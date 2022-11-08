Read full article on original website
SkySports
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows wants to back Alejandro Garnacho to score in a Manchester United win
As the curtain temporarily comes down on the Premier League, Jones Knows takes to the prediction chair and thinks Alejandro Garnacho can star for Man Utd at Fulham. Brighton vs Aston Villa, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports. Stream this game with a NOW pass | Get Sky Sports. Assessing...
SkySports
Alejandro Garnahco: Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag warns teenager over his attitude
Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho has been warned by manager Erik ten Hag that his chances of making it at Old Trafford depend on his attitude. Garnacho, 18, provided two assists off the bench in United's 4-2 win over Villa on Thursday night in the Carabao Cup as he helped inspire a second-half comeback to set up a fourth-round tie against Burnley.
SkySports
Birmingham 1-2 Sunderland: Man Utd loanee Amad Diallo nets stunner to earn injury-hit Black Cats victory
Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo netted a second-half stunner as injury-hit Sunderland held off a late Birmingham onslaught to earn a 2-1 win at St Andrew's. Birmingham had the better of the chances in both halves but found themselves behind to Sunderland's first real chance of the game, as Diallo held up the ball brilliantly before finding Ellis Simms in space, and his driven effort was too powerful for John Ruddy to keep out.
SkySports
Martin Odegaard inspires Arsenal and Ivan Toney's masterclass helps Brentford stun Man City - Premier League hits and misses
Martin Odegaard tends not to attract as many plaudits as fellow Arsenal attackers Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus but it was indisputably his night at Molineux. His two goals, struck in the space of 21 second-half minutes, ensured Arsenal capitalised on Manchester City's defeat by Brentford and went...
SkySports
Antonio Conte: Harry Kane heading to World Cup in best physical and mental condition
Antonio Conte thinks Harry Kane is heading to the World Cup in the "best physical and mental condition" despite his domestic workload with Tottenham. Kane played the full 90 minutes and scored on his final Spurs appearance before the break for the Qatar tournament in a 4-3 win over Leeds.
SkySports
Cardiff 0-1 Sheffield United: George Baldock sends Blades top of the Championship
Sheffield United moved to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table with a 1-0 win at Cardiff. A 64th-minute goal from George Baldock was enough to secure all three points for the visitors. Cardiff dominated much of the first half after a ponderous first 20 minutes, with the Bluebirds'...
SkySports
Wolves 0-2 Arsenal: Martin Odegaard double sends Gunners five points clear at Premier League summit
Martin Odegaard scored twice as Arsenal won 2-0 at Wolves to capitalise on Manchester City's defeat and open up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League over Christmas. Arsenal were already guaranteed top spot in the Premier League over the festive period after Brentford stunned the Premier...
SkySports
Tottenham 4-3 Leeds: Rodrigo Bentancur double rescues Spurs in pulsating encounter with Leeds
Rodrigo Bentancur scored twice in the final 10 minutes to snatch a pulsating 4-3 victory for Tottenham over Leeds United. Jesse Marsch's team led three times in a richly exciting encounter but Spurs defied their relentless fixture schedule by rallying to snatch the points. Crysencio Summerville set the tone for...
SkySports
Why Brighton forward Leandro Trossard is on the radar of Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle
There is a short list of opposition players who have scored a Premier League hat-trick at Liverpool's famously stubborn Anfield Stadium. Leandro Trossard happens to be one of them. A welcome gift for incoming boss Roberto De Zerbi, Trossard's masterclass lit up the new manager's first game in charge as...
SkySports
Alejandro Garnacho thrills like a young Cristiano Ronaldo and Unai Emery's Aston Villa transformation continues - Premier League hits and misses
Alejandro Garnacho was not even born when Cristiano Ronaldo made his Manchester United debut, but two decades later his own thrilling breakthrough is carrying echoes of his idol's. In the space of under two weeks, the 18-year-old has scored in the Europa League, produced two match-winning assists in the Carabao...
SkySports
Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has the rascal gene that all the best players have, says Jamie Redknapp
Alejandro Garnacho possesses the "devilment" and "rascal gene" that could help the Manchester United teenager become a great player following his stoppage-time winner against Fulham, according to Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp. In the final match before the curtain fell on the Premier League ahead of the World Cup break, the...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward says he feels 'betrayed' and has 'no respect' for Erik ten Hag
Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels "betrayed" by Manchester United for trying to force him out of the club and says he has "no respect" for boss Erik ten Hag because he "doesn't show respect for me". In an interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV released by The Sun on Sunday...
SkySports
Fulham 1-2 Man Utd: Alejandro Garnacho's last-gasp winner seals dramatic victory for Erik ten Hag's side before World Cup
Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho struck in the third minute of stoppage time to clinch a dramatic 2-1 victory over Fulham in the final Premier League game before the World Cup. The Cottagers were moments from holding Erik ten Hag's side to a draw after Dan James (61) had cancelled...
SkySports
Everton Women's Toni Duggan discusses hiding her pregnancy in the early weeks, sickness symptoms and England hopes for the future
In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports' WSL presenter Caroline Barker, Everton's Toni Duggan discusses the difficulty of hiding her pregnancy from her teammates in the early weeks, joking and training with Andros Townsend and how she's not called time on her England career just yet. Despite the pregnancy sickness,...
SkySports
Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 16 tips and advice from experts
Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, Holly Shand and Wes Prickett (FPL Heisenberg) discuss whether Erling Haaland is a nailed-on captaincy pick this week and reveal some players that could turn out to be shrewd selections.
SkySports
Antonio Conte: World Cup break presents opportunity to assess transfers and performance
Antonio Conte says the World Cup break will allow Tottenham to conduct a mid-season evaluation which could influence the club's January transfer policy. At least 11 of Conte's players are due to set off for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after Saturday's Premier League game against Leeds United, Spurs' last fixture until Boxing Day.
SkySports
Wayne Rooney: Cristiano Ronaldo risks becoming unwanted distraction at Man Utd
Wayne Rooney says former Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo is in danger of becoming an "unwanted distraction" at Old Trafford. United's all-time leading goalscorer Rooney says Ronaldo's acts of petulance have been unacceptable this season and would not have been allowed to stand in dressing rooms they shared. Ronaldo refused...
SkySports
Celtic: Ange Postecoglou says there should not be VAR 'teething problems'
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is questioning why there are "teething problems" with Scottish football's introduction of VAR when it is not new technology. The Australian insists the video technology should not be the "star of the show" following more controversy in midweek. The Scottish FA provided clarity on the process...
SkySports
James Maddison: Leicester midfielder goes off injured in first half against West Ham ahead of World Cup
James Maddison says he should be fit for the World Cup despite an injury scare in Leicester's 2-0 win at West Ham. Maddison, who opened the scoring against the Hammers in the eighth minute, was taken off in the 25th minute at the London Stadium with a knee injury, just two days after he was named in England's 26-man squad for Qatar.
SkySports
2022 World Cup: Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen question Qatar hosting tournament
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen have questioned Qatar hosting the World Cup and the human rights issues surrounding the country ahead of the tournament's start next week. The duo will represent Portugal and Denmark respectively in the tournament, which opens with hosts Qatar facing Ecuador on November 20.
