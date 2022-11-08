ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Can a driver lose their license for life in New Jersey?

After prosecutors revealed the driving record of a suspect charged with two fatalities after September’s pop-up car rally in Wildwood, it raised the question: Can a habitual offender who accumulates multiple convictions lose their license for life?. Gerald J. White was charged with two counts of death by auto,...
WILDWOOD, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City road rage incident leads to loaded gun

A road rage incident let to the arrest of a Philadelphia man with a loaded gun outside the Atlantic City police station, according to charges. Eric Carmichael, 60, is in jail awaiting a detention hearing after he was stopped outside the Clayton G. Graham Public Safety Building with a handgun in his vehicle, police said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Massive Search Launched For 13-Year-Old South Jersey Girl

A search was under way Saturday, Nov. 12 for a 13-year-old girl reported missing. Madelyn McKenna was reported missing out of Sicklerville in Gloucester Township on Friday, Nov. 11, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Chief of Police David J. Harkins said. She is a white female,...
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Truck driver killed in 3-vehicle crash in Gloucester County

A truck driver died Thursday after a three-vehicle crash in Gloucester County that left another driver seriously injured, police said. Richard Lupton, 62, of the Newport section of Downe Township, was driving a truck pulling a trailer east on Malaga Road (Route 659) in Monroe Township when a car drifted into oncoming traffic and collided the truck near Morgan Road, police said.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man accused of putting girlfriend’s body in trash bag now faces murder charge

A Trenton man who was arrested last month and accused of moving his girlfriend’s body is now facing first-degree murder charge in her death, authorities said Thursday. Alton Eubanks, 48, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Middleburg, New York, on Oct. 12 and charged with disturbing, moving and/or concealing the human remains of his girlfriend Corrine Daniels, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
TRENTON, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

WATCH: Man Runs Away After Leading Police on Car Chase From Philly to NJ

A man ran away after leading police on a car chase from Philadelphia to New Jersey Wednesday night. The partially caught-on-camera chase began after patrol officers spotted a dark-colored Honda that investigators said fit the description of a vehicle they were searching for in connection to a prior shooting near Kensington and Allegheny avenues in Philadelphia shortly after 9:30 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Camden Man, 30, Dies Of Injuries From Shooting

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man in Camden, authorities said. On Monday, Nov. 7, at 7:46 a.m., officers of the Camden County Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Jackson Street after receiving a 9-1-1 call, reporting that a man had been shot. Officers and...
CAMDEN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy