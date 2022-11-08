Read full article on original website
Birmingham 1-2 Sunderland: Man Utd loanee Amad Diallo nets stunner to earn injury-hit Black Cats victory
Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo netted a second-half stunner as injury-hit Sunderland held off a late Birmingham onslaught to earn a 2-1 win at St Andrew's. Birmingham had the better of the chances in both halves but found themselves behind to Sunderland's first real chance of the game, as Diallo held up the ball brilliantly before finding Ellis Simms in space, and his driven effort was too powerful for John Ruddy to keep out.
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea: Joe Willock scores stunner to condemn Graham Potter's Blues to third straight Premier League defeat
Joe Willock's stunning strike earned Newcastle a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at St James' Park, condemning Graham Potter's side to their third consecutive Premier League defeat, as the Blues boss blamed "unforced errors" for their latest downfall. Neither goalkeeper was troubled unduly during a lacklustre first half, with Miguel Almiron...
Antonio Conte: Harry Kane heading to World Cup in best physical and mental condition
Antonio Conte thinks Harry Kane is heading to the World Cup in the "best physical and mental condition" despite his domestic workload with Tottenham. Kane played the full 90 minutes and scored on his final Spurs appearance before the break for the Qatar tournament in a 4-3 win over Leeds.
Tottenham 4-3 Leeds: Rodrigo Bentancur double rescues Spurs in pulsating encounter with Leeds
Rodrigo Bentancur scored twice in the final 10 minutes to snatch a pulsating 4-3 victory for Tottenham over Leeds United. Jesse Marsch's team led three times in a richly exciting encounter but Spurs defied their relentless fixture schedule by rallying to snatch the points. Crysencio Summerville set the tone for...
Pick your England starting XI for World Cup 2022
Gareth Southgate has unveiled his England World Cup squad for Qatar - but who would make your starting XI?. Southgate names Maddison and Wilson in England squad. So, what would your England starting XI look like if the World Cup started today and all players were available? Use our interactive selector to pick your team below, screenshot your selections and share on Twitter @SkyFootball.
Germany World Cup squad: Borussia Dortmund's 17-year-old forward Youssoufa Moukoko called up for Qatar
Germany handed a surprise call-up to Borussia Dortmund's 17-year-old forward Youssoufa Moukoko for their 26-man World Cup squad, while Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap was also included. Germany head coach Hansi Flick announced his 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar, with the teenager Moukoko, who has scored six times in...
New Zealand 34-31 England: Hosts win Rugby World Cup with dramatic victory over Red Roses in Auckland
England played more than an hour with a player down after Lydia Thompson was sent off for a reckless tackle, although an Amy Cokayne hat-trick and further scores from Marlie Packer and Ellie Kildunne had kept the Red Roses ahead going into the closing minutes. The Black Ferns trailed for...
Harry Kane: Tottenham and England striker plays nearly an hour in Carabao Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest
Antonio Conte admitted that England captain Harry Kane is "really, really tired" less than a week before England fly out to the World Cup. Kane has started every game for Tottenham this season and was again in the starting line-up as Spurs crashed out of the Carabao Cup after a 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.
Antonio Conte: World Cup break presents opportunity to assess transfers and performance
Antonio Conte says the World Cup break will allow Tottenham to conduct a mid-season evaluation which could influence the club's January transfer policy. At least 11 of Conte's players are due to set off for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after Saturday's Premier League game against Leeds United, Spurs' last fixture until Boxing Day.
Rangers players 'need a break' during World Cup, says Giovanni van Bronckhorst
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has welcomed the upcoming break for the 2022 World Cup after Antonio Colak was added to the club's injury list. Striker Colak, who has scored 14 goals since joining the Ibrox side in the summer, picked up a knock in the midweek win over Hearts and will miss Saturday's match at St Mirren, live on Sky Sports.
Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho's timekeeping was an issue for England backroom staff - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... Jadon Sancho's timekeeping was an issue for England backroom staff before losing his place in Gareth Southgate's squad and eventually missing out on the World Cup this week. Erik ten Hag has warned Donny van de Beek that he must...
Gabriel Jesus: Former Man City striker has not scored in 10 games but he has transformed Arsenal's attack
"To be with the top teams, you need to score 90 to 100 goals at least," said Mikel Arteta. "Somehow, you need those goals in the team. Don't ask me how, but you need them." Arteta was speaking after a 2-0 loss to Liverpool in March. At the time, Arsenal had scored 43 goals in 27 Premier League outings at a meagre rate of roughly 1.6 per game. The lack of cutting edge would eventually cost them a top-four finish.
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Morgan Gibbs-White scores winner after Wilfried Zaha penalty miss
Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the Premier League table after Morgan Gibbs-White's second-half goal earned them a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. The visitors had the better of the opening 45 minutes and should have taken the lead shortly before half-time when Wilfried Zaha was hauled down in the area by Joe Worrall, but the Palace forward dragged the resulting penalty wide.
Euro round-up: Jose Mourinho hits out at player as Roma draw, while Atletico Madrid lose again
Tammy Abraham scored his first Serie A goal since September as he waits to discover if he will travel to the World Cup with England - but he could not help Roma to a win over Sassuolo as the sides played out a 1-1 draw at Mapei Stadium. Abraham -...
Carabao Cup hits and misses: Arsenal lack depth; Magpies maintain momentum
Could a lack of depth cost Arsenal in Premier League push?. It was a chance for some of Arsenal's second string to test themselves against Premier League opposition, were any to be called upon and needed by Mikel Arteta in the top flight. But it was a night where few of the Arsenal manager's supporting cast covered themselves in much glory.
Why Brighton forward Leandro Trossard is on the radar of Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle
There is a short list of opposition players who have scored a Premier League hat-trick at Liverpool's famously stubborn Anfield Stadium. Leandro Trossard happens to be one of them. A welcome gift for incoming boss Roberto De Zerbi, Trossard's masterclass lit up the new manager's first game in charge as...
Premier League hits and misses: Brentford show Man City are beatable as Darwin Nunez emerges from Sadio Mane's shadow
It wasn't just Ivan Toney's two goals at Manchester City that might have left Gareth Southgate wondering if he had made the right decision not to take him to Qatar. Watch Premier League highlights for free on Sky Sports. Get Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports App. It was...
Marco Silva exclusive interview: Fulham want to give Man Utd a game to remember before World Cup break
Fulham host Manchester United on Super Sunday, with Marco Silva wanting his vibrant side to sign off in style in what is the final Premier League game before the season breaks for the World Cup. Silva's team have already proved the pre-season doubters wrong to sit ninth in the table,...
Alejandro Garnahco: Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag warns teenager over his attitude
Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho has been warned by manager Erik ten Hag that his chances of making it at Old Trafford depend on his attitude. Garnacho, 18, provided two assists off the bench in United's 4-2 win over Villa on Thursday night in the Carabao Cup as he helped inspire a second-half comeback to set up a fourth-round tie against Burnley.
Gareth Southgate: James Maddison's 'exceptional' form behind England World Cup squad inclusion
Gareth Southgate says James Maddison's "exceptional" form earned him a recall to the England squad for the World Cup after a three-year absence. Maddison was a surprise inclusion in Southgate's 26-man squad to travel to Qatar next week, almost three years to the day since his one and only appearance for the Three Lions in their final Euro 2020 qualifier.
