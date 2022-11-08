UTSA is having another historic football season, sitting comfortably amongst their conference opponents with a 7-2 overall record and 5-0 in Conference USA for the second straight season. Not only do the Roadrunners have the best record in C-USA, but they have a two-game lead as they defeated second-place North Texas, who is 5-1, owning the tiebreaker if UTSA were to lose before the conference championship game. What separates UTSA this season and UTSA last season is that by week seven in 2021, UTSA was ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll (No. 24) and was ranked in the second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings (No. 23), which posted this past week on Nov. 8.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO