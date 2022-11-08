Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo netted a second-half stunner as injury-hit Sunderland held off a late Birmingham onslaught to earn a 2-1 win at St Andrew's. Birmingham had the better of the chances in both halves but found themselves behind to Sunderland's first real chance of the game, as Diallo held up the ball brilliantly before finding Ellis Simms in space, and his driven effort was too powerful for John Ruddy to keep out.

2 DAYS AGO