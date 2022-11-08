ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Fantasy Football Week 10: Tight End rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
When T.J. Hockenson got moved from the Detroit Lions to the rival Minnesota Vikings at the NFL Trade Deadline, many fantasy managers were left with a bit of anxiety about their star tight end. And it's easy to understand why. The tight end position has been a headache for fantasy managers the past few years, so it's hard to be immediately happy whenever a change occurs. And this was a relatively big change.

Hockenson was moving from a fun offense — by "fun," I mean an offense that can score but is part of a team that can't stop anyone from scoring — to a potent scoring attack, but one already loaded with options. He went from being a top-two target in Detroit to an offense that already featured All-World wide receiver Justin Jefferson, crafty veteran Adam Thielen and explosive running back Dalvin Cook. Where would Hockenson end up in that pecking order?

Well, if Week 9 was any indication, then fantasy managers have nothing to worry about.

Not only did Hockenson deliver for fantasy managers (he scored 11.5 points — and we all know it's a win any time you can get double-digits from your tight end), but he was second on the team in targets (9) behind Jefferson. This is crucial, especially when you consider that the game ended up being relatively low-scoring (quarterback Kirk Cousins did throw 40 times, however).

Nonetheless, Hockenson's ability and explosiveness at the tight end position is well-known from his tenure as a Lion. The Vikings would be remiss if they were to not use him — or feature him — in favor of an aging Thielen or someone further down the receiving pecking order.

Here's the tight end position — check out where Hockenson and the rest of the tight end options landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 10:

