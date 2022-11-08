At least, that’s the vibe after it was announced that Ronda Rousey’s next opponent for her SmackDown Women’s Championship would be determined in a Six-Pack Challenge match on SmackDown this week. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li will battle for the chance to take on the Baddest Woman on the Planet on an unspecified date.

1 DAY AGO