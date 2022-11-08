Read full article on original website
Can a driver lose their license for life in New Jersey?
After prosecutors revealed the driving record of a suspect charged with two fatalities after September’s pop-up car rally in Wildwood, it raised the question: Can a habitual offender who accumulates multiple convictions lose their license for life?. Gerald J. White was charged with two counts of death by auto,...
Police: Tip Leads to Arrest of Atlantic City, NJ, Man; 2 Guns Recovered
An Atlantic City man has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of two handguns. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, late Thursday afternoon, a sergeant received information that a man driving a white Nissan Altima in the area of Ohio and Grant Avenues was in possession of two guns.
Uber driver turns tables on attempted robber in Port Richmond
Sources tell Action News the Uber driver was stopped at that location when he was held up by an armed man.
Man with license to carry shoots suspect trying to rob him in Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot by the person he was trying to rob, police say. According to authorities, a man was shot on the 3900 block of Coral Street in Philadelphia's Frankford section just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday.
Drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Hunting Park
Police say two 25-year-old men were in their car when another vehicle pulled up. A gunman shot at their passenger side then drove off.
Atlantic City road rage incident leads to loaded gun
A road rage incident let to the arrest of a Philadelphia man with a loaded gun outside the Atlantic City police station, according to charges. Eric Carmichael, 60, is in jail awaiting a detention hearing after he was stopped outside the Clayton G. Graham Public Safety Building with a handgun in his vehicle, police said.
3 women shot in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood
Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that injured three women on Friday night.
Deptford Township police search for man who boarded school bus, confronted students
Deptford Township police say the man boarded the school bus and confronted the students, saying they threw debris onto his car.
Philadelphia Man Arrested in Connection to Maple Shade, NJ, Motel Murder
A man from Philadelphia has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel earlier this year while authorities are still trying to figure out why. 26-year-old Alexander Rivera from the Mayfair section of the city has been charged with murder and related weapon offenses, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw.
Police nab suspect who led them on high-speed chase from Philadelphia to N.J., authorities say
Police in Burlington County helped capture a person they say led police in Pennsylvania on a high-speed chase late Wednesday that ended in Evesham, with the suspect running off. Evesham police were notified late in the evening that officers from Philadelphia were pursuing a vehicle with regard to an ongoing...
Armed suspect robs 18-year-old Philadelphia mail carrier then targets another
Police say the 18-year-old postal worker was on her route delivering mail when she was approached by a man with a gun.
Massive Search Launched For 13-Year-Old South Jersey Girl
A search was under way Saturday, Nov. 12 for a 13-year-old girl reported missing. Madelyn McKenna was reported missing out of Sicklerville in Gloucester Township on Friday, Nov. 11, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Chief of Police David J. Harkins said. She is a white female,...
Truck driver killed in 3-vehicle crash in Gloucester County
A truck driver died Thursday after a three-vehicle crash in Gloucester County that left another driver seriously injured, police said. Richard Lupton, 62, of the Newport section of Downe Township, was driving a truck pulling a trailer east on Malaga Road (Route 659) in Monroe Township when a car drifted into oncoming traffic and collided the truck near Morgan Road, police said.
N.J. man accused of putting girlfriend’s body in trash bag now faces murder charge
A Trenton man who was arrested last month and accused of moving his girlfriend’s body is now facing first-degree murder charge in her death, authorities said Thursday. Alton Eubanks, 48, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Middleburg, New York, on Oct. 12 and charged with disturbing, moving and/or concealing the human remains of his girlfriend Corrine Daniels, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
Philadelphia police investigate series of ATM thefts in the city
There have been at least five ATM thefts or attempted thefts in Philadelphia since late September.
Car involved in chase from Philly to South Jersey not linked to mass shooting: Police
Initially, police believed the car was connected to last weekend's mass shooting in Kensington but later determined there was no connection.
Driver, 64, Airlifted After 3-Car Chain-Reaction Crash In Hunterdon County
A 64-year-old driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital following a three-car chain-reaction crash in Hunterdon County Thursday evening, authorities said. The crash occurred in the left lane of Route 31 north just prior to West Main Street (CR 513) in Clinton Township around 6 p.m., Police Administrative Division Commander, Lt. Harry P. Bugal Jr. said in a release.
WATCH: Man Runs Away After Leading Police on Car Chase From Philly to NJ
A man ran away after leading police on a car chase from Philadelphia to New Jersey Wednesday night. The partially caught-on-camera chase began after patrol officers spotted a dark-colored Honda that investigators said fit the description of a vehicle they were searching for in connection to a prior shooting near Kensington and Allegheny avenues in Philadelphia shortly after 9:30 p.m.
Camden Man, 30, Dies Of Injuries From Shooting
Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man in Camden, authorities said. On Monday, Nov. 7, at 7:46 a.m., officers of the Camden County Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Jackson Street after receiving a 9-1-1 call, reporting that a man had been shot. Officers and...
11 people held at gunpoint, robbed in home invasion near Temple University
Police are investigating a home invasion and robbery near Temple University in North Philadelphia. It happened Friday morning at an off-campus apartment, where a group of students live.
