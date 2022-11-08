A host of the best players on the planet will be in action at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.They will all be hoping to make a name for themselves alongside some of the greats who have featured in the showpiece tournament over the years.Here, the PA news agency compiles a greatest all-time World Cup XI.Lev YashinYashin played in three World Cups for the Soviet Union, helping them to reach the quarter-finals twice, in 1958 and 1962, as well as the semi-finals in 1966. Dynamo Moscow stopper Yashin remains the only goalkeeper to win the European Footballer of the Year...

2 DAYS AGO