Alejandro Garnahco: Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag warns teenager over his attitude

Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho has been warned by manager Erik ten Hag that his chances of making it at Old Trafford depend on his attitude. Garnacho, 18, provided two assists off the bench in United's 4-2 win over Villa on Thursday night in the Carabao Cup as he helped inspire a second-half comeback to set up a fourth-round tie against Burnley.
Birmingham 1-2 Sunderland: Man Utd loanee Amad Diallo nets stunner to earn injury-hit Black Cats victory

Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo netted a second-half stunner as injury-hit Sunderland held off a late Birmingham onslaught to earn a 2-1 win at St Andrew's. Birmingham had the better of the chances in both halves but found themselves behind to Sunderland's first real chance of the game, as Diallo held up the ball brilliantly before finding Ellis Simms in space, and his driven effort was too powerful for John Ruddy to keep out.
Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 16 tips and advice from experts

Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, Holly Shand and Wes Prickett (FPL Heisenberg) discuss whether Erling Haaland is a nailed-on captaincy pick this week and reveal some players that could turn out to be shrewd selections.
Antonio Conte: World Cup break presents opportunity to assess transfers and performance

Antonio Conte says the World Cup break will allow Tottenham to conduct a mid-season evaluation which could influence the club's January transfer policy. At least 11 of Conte's players are due to set off for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after Saturday's Premier League game against Leeds United, Spurs' last fixture until Boxing Day.
Wayne Rooney: Cristiano Ronaldo risks becoming unwanted distraction at Man Utd

Wayne Rooney says former Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo is in danger of becoming an "unwanted distraction" at Old Trafford. United's all-time leading goalscorer Rooney says Ronaldo's acts of petulance have been unacceptable this season and would not have been allowed to stand in dressing rooms they shared. Ronaldo refused...
Celtic: Ange Postecoglou says there should not be VAR 'teething problems'

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is questioning why there are "teething problems" with Scottish football's introduction of VAR when it is not new technology. The Australian insists the video technology should not be the "star of the show" following more controversy in midweek. The Scottish FA provided clarity on the process...

