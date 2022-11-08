ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Birmingham 1-2 Sunderland: Man Utd loanee Amad Diallo nets stunner to earn injury-hit Black Cats victory

Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo netted a second-half stunner as injury-hit Sunderland held off a late Birmingham onslaught to earn a 2-1 win at St Andrew's. Birmingham had the better of the chances in both halves but found themselves behind to Sunderland's first real chance of the game, as Diallo held up the ball brilliantly before finding Ellis Simms in space, and his driven effort was too powerful for John Ruddy to keep out.
SkySports

Pick your England starting XI for World Cup 2022

Gareth Southgate has unveiled his England World Cup squad for Qatar - but who would make your starting XI?. Southgate names Maddison and Wilson in England squad. So, what would your England starting XI look like if the World Cup started today and all players were available? Use our interactive selector to pick your team below, screenshot your selections and share on Twitter @SkyFootball.
SkySports

Antonio Conte: World Cup break presents opportunity to assess transfers and performance

Antonio Conte says the World Cup break will allow Tottenham to conduct a mid-season evaluation which could influence the club's January transfer policy. At least 11 of Conte's players are due to set off for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after Saturday's Premier League game against Leeds United, Spurs' last fixture until Boxing Day.
SkySports

Rangers players 'need a break' during World Cup, says Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has welcomed the upcoming break for the 2022 World Cup after Antonio Colak was added to the club's injury list. Striker Colak, who has scored 14 goals since joining the Ibrox side in the summer, picked up a knock in the midweek win over Hearts and will miss Saturday's match at St Mirren, live on Sky Sports.
SkySports

Gabriel Jesus: Former Man City striker has not scored in 10 games but he has transformed Arsenal's attack

"To be with the top teams, you need to score 90 to 100 goals at least," said Mikel Arteta. "Somehow, you need those goals in the team. Don't ask me how, but you need them." Arteta was speaking after a 2-0 loss to Liverpool in March. At the time, Arsenal had scored 43 goals in 27 Premier League outings at a meagre rate of roughly 1.6 per game. The lack of cutting edge would eventually cost them a top-four finish.
SkySports

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Morgan Gibbs-White scores winner after Wilfried Zaha penalty miss

Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the Premier League table after Morgan Gibbs-White's second-half goal earned them a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. The visitors had the better of the opening 45 minutes and should have taken the lead shortly before half-time when Wilfried Zaha was hauled down in the area by Joe Worrall, but the Palace forward dragged the resulting penalty wide.
SkySports

Carabao Cup hits and misses: Arsenal lack depth; Magpies maintain momentum

Could a lack of depth cost Arsenal in Premier League push?. It was a chance for some of Arsenal's second string to test themselves against Premier League opposition, were any to be called upon and needed by Mikel Arteta in the top flight. But it was a night where few of the Arsenal manager's supporting cast covered themselves in much glory.
SkySports

Alejandro Garnahco: Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag warns teenager over his attitude

Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho has been warned by manager Erik ten Hag that his chances of making it at Old Trafford depend on his attitude. Garnacho, 18, provided two assists off the bench in United's 4-2 win over Villa on Thursday night in the Carabao Cup as he helped inspire a second-half comeback to set up a fourth-round tie against Burnley.
SkySports

Gareth Southgate: James Maddison's 'exceptional' form behind England World Cup squad inclusion

Gareth Southgate says James Maddison's "exceptional" form earned him a recall to the England squad for the World Cup after a three-year absence. Maddison was a surprise inclusion in Southgate's 26-man squad to travel to Qatar next week, almost three years to the day since his one and only appearance for the Three Lions in their final Euro 2020 qualifier.

