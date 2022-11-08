Read full article on original website
Pele, Messi, Moore: Could this be the greatest all-time World Cup XI?
A host of the best players on the planet will be in action at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.They will all be hoping to make a name for themselves alongside some of the greats who have featured in the showpiece tournament over the years.Here, the PA news agency compiles a greatest all-time World Cup XI.Lev YashinYashin played in three World Cups for the Soviet Union, helping them to reach the quarter-finals twice, in 1958 and 1962, as well as the semi-finals in 1966. Dynamo Moscow stopper Yashin remains the only goalkeeper to win the European Footballer of the Year...
Yardbarker
Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup
Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
Alan Shearer Names The 26 Players He Thinks Should Be In England's World Cup Squad
Shearer believes that Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson should go to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
SkySports
Sri Lanka Cricket investigating 'various alleged incidents' at T20 World Cup after Danushka Gunathilaka arrestt
Sri Lanka are investigating "various alleged incidents" at the T20 World Cup in Australia following Danushka Gunathilaka's arrest on sexual assault charges. Gunathilaka was arrested at the team hotel on Sunday morning and charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent. The 31-year-old, who remains in custody having twice...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Luke Thompson returns to England's 19-man squad for Samoa semi-final
Canterbury Bulldogs forward Thompson replaces St Helens' Matty Lees in the squad named for the clash at the Emirates Stadium, with England reaching the semis via a 46-6 win over Papua New Guinea. They now face a Samoa team who they beat 60-6 in the opening game of the tournament,...
SkySports
Reece James: Chelsea and England defender will miss World Cup in Qatar due to injury
Reece James will miss the World Cup in Qatar because of injury. After discussions with Gareth Southgate on Tuesday, it was decided the Chelsea full-back has not recovered sufficiently from the knee injury he picked up against AC Milan last month. James flew to Dubai to undergo an intensive rehabilitation...
SkySports
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong backs Briton to achieve greatness
Great Britain's Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong says Emma Raducanu is "capable of achieving great things" having already become a Grand Slam champion. The British No 1 sent the tennis world into a spin when she claimed the US Open title last year having come through qualifying, not dropping a set in 10 matches.
Soccer-Croatia's Dalic mixes youth and experience in bid for World Cup success
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic named a 26-man squad with a blend of new and experienced players for this month's World Cup in Qatar, pairing the expertise of veterans like Luka Modric and Domagoj Vida with younger talent like Josko Gvardiol.
SkySports
Pakistan captain Babar Azam backed to produce 'something very special' in T20 World Cup semi-final vs New Zealand
Pakistan captain Babar Azam will end his lean run of form and produce "something very special" in Wednesday's T20 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Sydney. That's the view of Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden, with Babar having averaged just 7.80 in the Super 12 stage, scoring only 39 runs in total and falling for singles figures four times out of five.
SkySports
Motherwell 2-1 Celtic: Kyogo and Daizen Maeda score as Hoops remain seven clear after hard-fought win
Celtic maintained their seven-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a hard-fought win over Motherwell at Fir Park. Ange Postecoglou's side eased to a 4-0 League Cup win in Lanarkshire in October, but were not as comfortable in this latest meeting. Kyogo Furuhashi tapped in the opener...
SkySports
Paul Merson says Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Maddison should be England World Cup squad shoo-ins
Paul Merson says Gareth Southgate is spoilt for choice as he finalises his World Cup squad selections, and that England will have to be lucky if they are to have any chance of success in Qatar. Southgate, who selected a 55-man preliminary squad at the end of October, has to...
SkySports
Should England play an extra bowler in T20 World Cup semi-final? Will India handle the pressure?
Should England bring in an extra bowler for their T20 World Cup semi-final at Adelaide Oval? And just how strong are their opponents India?. Those questions were answered by Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton ahead of Thursday's crunch clash, which you can watch from 7am on Sky Sports ahead of an 8am start.
SkySports
Harry Kane: Tottenham and England striker plays nearly an hour in Carabao Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest
Antonio Conte admitted that England captain Harry Kane is "really, really tired" less than a week before England fly out to the World Cup. Kane has started every game for Tottenham this season and was again in the starting line-up as Spurs crashed out of the Carabao Cup after a 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.
Yardbarker
Germany Coach Hansi Flick On Inter Wingback Robin Gosens’ Exclusion From World Cup Squad: “Hasn’t Played Much This Year, He Understands The Decision”
German national team head coach Hansi Flick feels that Inter wingback Robin Gosens understands why he has been left out of the squad for the upcoming World Cup. Speaking in a press conference unveiling the squad for the World Cup, as reported by FCInterNews, the coach explained that the decision ultimately came down to playing time for the 28-year-old.
England expects but can Gareth Southgate’s stuttering side deliver at World Cup?
England expects but doubts over Gareth Southgate’s ability to lead the country to World Cup glory have never been greater than in the build-up to Qatar.Four years ago the waistcoat-clad head coach led the national team on a run to the semi-finals in Russia that was as remarkable as it was surprising.The following summer England won bronze at the inaugural Nations League finals in Portugal and last year the men’s national team got closer to glory than at other any time since 1966.A solid base provided the platform for a run to the European Championship final against Italy at Wembley,...
England set for New Zealand Rugby League World Cup semi-final after Australia edge showdown
England will face New Zealand in the semi-finals of the Women’s Rugby League World Cup after Australia edged a titanic tussle between the two southern hemisphere giants in York to top Group B.The Jillaroos, the double defending champions who scored 166 points without reply in their first two games of the tournament, were pushed to the limit, with Julia Robinson’s second-half try edging a 10-8 win.It means group winners Australia will face Papua New Guinea in the first part of Monday’s double-header back at the LNER Community Stadium, with the Kiwi Ferns taking on hosts England.On this evidence it will...
SkySports
England coach Craig Richards praises 'fighting spirit' as side head to Rugby League World Cup semi-finals
An early try from Martha Molowia promised to give Richards' side the test they craved but they stormed back with eight tries including a hat-trick for winger Leah Burke and a brace for Amy Hardcastle. It was just the test required by Richards as he builds his squad towards a...
SkySports
Reliving Rugby World Cup 2014: How the Red Roses ended 20 years of heartache
The storyline was an easy one to follow as England stepped out for the final in 2014: After a heart-breaking 13-10 loss to New Zealand on home soil four years earlier, the Red Roses had a point to prove when they came up against Canada in Paris at the Stade Francais.
SkySports
Women's Rugby World Cup: Charlie Hayter looks ahead to England vs New Zealand in final
England face New Zealand in the final of the World Cup on Saturday with Simon Middleton's side seeking a third title and first since 2014. The Black Ferns were the last team to beat England in 2019 but the Red Roses handed them heavy defeats in back-to-back Tests at the end of last season during their record winning streak that now stands at 30 matches.
SkySports
Heung-Min Son: Tottenham forward confirms he is fit for the World Cup with South Korea after surgery around fractured eye
Heung-Min Son has confirmed he is fit for the World Cup with South Korea after undergoing surgery on a fracture around his eye. The Tottenham forward wrote on Instagram: "Hi everyone. I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you all for the messages of support I have received over the last week. I have read so many of them and truly, truly appreciate you all. In a tough time I received a lot of strength from you!
