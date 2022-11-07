Improving the quality of instruction: Undergrads help train international TAs

The Oral English Proficiency Program gives students the opportunity to improve the quality of undergraduate instruction and sharpen important life skills.

The OEPP works with Purdue departments to support international graduate students who are, or would like to be, teaching assistants. Undergraduate students have the opportunity to volunteer to help those students prepare to become effective TAs.

When students sign up to volunteer for the OEPP, they will chat informally with international graduate students and observe students in ENGL 620 give oral presentations. Volunteers are then able to participate in a Q&A and give feedback to the students to help them improve.

“I think ... they’re not just doing it for the university but doing it for themselves,” Beth Langeveen, senior lecturer, said. “The students in OEPP may be your TA next semester.”

Volunteering with the OEPP also allows undergraduate students to develop skills that will be beneficial for their futures. Langeveen said volunteers will interact with people from other countries, broaden their horizons, eliminate stereotypes and gain experience giving helpful feedback.

“I’ve gained a lot of patience by working with the OEPP,” said Sage Morrison, a junior in the College of Liberal Arts. “You gain a lot of patience and empathy while working with the students to help them be more confident in their English.”

The OEPP offers volunteers the opportunity to earn an Intercultural Communication Partner Certificate. Certificates can be earned by completing 10 or more hours of volunteer service, with five levels of certificates able to be earned.

The OEPP is always looking for volunteers. To find the schedule and sign up to volunteer, go to the program's website.