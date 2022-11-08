ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

LoveTheEarth&Sea
2d ago

We don’t need more hotels!We need to put a limit on how many polluting tourist are allowed here at one time!Too much pollution for our home!Hotels make the money while the people who are from here become poor slaves! Or move to Vegas to escape the slave life and stop supporting the destruction of our island home through tourism!WTF!

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
The Made in Hawaii Festival is back on Oahu

Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after an 80-foot boat sank in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor on Thursday night. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. Hawaiian Airlines took...
Honolulu ranks No. 2 in best cities for retired veterans

Honolulu is the second best city for retired veterans, according to Navy Federal Credit Union’s 2022 Best Cities After Service report. The credit union has released the report biannually since 2018. The ranking is determined by proximity to a veterans affairs hospital and tax rates. Honolulu had a high...
Details revealed about sunken ship in Ala Wai Boat Harbor

HONOLULU (KITV)- A nearly 80-foot boat now sits at the bottom of the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor. Crews spent Thursday night and all of Friday, cleaning up fuel spilt from the boat. The mechanic for the boat, the Princess Moana, says he and one other person were on the boat when this happened. They were trying to fix the boat at the time.
Police Looking For Missing Honolulu Man

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Police say they are trying to locate 22-year-old Donald James Sniffin, a resident of Honolulu who is originally from Hilo. (BIVN) – Police are looking for a 22-year-old Honolulu man who appears to have gone missing after he flew to Hilo in September. From a...
The Coolest Spots on O‘ahu for Scenic Holiday and Instagram Shots

The holidays are here, and that means the countdown for getting this year’s holiday photos done has already begun. Eep!. If you find yourself racking your brain every year for cool new backdrops for your photo card or annual Instagram post, not to fret. We’re here to help with a list of fresh locales (your house’s staircase is so last year!), courtesy of some of our favorite professional shutterbugs.
Hundreds of visitors to help clean up Honolulu's Ala Wai canal

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Since the Genki Ala Wai project first started in 2019, technical advisor Hiromichi Nago reported the condition of the canal has been improving. The sludge containing rotten organic matter on the Kapahulu end of the canal dipped from being 23 inches deep to just 3 inches. According to Nago, the amount of fecal bacteria has diminished as well.
“By right” zoning would streamline building permit process

I’ve been playing a new online game, but no matter what I do, I can’t seem to win. It’s a real-life simulation about getting authorized to build a house for your family. But I keep getting tripped up by Honolulu’s permitting process. The creative folks at...
Public Access to Radio Traffic Restricted on Honolulu

(TNS) - Public access to non-tactical radio traffic of Honolulu police, firefighters, emergency medical services workers and ocean safety personnel will remain restricted for at least the next 90 days as Honolulu Hale has opted not to enter into an agreement with Hawaii media to restore access. Public access to...
Nami Kaze’s New Izakaya Style Dinner Is One of Honolulu’s Best

Based on brunch alone, I had already thought of Nami Kaze as one of the best new restaurants to open in Honolulu in years. With a menu of honey walnut shrimp and waffles, and so-called omelets that are really decadent chawanmushi topped with mentaiko or shrimp and chile crisp, chef-owner Jason Peel shows off a playful originality. And now, with dinner, the creativity continues to pour forth.
