Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
The Best Looks from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show
Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 showcase finally made its way to our screens and it did not disappoint. For its fourth consecutive year, the runway show featured an even more exciting line-up of models, actors and musicians debuting the lingerie brand’s latest styles. This year, the showcase...
Hypebae
Givenchy Releases Spring 2023 Collection With (b).STROY
Luxury brand Givenchy has partnered with underground Atlanta-born and New York-based brand (b).STROY for a special Spring 2023 capsule collection. Bonding over a shared love of fashion and the belief that style should be accessible for all, Givenchy Creative Director Matthew Williams and design duo Brick Owens and Dieter Grams bring an experimental approach to streetwear and high fashion. The collection keeps the future of the industry at the forefront of both the brands’ and wearers’ minds as it utilizes innovative materials and champions inclusivity.
Hypebae
North West Wrapping Cousin Dream's Birthday Gifts Is the Sweetest Thing
Kim Kardashian and North West‘s joint TikTok account is the gift that keeps on giving. In a new video, North shows fans how excited she is about getting birthday presents for her cousin Dream and we must admit, it’s pretty adorable. The video begins with a clip of...
Hypebae
Nike Gets Romantic With "Pink Teddy Bear" Dunk Low Sneakers
Nike has its rose-colored glasses on as the iconic footwear brand has just given us sneaker heads a sneak peek at its newest “Pink Teddy Bear” Dunk Low sneakers. Arriving in a soft shade of pink, the latest must-have shoe bears a light baby pink on the sides, while the sides and upper are accented with a slightly mauve hue, adding depth and richness to the mostly monochromatic sneaker. The signature white swoop stands out as the footwear’s sole bears a bright white hue with pops of a cuddly beige.
Hypebae
Give the Gift of Barbie for the Holidays
As the holidays approach, what could be better than putting a fun, pink twist on the festive season? This year, Barbie is partnering up with a host of female-founded brands to paint the wintery months pink. The rosy curated collection features an assortment of homeware and apparel from brands like...
Hypebae
K-Pop Group NewJeans Announces New Album, 'OMG'
NewJeans, the buzzy K-pop quintet signed under HYBE sublabel ADOR, is set to make their comeback after their successful debut. For those unfamiliar, NewJeans — comprised of Minji, Haerin, Hanni, Danielle and Hyein — was officially introduced to the world in August this year with four viral tracks: “Attention,” “Hype Boy,” “Hurt” and “Cookie.” In addition to their catchy music, the group has been loved for their Y2K-inspired aesthetic.
Hypebae
Rihanna's Favorite Part of the Day Is Seeing Her Baby's Morning Face
Rihanna has been a big fan of motherhood since welcoming her first child into the world and it’s something that she’s not kept quiet about, thankfully. The singer and businesswoman welcomed her son with boyfriend A$AP Rocky back in May, and in multiple interviews, she’s talked about how happy she is and how positive the experience has been so far. Speaking to ET recently, Rihanna talked about what an “amazing” and “happy” baby her son is, opening up about her favorite parts of the day with him.
Hypebae
Rihanna To Drop Second 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Track "Born Again"
Rihanna is soon dropping “Born Again” — her second single off of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The song was written by The-Dream, who also penned the singer-slash-entrepreneur’s 2007 hit “Umbrella.”. In “Born Again,” Rihanna sings, “Wherever you are, I’ll be there/ We carry...
Hypebae
Bad Bunny Is Apple Music's First-Ever Latino "Artist of the Year"
Apple Music revealed its Artist of the Year for 2022 is Bad Bunny, leading him to once again make history as the platform’s first Latino to get the title. Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has had mega success this year with a hit album, Un Verano Sin Ti, released in May and a sold-out world tour. Despite all the wins, he remains humble as ever.
Hypebae
Eminem's Restaurant Mom's Spaghetti Lands in NYC
Mom’s Spaghetti, Eminem‘s Detroit-based restaurant named after the rapper’s famous track “Lose Yourself,” has now arrived in New York City after a successful pop-up in Los Angeles. The restaurant’s menu, comprised of spaghetti, sandwiches, bolognese and more, is available in the Big Apple’s SoHo neighborhood...
Hypebae
HBO Max Releases 'Love, Lizzo' Documentary Trailer
Back in May, HBO Max announced that it would release a documentary dedicated to Lizzo, covering the beginning of her career all the way to her rise to fame. After much anticipation the streamer has now dropped the trailer for the film, which is slated to premiere on November 24.
Hypebae
"Life Is a Game" in Diesel's Holiday 2022 Campaign
Glenn Martens is gearing up for the festive season, launching a new holiday campaign for Diesel. Having birthed numerous buzzy fashion moments for the label, Martens highlights some of the brand’s bestsellers such as the logo belt, as well as the 1DR bag. The viral accessories are accompanied by garments from Diesel’s Resort 2023 collection set in front of Christmas-themed backdrops featuring snow and candy canes. A continuation of Martens’ playful aesthetic, the range is comprised of logo sweaters, waterproof denim jackets, coats, neon sweater dresses and more.
Hypebae
Step Inside Stine Goya's Copenhagen Cottage
Known for its uber-saturated colors and playful silhouettes, Stine Goya is easily one of the most recognizable brands today. Founded in 2006, the Danish brand is the antithesis of fast fashion, tapping into our inner children and our collective desire for clothing infused with dopamine. Considering the Scandinavian fashion label...
Hypebae
Nike Is Dropping "Reverse Brazil" Dunk Lows
Back in 2020, Nike brought back the “Brazil” iteration of the Dunk Low — a design that first surfaced in 2001. Following the success of its release, the Swoosh is bringing back the design, but in a “Reverse Brazil” version. As suggested by its name,...
Hypebae
Emma Roberts Reveals a Decadent "Tiramisu" Holiday Hair Update
Emma Roberts is serving hair dessert, which is what we all need. The star revealed her autumnal hair update in the most delicious tiramisu blonde shade, giving sheer holiday vibes. Showing off her bomb work, hairstylist Nikki Lee took to Instagram to post the vision captured of Robert’s new color....
Hypebae
With Jéan's Latest Drop Is One for Its Biggest Fans
It-girl brand, With Jéan, has taken inspiration from its own much-loved designs to launch a collection comprising its most popular silhouettes in all-new prints. Bringing back the Al Top, Al Dress, Cindy Corset, Frankie Dress and Chloe Dress, the brand’s latest collection introduces a series of new prints alongside the return of its signature Splice print. Founders and best friends Sami Lorking-Tanner and Evangeline Titilas have introduced over 15 new styles, each arriving in updated colorways and never-seen-before patterns.
Comments / 0