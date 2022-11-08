Read full article on original website
Welcome to the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of South Dakota
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
siouxfalls.business
They’re being built but will businesses come? Large industrial spaces continue seeking users
More than six months after announcing, both major industrial projects starting construction in northwest Sioux Falls without tenants are still looking for some – though deals could be close. Griffith Park, an 80-acre parcel east of Career Avenue and north of 60th Street North, is being developed by North...
dakotanewsnow.com
Overboard Charcuterie open for business in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new Sioux Falls charcuterie board business can help you feed your Thanksgiving guests this year. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, the owner, Katie McNamara, found her passion for crafting gorgeously delicious charcuterie boards while working in the service industry. McNamara runs her business out of the Co-op’s kitchen and says she is here to stay.
KELOLAND TV
Eastern SF business happy to see road construction nearly done
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As light snow fell Friday morning, road construction crews were still busy at work reconstructing the intersection at 41st Street and Sycamore Avenue in eastern Sioux Falls. The $6 million project will result in a wider intersection with two through lanes for all four...
KELOLAND TV
Cold temperatures ahead across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The extended forecast is quite cold for KELOLAND. While there’s no snow yet for these holiday decorations at Falls Park that won’t prevent the cold air from becoming a big story. As it turns out, the lack of snow is our only saving grace from preventing even harsher conditions.
Fatal South Dakota crash on I-90 closes stretch from SF to Hartford
Two people died in a three-vehicle crash west of Sioux Falls Friday.
Major Sioux Falls Food Desert Getting New Grocery Store
When the Hy-Vee on Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls closed earlier this year it turned a west-central Sioux Falls neighborhood into a proverbial "food desert". Not that there aren't available edibles in that part of Sioux Falls, but affordable and nutritious may not describe what is currently for purchase in that part of town. What remains, tends toward fast and snack food from convenience and chain fast food restaurants.
KELOLAND TV
Maribella Ristorante now open in downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new upscale Italian restaurant is now open in downtown Sioux Falls, a third concept for restaurant owners Riccardo and Mary Beth Tarabelsi. “We really wanted to design a restaurant that would give our guests a completely different experience than R Wine Bar,” Riccardo Tarabelsi said.
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to central Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Fall Fire Rescue responded to a fire across the street from the Minnehaha County Administration Building. A KELOLAND News photographer was at the scene as smoke could be seen coming from the building. We have reached out for more information and are waiting...
Sioux Falls Breakfast Hotspot Offers Free Meal To Veterans Friday
If you're losing track of days this week, this Friday, November 11th is Veteran's Day. We can never say thank you enough to our veterans. They gave up so much and sometimes too hard to find the words to show our appreciation. Luckily, food is always a way to a person's heart.
Fabulous Free Downtown Sioux Falls Weekend Fun!
If you've lived in Sioux Falls for a while, but have yet to get downtown and do some exploring, this is the perfect opportunity. Plus you can get in on some really fun and free activities. According to Pigeon 605, the Lloyd Companies are celebrating their 50th Anniversary by paying...
The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is Welcoming 3 New Stores in November
The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is welcoming a new member of its retail family and preparing for the arrival of two more. Jaber Soul Boutique just opened, while AS Revival and Great American Cookie will be opening their doors later in November. Jaber Soul Boutique just opened. They describe...
kynt1450.com
Runza Director of Marketing and Yankton Franchisee Excited to Bring Runza to Yankton
The restaurant chain Runza recently announced that they will be opening a new location in Yankton. Once open, the Yankton location will be the only Runza in South Dakota. Becky Perrett, the Director of Marketing for Runza National, commented on the decision to bring Runza to Yankton…. The Yankton Runza...
KELOLAND TV
Police investigating a robbery at convenience store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a shoplifting at a local convenience store. The initial call came in as a robbery at the store near the corner of 10th Street and 12th Street in central Sioux Falls. “The clerk believes was a teenager. He ended...
dakotanewsnow.com
$32,000 Sculpture Stolen from Downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A sculpture worth $32,000 has been stolen from downtown Sioux Falls. The bronze piece, called “Day’s Catch,” sat at 11th and Phillips as part of the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk. It depicts a girl with a fishing pole. Police spokesperson Sam...
South Dakota’s Top 10 Food Cities That Aren’t Sioux Falls
South Dakota’s Top 10 Food Cities That Aren't Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls, South Dakota is a restaurant town. Going out to eat in the state’s largest city is practically a pastime. Lines form at every new place, and your favorites become part of the family. But, South Dakota...
KELOLAND TV
Harrisburg firefighter’s response contains fire
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg firefighter helped contain what could have been a much larger fire this morning at an apartment complex, fire chief Cody Lengkeek said. The firefighter arrived at Jackson Heights Apartments and Townhomes at 1111 Honeysuckle Drive and used his fire extinguisher on the fire.
KELOLAND TV
Crash, cattle close section of I-29 near Dell Rapids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The crash of a semi-truck and trailer carrying about 97 cattle closed a section of Interstate 29 near Dell Rapids early Thursday, the state Department of Public Safety said. The semi-truck and trailer tipped over and slid into the median. Cattle left the trailer...
KELOLAND TV
SF Police share robbery surveillance video
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are looking for the person that robbed a convenience store on Monday, November 7. Sioux Falls Police posted this surveillance video from the robbery:. If you recognize him or have any info on the robbery, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 605...
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter storm moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
B102.7
