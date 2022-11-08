ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pele, Messi, Moore: Could this be the greatest all-time World Cup XI?

A host of the best players on the planet will be in action at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.They will all be hoping to make a name for themselves alongside some of the greats who have featured in the showpiece tournament over the years.Here, the PA news agency compiles a greatest all-time World Cup XI.Lev YashinYashin played in three World Cups for the Soviet Union, helping them to reach the quarter-finals twice, in 1958 and 1962, as well as the semi-finals in 1966. Dynamo Moscow stopper Yashin remains the only goalkeeper to win the European Footballer of the Year...
Yardbarker

Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup

Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
SkySports

Reece James: Chelsea and England defender will miss World Cup in Qatar due to injury

Reece James will miss the World Cup in Qatar because of injury. After discussions with Gareth Southgate on Tuesday, it was decided the Chelsea full-back has not recovered sufficiently from the knee injury he picked up against AC Milan last month. James flew to Dubai to undergo an intensive rehabilitation...
SkySports

Pakistan captain Babar Azam backed to produce 'something very special' in T20 World Cup semi-final vs New Zealand

Pakistan captain Babar Azam will end his lean run of form and produce "something very special" in Wednesday's T20 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Sydney. That's the view of Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden, with Babar having averaged just 7.80 in the Super 12 stage, scoring only 39 runs in total and falling for singles figures four times out of five.
Yardbarker

Germany Coach Hansi Flick On Inter Wingback Robin Gosens’ Exclusion From World Cup Squad: “Hasn’t Played Much This Year, He Understands The Decision”

German national team head coach Hansi Flick feels that Inter wingback Robin Gosens understands why he has been left out of the squad for the upcoming World Cup. Speaking in a press conference unveiling the squad for the World Cup, as reported by FCInterNews, the coach explained that the decision ultimately came down to playing time for the 28-year-old.
The Independent

England expects but can Gareth Southgate’s stuttering side deliver at World Cup?

England expects but doubts over Gareth Southgate’s ability to lead the country to World Cup glory have never been greater than in the build-up to Qatar.Four years ago the waistcoat-clad head coach led the national team on a run to the semi-finals in Russia that was as remarkable as it was surprising.The following summer England won bronze at the inaugural Nations League finals in Portugal and last year the men’s national team got closer to glory than at other any time since 1966.A solid base provided the platform for a run to the European Championship final against Italy at Wembley,...
The Independent

England set for New Zealand Rugby League World Cup semi-final after Australia edge showdown

England will face New Zealand in the semi-finals of the Women’s Rugby League World Cup after Australia edged a titanic tussle between the two southern hemisphere giants in York to top Group B.The Jillaroos, the double defending champions who scored 166 points without reply in their first two games of the tournament, were pushed to the limit, with Julia Robinson’s second-half try edging a 10-8 win.It means group winners Australia will face Papua New Guinea in the first part of Monday’s double-header back at the LNER Community Stadium, with the Kiwi Ferns taking on hosts England.On this evidence it will...
SkySports

Women's Rugby World Cup: Charlie Hayter looks ahead to England vs New Zealand in final

England face New Zealand in the final of the World Cup on Saturday with Simon Middleton's side seeking a third title and first since 2014. The Black Ferns were the last team to beat England in 2019 but the Red Roses handed them heavy defeats in back-to-back Tests at the end of last season during their record winning streak that now stands at 30 matches.
SkySports

Heung-Min Son: Tottenham forward confirms he is fit for the World Cup with South Korea after surgery around fractured eye

Heung-Min Son has confirmed he is fit for the World Cup with South Korea after undergoing surgery on a fracture around his eye. The Tottenham forward wrote on Instagram: "Hi everyone. I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you all for the messages of support I have received over the last week. I have read so many of them and truly, truly appreciate you all. In a tough time I received a lot of strength from you!

Comments / 0

Community Policy