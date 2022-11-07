Read full article on original website
thecountrynote.com
ALABAMA’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry Release Statements on Passing of Jeff Cook
Nashville, Tenn. — ALABAMA‘s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry today released the following statements, mourning the passing of their friend, cousin and bandmate of more than 50 years, Jeff Cook. “He lived to play our music we created together. He could play any instrument he chose, but his...
franklinis.com
The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule
The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule. Activities, Entertainment, Events, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Shopping, Visit. The Historic Property to Host Southern Men’s Showcase, Made South Holiday Market, American Policy Christmas in America, Brightstone Christmas Program & White Cane Day. FRANKLIN, Tenn., (November...
Davidson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Davidson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
How the teacher aid shortage has affected this Mt. Juliet fourth grader
Schools across Middle Tennessee are stretched thin. During a visit to Mt. Juliet Elementary, NewsChannel 5’s Carrie Sharp saw the personal toll that takes.
WSMV
Commissioner at the center of a ticket-fixing scandal loses re-election bid
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lisa Garramone, the commissioner at the center of a ticket-fixing scandal, exposed by WSMV4 Investigates, lost her bid for re-election Tuesday night. Garramone came in third (2,311 votes), behind new commissioners Kate Cortner (2,535 votes) and Jessica Salamida (2,777 votes). The vote comes as Williamson County...
Rutherford County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Rutherford County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Efforts to fix Nashville's wrong election ballots backfires, officials recognize
Initially, the Davidson County Election Commission thought about 212 voters were impacted. Now the number is up to 438.
travellemming.com
19 Best Things to Do in Franklin TN (in 2022)
Just a short drive from Nashville, there are some great things to do in Franklin Tennessee. Whether you’re just in Franklin for a day or staying here for longer, your schedule will be as packed as you want it to be. Franklin is home to many historic buildings, a...
City of Gallatin not demolishing historic Hancock House
The owners of the home have 60 days to install a fence and clean up debris around the home.
wgnsradio.com
TSSAA Announces Realignments for Football Regions, Basketball, Baseball and Softball Districts
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) has released its initial plans for region and district alignments for the 2023 and 2024 sports seasons. There are significant changes for Rutherford County Schools. Schools now have a window to file an appeal before regions are finalized. FOOTBALL. Class 1A - Region...
Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping school
One neighbor says they have vandalized and even set the neighborhood playground on fire.
wgnsradio.com
The Value of Property Throughout Rutherford County has Increased by Almost 450% in Ten Years
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Rutherford County’s growth rate has exceeded that of other counties in the Volunteer State, according to Rutherford County Assessor Property Rob Mitchell…. Mitchell said the growth locally has been fueled by location and prices…. The total appraised value of properties throughout Rutherford County has increased by almost...
rewind943.com
4 candidates sail through uncontested races for City Council, state House seats
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While most of the races on this year’s Tennessee General and City of Clarksville Election ballot were contested, there were still some candidates who sailed through without opposition. TN Senate, Dist. 23. Kerry Roberts, R, incumbent, uncontested winner. Senate District 23 is new...
Renderings of Lebanon Outlet Mall redevelopment released
The Lebanon Outlet Mall is going to see some major transformation. From town homes, retail, and restaurants, the Mayor of Lebanon told News 2 the site plan has been officially approved by the planning commission.
Tennessee Election Results: U.S. Congressional Races | November 8, 2022
Track election results for all nine U.S. House of Representatives races in Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
fox17.com
Police: Nashville teacher's assistant charged for bringing weed to school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police have charged a teacher's assistant accused of bringing marijuana to school. Police were called to Murrell School, a K-7th grade school, regarding a disorderly student. The student was reportedly placed in a teacher's lounge to "calm down" when police say he began throwing things in the room, including items in lockers.
Cajun Steamer planning to open another Tennessee location
Birmingham’s Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill is getting ready to open its third Tennessee location early next year. The restaurant will be located in Hendersonville at 185 Indian Lake Blvd. and is slated to open in mid-January. It will be open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
WKRN
‘I’m glad we found her alive’: $10,000 spent in search for missing teenager in Wilson County
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — After searching for a missing teenager out of Wilson County for nearly a week, the 19-year-old was found safe in another state. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said they found her Friday with someone she knew. Last week, the sheriff’s office told News...
WKRN
Nashville crews battle business fire on Charlotte Pike
The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike. Nashville crews battle business fire on Charlotte …. The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike. Man charged after 2021 shooting. Mattress fire at Donelson motel.
