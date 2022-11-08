ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
960 The Ref

Senior UK government member resigns amid bullying claims

By DANICA KIRKA
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Rvci_0j3bB9OE00

LONDON — (AP) — A senior member of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government announced his resignation Tuesay night after mounting allegations that he bullied colleagues.

Gavin Williamson announced his resignation as minister of state without portfolio in letter posted on Twitter, four days after the Times of London published expletive-laden text messages he sent to another member of Parliament.

After that, a senior civil servant alleged that Williamson subjected them to sustained bullying, telling the individual to “slit your throat” on one occasion and “jump out of the window" on another.

In his resignation letter, Williamson said he had apologized for the text messages and was cooperating with an investigation of that conduct. But he rejected suggestions that the second incident involved bullying.

“I refute the characterization of these claims, but I recognize these are becoming a distraction for the good work this government is doing for the British people,'' Williamson wrote. “I have therefore decided to step back from government so that I can comply fully with the complaints process that is underway and clear my name of any wrongdoing.”

Williamson's resignation comes amid criticism that Sunak has failed to live up to his pledge to make integrity a central focus of his government. Opposition leaders have also called for the resignation of Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who Sunak reappointed just six days after she resigned for breaching the rules on ministerial conduct.

Sunak took office two weeks ago after his predecessor, Liz Truss, was forced to step down after her budget proposals triggered economic turmoil. Truss was prime minister for just six weeks after she replaced Boris Johnson, who resigned after a series of scandals ranging from illegal parties during pandemic lockdowns to allegations of improper use of political donations.

Many observers were surprised when Sunak named Williamson to a position in his government because he was twice forced out of previous Cabinet posts. Williamson resigned as defense secretary in 2019 after a leak of confidential information from the National Security Council. He lost his job as education secretary in 2021 after standardized exams were disrupted due to the pandemic.

Sunak thanked Williamson for his “unwavering support" as he accepted the resignation.

“I support your decision to step back and understand why you have taken it," the prime minister said in a letter to Williamson.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration's move to block exports of advanced computer chips to China is signaling a new phase in relations between the globe's two largest economies — one in which trade matters less than an increasingly heated competition to be the world’s leading technological and military power.
WASHINGTON STATE
960 The Ref

Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn't called Senate, House

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Control of Congress hangs in the balance two days and counting after the 2022 midterm elections. Let's take a closer look at where things stand. In short, because neither party has reached the 218 seats necessary to win in the House or the 50 (for Democrats) or 51 (for Republicans) required in the Senate. When that will happen isn't clear — it could be days or even weeks.
ARIZONA STATE
960 The Ref

Hundreds protest at UN summit, German gov't voices concerns

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Hundreds of environmental activists on Saturday called on industrialized nations at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt to pay for the impact of global warming, the largest demonstration yet that came as German officials raised concerns about possible surveillance and intimidation of delegates and other conference attendees.
960 The Ref

Anti-government protest held in Albania over rising costs

TIRANA, Albania — (AP) — Thousands of Albanian opposition supporters on Saturday protested the country's cost-of-living crisis, blaming it on the center-left government. Opposition supporters gathered in front of the main government building, shouting that Prime Minister Edi Rama of the ruling Socialist Party should resign. The protest...
960 The Ref

What US election results mean for the future of Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON — (AP) — If Republicans win the House, where does that leave Ukraine?. It's a question that is top of mind in Washington as the GOP draws closer to winning the majority in the U.S. House. Some fear the end of Democratic control in Congress — and the empowerment of "America First" conservatives — could ultimately result in the curtailment of American assistance as Ukraine battles Russia's invasion.
IOWA STATE
960 The Ref

Auschwitz hero's son seeks millions for dad's 1948 execution

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — The son of World War II Auschwitz death camp hero Witold Pilecki is seeking millions in compensation from the Polish government for his father’s post-war arrest and 1948 execution by the country's communist authorities of the time. The case opened Thursday before...
960 The Ref

Protesters ask Turkey to stop alleged chemical weapons use

DÜSSELDORF, Germany — (AP) — Thousands of people demonstrated Saturday in the German city of Düsseldorf against Turkey’s alleged use of chemical weapons in the Kurdish region and the international community’s apparent apathy about the issue. The participants started at two separate locations before...
960 The Ref

Ukrainian police, TV broadcasts return to long-occupied city

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian police officers returned Saturday, along with TV and radio services, to the southern city of Kherson following the withdrawal of Russian troops, part of fast but cautious efforts to make the only regional capital captured by Russia livable after months of occupation. Yet one official still described the city as “a humanitarian catastrophe.”
960 The Ref

Ukraine works to stabilize Kherson after Russian pullout

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The Ukrainian military carried out "stabilization measures" near the southern city of Kherson on Saturday following the end of an eight-month occupation by Russian forces, a retreat that cast a further pall on President Vladimir Putin's designs to take over large parts of Ukraine.
960 The Ref

EXPLAINER: How important is a Russian retreat from Kherson?

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian officials said Friday that Ukrainian flags were appearing “en masse and all over the place,” in the wake of Russia's retreat from the southern region of Kherson, one of the four regions in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in September.
960 The Ref

Zelenskyy says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine's president said Friday that special military units have entered Kherson, a major regional capital that Russian forces had captured early in the war. Residents took to the streets to celebrate Russia's withdrawal, the latest pullback by Moscow as it faces intense resistance.
960 The Ref

Biden pledges US will work with Southeast Asian nations

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden promised Saturday that the United States would work with a strategically vital coalition of southeast Asian nations, telling leaders that "we're going to build a better future that we all want to see" in the region where U.S. rival China is also working to expand its influence.
WASHINGTON STATE
960 The Ref

Russia says troops begin to withdraw from key Ukrainian city

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia said its troops began pulling out of a strategic Ukrainian city on Thursday amid growing signs it was following through on a retreat that would mark a turning point in the grinding war. Ukrainian officials acknowledged Moscow's forces had no choice but...
960 The Ref

100,000 Russian troops killed or injured in Ukraine, US says

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Russia's announced retreat from Kherson, a regional capital in southern Ukraine that it seized early in the war, and a potential stalemate in fighting over the winter could provide both countries an opportunity to negotiate peace, Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
960 The Ref

Midway through UN climate talks, Egypt pushes to bridge gaps

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Egypt is pushing to bridge the gaps between negotiating parties at the United Nations' climate conference as negotiators Saturday finalize draft deals as the first week of the summit wraps up in the seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad...
960 The Ref

Ukraine troops prepare to reclaim city abandoned by Russians

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia relinquished its final foothold in a major city in southern Ukraine on Friday, clearing the way for victorious Ukrainian forces to reclaim the country’s only Russian-held provincial capital that could act as a springboard for further advances into occupied territory. Russia’s...
960 The Ref

China's Xi, out of COVID bubble, faces changed world at G-20

BEIJING — (AP) — After a lengthy absence from major international gatherings, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is leaving his country's COVID-19 bubble and venturing abroad next week into a dramatically changed world marked by rising confrontation. Xi will attend the G-20 meeting of industrial and emerging market nations...
960 The Ref

Ukraine retakes Kherson as advances over Russian forces continue

KYIV — In the end, the Russian occupation of the east bank of Kherson simply evaporated. A little over two days after Sergei Surovikin, commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the withdrawal of Russian forces east of the Dnipro River in the southern Ukrainian region, Ukraine’s army swept through the Kherson province and its capital, where they were greeted by crowds of jubilant civilians.
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
90K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy