Las Cruces Police officer Jared Cosper removed from LCPD after he was put back on duty. Family’s attorney Sam Bregman told KTSM the family is outraged that officer Cosper is back on the streets. “They are outraged that this person who […]
FOX21News.com
Southern Colorado Election Results 2022
FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results for Southern Colorado can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Several races will be watched closely including; El Paso County Commissioner District 1, El Paso County Commissioner District 5, El Paso County Sheriff, Pueblo County Commissioner District 3, Pueblo County Coroner, Pueblo County Sheriff, and Teller County Commissioner District 2, among others.
KKTV
Vehicle of interest sought in Pueblo homicide case
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Do you recognize this vehicle?. Police say this the suspect vehicle in a homicide in northeast Pueblo last week. Officers responded to the area of Constitution Road and Salem Avenue just after 10 on the night of Nov. 4 and found a dead man at the scene. The area is in across from the Villa Green Apartments.
Jesus Nava Killed And Many Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the Special Traffic Investigations Unit, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in El Paso. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-10 near Piedras exit.
KRDO
Pueblo pharmacy braces for the possible impact of a nationwide amoxicillin shortage
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A nationwide shortage of one of the most widely-prescribed antibiotics could soon impact parts of Southern Colorado. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first posted amoxicillin on its Current and Resolved Drug Shortages and Discontinuations list on Oct. 28, 2022. A Pueblo pharmacy that's...
1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after suffering an animal bite in northeast El Paso, according to El Paso police. Police say the call came out around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. They were called out to 10,300 Grouse Road. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA The post 1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
coloradosun.com
What to expect as the final votes are tallied in the razor-thin race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch
County clerks in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District are still counting ballots in the tight race between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger, former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch. Boebert was leading Frisch by 1,122 votes — or less than 1 percentage point — as of 9:37...
