ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Shania Twain Reacts to “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” Named the No. 1 Karaoke Song

By Cillea Houghton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48RTGM_0j3b6X6500

If you’re a fan of karaoke, it’s likely you’ve heard Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” once or twice during a night out on the town – and the singer is still baffled at its popularity.

While appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Twain couldn’t help but laugh when the host pointed out that “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” ranks at No. 1 on Billboard‘s 100 Greatest Karaoke Songs of All Time list.

“I think that is so cool,” Twain reacts. “Certainly I never would have imagined that I would have the biggest karaoke song, but I enjoy the compliment. … Every person in the world can sing that song with an exclamation mark, it’s just a statement kind of feel good song.”

“And we all love that song,” Hudson affirms.

“Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” was released as a single in 1999 and featured on Twain’s blockbuster album, Come on Over. It charted in multiple countries, reaching the top five on the country charts, and has been certified 2x platinum in the U.S. It also won the Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 2000.

During the interview, Twain also opened up about how she was forced to stop singing for seven years due to a bout with Lyme Disease that damaged her vocal cord nerves and made her unable to “project” her voice.

“I found the way to work around it to a certain degree, but nothing would stick and it was really exhausting,” she explains. The singer underwent an operation to fix the issue that got her “back onto the stage and back into the studio.”

Twain recently dropped major news that she’s releasing a new album, Queen of Me, in 2023 on Feb. . She also will headline an arena tour that crosses multiple continents, with 50 dates in the U.S., Europe, and her native Canada beginning in April.

Before the tour, Twain will make her debut as Mrs. Potts in the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast in honor of the Disney classic’s 30th anniversary, airing on Dec. 15 on ABC.

Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

Comments / 1

Related
American Songwriter

Shania Twain is “Excited” to Unveil the Tracklist for ‘Queen of Me’

Shania Twain has released the tracklist for her upcoming album, Queen of Me. The new effort features a dozen songs, including her current single, “Waking Up Dreaming,” the opening song “Giddy Up” that’s described in a press release as “energetic,” while the title track is described as “empowered” and the album closer, “The Hardest Stone,” is labeled “passionate.” “BEST Friend,” “Pretty Liar” and “Inhale/Exhale AIR” are among the other song titles.
FLORIDA STATE
American Songwriter

Meg Mac Recalibrated Her Life and Lyrics Around Third Album ‘Matter of Time’

At the beginning of 2020, Meg Mac already had a third album ready to go. A follow-up to her 2019 release Hope, the Australian singer-songwriter had it all in place before she decided to nix two of the lead singles. Preferring her voice memos to the finished tracks, Mac needed to start over. She relocated to the remote village of Burrawang in New South Wales, Australia, to write songs in a moment she described as “a bit of a meltdown.”
Rolling Stone

Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless Hush the CMAs with Epic ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’

Entertainer of the Year nominee Chris Stapleton brought out five-time CMA winner Patty Loveless for a haunting collaboration on “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” at the 2022 CMA Awards. The performance aimed to lift up the state of Kentucky, where both singers were raised, and highlight its historic struggles with flooding earlier this year. The performance began quietly, with only hushed instrumentation before Loveless’ powerful voice took hold. As the song swelled volume, so did the urgency in her voice, giving the narrative about the economic struggles and human costs of coal mining communities a heavy, mournful feeling. Stapleton howled...
KENTUCKY STATE
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Pays Tribute to Alabama Co-Founder Jeff Cook Following His Death

Jeff Cook, co-founder of Alabama passed away after a decade-long battle with Parkinson’s disease on Monday. Yesterday, the band shared the tragic news with the world. The loss of a pillar of one of the most influential bands in country music sent shockwaves through the genre. Fans flocked to social media to pay tribute to Cook. Additionally, a laundry list of country stars including Blake Shelton shared their thoughts on the passing of the legendary multi-instrumentalist.
ALABAMA STATE
Country Thang Daily

What Makes “I May Never Get To Heaven” by Conway Twitty Special?

Conway Twitty and his song “I May Never Get To Heaven” became famous after he released his cover of the single in 1979 as his second single from his album Cross Winds. This musical piece also became his 22nd hit single that took the top spot on the Billboard US Hot Country Songs. It retained its position for a whole week while managing to stay in the chart for a total of 10 weeks.
American Songwriter

The War and Treaty Drop ‘Blank Page’ EP Before CMA Awards Debut

The War and Treaty are starting with a Blank Page on their new EP. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), hours before their inaugural performance at the CMA Awards, the husband-and-wife duo of Michael and Tanya Trotter unveiled their surprise new EP, Blank Page. Produced by Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, The Highwomen), the EP features four songs: current single “Lover’s Game,” the title track, “That’s How Love is Made” and “Dumb Luck.”
MARYLAND STATE
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Nile Rodgers Wrote for Other Artists

Songwriter, musician, producer, and co-founding member of the disco-funk band Chic, Nile Rodgers has worked with everyone from Madonna, David Bowie, Diana Ross, Mick Jagger, and an endless list for more than four decades with his work featured on albums that have collectively sold more than 500 million copies worldwide.
DoYouRemember?

John Schneider Expresses Regret Over Family Issues: ‘I Hope They’ll Speak To Me Again’

The 62-year-old country musician John Schneider who came into the limelight for playing the role of “Bo” Duke in the American TV comedy series The Dukes of Hazzard, expressed deep concerns over his falling out with his children after his messy divorce from his ex-wife, Elly Castle while appearing in the season 28 of the reality dance show, Dancing with the Stars in 2018.
CALIFORNIA STATE
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy