Why I’d buy the $41,000 Kia EV6 over the $66,000 Tesla Model Y after driving the two popular electric SUVs
The Tesla has a bigger interior and better range, but the Kia EV6 is cheaper, charges faster, and doesn't have pesky touchscreen controls.
Carscoops
Mercedes G-Class Gains Rolls-Royce-Style Suicide-Door Option By Mansory
Suicide doors are one of the stand-out features of Rolls-Royce models, as a graceful way of entering and exiting the vehicle. Thanks to Mansory, owners of the Mercedes G-Class are now able to enjoy this feature, whether they drive an AMG-branded G63 performance flagship or any other regular or armored G-Wagen.
New Aehra Electric SUV With Butterfly Doors Makes The Tesla Model X Look Lame
Another luxury all-electric SUV has arrived, adding to the growing list that includes the Tesla Model X, Audi e-tron, and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Meet the Aehra SUV from the Milan, Italy-based EV startup. Teaser images were revealed in September, and the first official exterior photos just landed. No interior pictures have been released yet.
I drove electric SUVs from Tesla and Hyundai — and I'd pick the $41,000 Ioniq 5 for its super-fast charging and futuristic looks
The Tesla Model Y has better range and cargo space, but the Hyundai charges faster, is simpler to use, and is $25,000 cheaper.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Fisker Ocean Prototype First Drive: Finally a Success for Henrik?
F. Scott Fitzgerald once declared there were no second acts in American lives. Nobody told Henrik Fisker. The Danish-born, Los Angeles-based car designer turned entrepreneur is now on his third attempt at building cars with his family name on the hood. In his early favor, our drive of a prototype of the electric-powered 2023 Fisker Ocean SUV due to hit streets later this year suggests he might finally have a winner.
I drove Mercedes-Benz's $141,000 Tesla rival and experienced the electric, screen-filled future of luxury cars
The new EQS is Mercedes-Benz's first shot at taking on Tesla in the US. The electric luxury sedan boasts up to 350 miles of range, a striking collection of screens, and an interior full of high-end materials. The well-optioned EQS 580 model that Mercedes lent me cost around $141,000. Tesla...
Carscoops
Tesla Opens Up Its EV Charging Connector Design To Other Automakers
Tesla announced today that it is inviting other charging network operators and vehicle manufacturers to use its electric car charging connec. The carmaker reports that third party operators already have plans to incorporate the plug into their stations. The Tesla plug, which is now being called the North American Charging...
Carscoops
New Abarth 500 EV Caught Undisguised During A Photo Shoot
The Abarth 500 EV has been spied undisguised during a photo shoot, ahead of its unveiling on November 22nd. As we see in these images shared by Carzturbo on Instagram Looking undeniably cool, the model follows in the footsteps of the regular hatchback but adopts a new front end with prominent “ABARTH” badging. Further below, there’s a sportier front bumper with air curtains and a central honeycomb mesh insert. The model also sports a unique front spoiler, which contrasts with the bright yellow paint job.
Carscoops
Bugatti W16 Mistral Roadster Tops Out At 261 MPH, Rich Guys Going To Need Stronger Wig Glue
When Bugatti revealed the W16 Mistral back in August it claimed it was engineered to be the fastest convertible in the world. What it didn’t tell us is exactly how fast it could go. But now we have an answer. Bugatti says the Chiron-based roadster tops out at 261...
MotorAuthority
2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695
Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. Close to 63 grand...
T-Pain’s Nissan 240SX Drift Car Returned in Crap Condition After a Year in the Shop
T-Pain via TikTokThe rapper says he loaned it to a friend who totally trashed it. When he got it back, the glovebox was in the backseat.
Carscoops
Drako’s Insane 2,000 HP Dragon SUV Will Debut On Nov 17
EV startup Drako Motors has teased its upcoming Dragon ahead of an official launch on November 17. Drako first arrived on the automotive scene a few years ago with its Fisker Karma-based GTE. The Dragon will take the form of a coupe crossover and in the run-up to its unveiling, the automaker has made some audacious claims about it. But first, the design.
Carscoops
Praga Teases New Road-Going Hypercar, Debuts Later This Month
Praga has a long history in motorsport and the company is preparing to bring that experience to the road with an all-new hypercar. Set to debut on November 23rd, the mystery model promises to combine the “holy trinity of performance car design: carbon, petrol, lightweight.” The company also teased it will have titanium exhausts and “extreme performance for enthusiast drivers.”
tiremeetsroad.com
Tire explosion at SEMA’s BurnYard from 1000 HP Demon Taxi sends rubber carcass flying over crowd, hits & damages Silverado show truck
No injuries reported except for one damaged Silverado hood. You never expect your multi-year build to get damaged at a car show while parked, sitting completely still, yet, that’s exactly what happened. Perennial favorite to SEMA’s Hoonigan BurnYard, the Bros Automotive Detail Center’s 1000 HP Dodge Demon Taxi, blew...
Carscoops
1:10 Toyan Scale Model V8 Spins To 12,500 RPM But Costs As Much As A “Real” V8
Every gearhead should build at least one engine in his lifetime. But it’s not so easy if you don’t have a garage and your girlfriend isn’t enthusiastic about the idea of sharing the living room with a tool chest and a filthy, partially dismantled LS V8. One...
Carscoops
Heavy Metal Drummer Takes Elon Musk To Court, Hopes To Strip Him $56 Billion In Tesla Compensation
Richard Tornetta, the founder of an automotive audio equipment company, the former drummer for “Dawn of Correction,” and a Tesla investor, is taking the automaker’s CEO and board to court in a case that could see Elon Musk stripped of billions. Tornetta will have his case heard...
Carscoops
VW’s Electric Office Chair Is Heated, Drivable And Even Has An Infotainment System
Volkswagen unveiled what is probably the most complex office chair ever to have existed, integrating a number of features you’d normally find in cars. The one-off chair is fully electric and can be driven around the office while featuring LED headlights, heating, parking sensors, and an infotainment system. This...
Carscoops
New Tesla Models Are About To Receive Zoom Video Conferencing
All Tesla models will soon be updated to include Zoom, although the video conferencing application will not be accessible when the vehicle is being driven. Zoom Group product manager Natasha Walia made the announcement during Tuesday’s Zoomtopia event. This came almost three years after Tesla first announced plans to add video conferencing to its vehicles in early 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carscoops
Kia Stinger Dropped From The UK, Will Be Indirectly Replaced By The EV6 GT
Kia announced it withdraws the Stinger from its UK range after five years of sales, with the upcoming EV6 GT serving as an indirect replacement. Kia said that its flagship grand tourer will remain in production in South Korea, although according to the latest reports, the Stinger will go out of production in April 2023.
Carscoops
Facelifted Opel Corsa Hopes To Scoop Up Abandoned Fiesta Fans
Ford recently decided to pull out of the conventional European small hatchback market by announcing that the Fiesta’s almost 50-year run would come to an end in 2023. But Opel shows no signs of giving up on its own supermini, as these spy shots of a facelifted Corsa show.
