Sioux Falls, SD

Overboard Charcuterie open for business in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new Sioux Falls charcuterie board business can help you feed your Thanksgiving guests this year. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, the owner, Katie McNamara, found her passion for crafting gorgeously delicious charcuterie boards while working in the service industry. McNamara runs her business out of the Co-op’s kitchen and says she is here to stay.
Eastern SF business happy to see road construction nearly done

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As light snow fell Friday morning, road construction crews were still busy at work reconstructing the intersection at 41st Street and Sycamore Avenue in eastern Sioux Falls. The $6 million project will result in a wider intersection with two through lanes for all four...
Cold temperatures ahead across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The extended forecast is quite cold for KELOLAND. While there’s no snow yet for these holiday decorations at Falls Park that won’t prevent the cold air from becoming a big story. As it turns out, the lack of snow is our only saving grace from preventing even harsher conditions.
Major Sioux Falls Food Desert Getting New Grocery Store

When the Hy-Vee on Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls closed earlier this year it turned a west-central Sioux Falls neighborhood into a proverbial "food desert". Not that there aren't available edibles in that part of Sioux Falls, but affordable and nutritious may not describe what is currently for purchase in that part of town. What remains, tends toward fast and snack food from convenience and chain fast food restaurants.
Maribella Ristorante now open in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new upscale Italian restaurant is now open in downtown Sioux Falls, a third concept for restaurant owners Riccardo and Mary Beth Tarabelsi. “We really wanted to design a restaurant that would give our guests a completely different experience than R Wine Bar,” Riccardo Tarabelsi said.
Crews respond to central Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Fall Fire Rescue responded to a fire across the street from the Minnehaha County Administration Building. A KELOLAND News photographer was at the scene as smoke could be seen coming from the building. We have reached out for more information and are waiting...
Fabulous Free Downtown Sioux Falls Weekend Fun!

If you've lived in Sioux Falls for a while, but have yet to get downtown and do some exploring, this is the perfect opportunity. Plus you can get in on some really fun and free activities. According to Pigeon 605, the Lloyd Companies are celebrating their 50th Anniversary by paying...
Police investigating a robbery at convenience store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a shoplifting at a local convenience store. The initial call came in as a robbery at the store near the corner of 10th Street and 12th Street in central Sioux Falls. “The clerk believes was a teenager. He ended...
$32,000 Sculpture Stolen from Downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A sculpture worth $32,000 has been stolen from downtown Sioux Falls. The bronze piece, called “Day’s Catch,” sat at 11th and Phillips as part of the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk. It depicts a girl with a fishing pole. Police spokesperson Sam...
Harrisburg firefighter’s response contains fire

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg firefighter helped contain what could have been a much larger fire this morning at an apartment complex, fire chief Cody Lengkeek said. The firefighter arrived at Jackson Heights Apartments and Townhomes at 1111 Honeysuckle Drive and used his fire extinguisher on the fire.
Crash, cattle close section of I-29 near Dell Rapids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The crash of a semi-truck and trailer carrying about 97 cattle closed a section of Interstate 29 near Dell Rapids early Thursday, the state Department of Public Safety said. The semi-truck and trailer tipped over and slid into the median. Cattle left the trailer...
SF Police share robbery surveillance video

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are looking for the person that robbed a convenience store on Monday, November 7. Sioux Falls Police posted this surveillance video from the robbery:. If you recognize him or have any info on the robbery, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 605...
Winter storm moving in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
