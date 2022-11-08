ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

Mercedes G-Class Gains Rolls-Royce-Style Suicide-Door Option By Mansory

Suicide doors are one of the stand-out features of Rolls-Royce models, as a graceful way of entering and exiting the vehicle. Thanks to Mansory, owners of the Mercedes G-Class are now able to enjoy this feature, whether they drive an AMG-branded G63 performance flagship or any other regular or armored G-Wagen.
CarBuzz.com

New Aehra Electric SUV With Butterfly Doors Makes The Tesla Model X Look Lame

Another luxury all-electric SUV has arrived, adding to the growing list that includes the Tesla Model X, Audi e-tron, and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Meet the Aehra SUV from the Milan, Italy-based EV startup. Teaser images were revealed in September, and the first official exterior photos just landed. No interior pictures have been released yet.
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Fisker Ocean Prototype First Drive: Finally a Success for Henrik?

F. Scott Fitzgerald once declared there were no second acts in American lives. Nobody told Henrik Fisker. The Danish-born, Los Angeles-based car designer turned entrepreneur is now on his third attempt at building cars with his family name on the hood. In his early favor, our drive of a prototype of the electric-powered 2023 Fisker Ocean SUV due to hit streets later this year suggests he might finally have a winner.
Carscoops

Tesla Opens Up Its EV Charging Connector Design To Other Automakers

Tesla announced today that it is inviting other charging network operators and vehicle manufacturers to use its electric car charging connec. The carmaker reports that third party operators already have plans to incorporate the plug into their stations. The Tesla plug, which is now being called the North American Charging...
Carscoops

New Abarth 500 EV Caught Undisguised During A Photo Shoot

The Abarth 500 EV has been spied undisguised during a photo shoot, ahead of its unveiling on November 22nd. As we see in these images shared by Carzturbo on Instagram Looking undeniably cool, the model follows in the footsteps of the regular hatchback but adopts a new front end with prominent “ABARTH” badging. Further below, there’s a sportier front bumper with air curtains and a central honeycomb mesh insert. The model also sports a unique front spoiler, which contrasts with the bright yellow paint job.
MotorAuthority

2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695

Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. Close to 63 grand...
Carscoops

Drako’s Insane 2,000 HP Dragon SUV Will Debut On Nov 17

EV startup Drako Motors has teased its upcoming Dragon ahead of an official launch on November 17. Drako first arrived on the automotive scene a few years ago with its Fisker Karma-based GTE. The Dragon will take the form of a coupe crossover and in the run-up to its unveiling, the automaker has made some audacious claims about it. But first, the design.
Carscoops

Praga Teases New Road-Going Hypercar, Debuts Later This Month

Praga has a long history in motorsport and the company is preparing to bring that experience to the road with an all-new hypercar. Set to debut on November 23rd, the mystery model promises to combine the “holy trinity of performance car design: carbon, petrol, lightweight.” The company also teased it will have titanium exhausts and “extreme performance for enthusiast drivers.”
tiremeetsroad.com

Tire explosion at SEMA’s BurnYard from 1000 HP Demon Taxi sends rubber carcass flying over crowd, hits & damages Silverado show truck

No injuries reported except for one damaged Silverado hood. You never expect your multi-year build to get damaged at a car show while parked, sitting completely still, yet, that’s exactly what happened. Perennial favorite to SEMA’s Hoonigan BurnYard, the Bros Automotive Detail Center’s 1000 HP Dodge Demon Taxi, blew...
WASHINGTON STATE
Carscoops

VW’s Electric Office Chair Is Heated, Drivable And Even Has An Infotainment System

Volkswagen unveiled what is probably the most complex office chair ever to have existed, integrating a number of features you’d normally find in cars. The one-off chair is fully electric and can be driven around the office while featuring LED headlights, heating, parking sensors, and an infotainment system. This...
Carscoops

New Tesla Models Are About To Receive Zoom Video Conferencing

All Tesla models will soon be updated to include Zoom, although the video conferencing application will not be accessible when the vehicle is being driven. Zoom Group product manager Natasha Walia made the announcement during Tuesday’s Zoomtopia event. This came almost three years after Tesla first announced plans to add video conferencing to its vehicles in early 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carscoops

Kia Stinger Dropped From The UK, Will Be Indirectly Replaced By The EV6 GT

Kia announced it withdraws the Stinger from its UK range after five years of sales, with the upcoming EV6 GT serving as an indirect replacement. Kia said that its flagship grand tourer will remain in production in South Korea, although according to the latest reports, the Stinger will go out of production in April 2023.
Carscoops

Facelifted Opel Corsa Hopes To Scoop Up Abandoned Fiesta Fans

Ford recently decided to pull out of the conventional European small hatchback market by announcing that the Fiesta’s almost 50-year run would come to an end in 2023. But Opel shows no signs of giving up on its own supermini, as these spy shots of a facelifted Corsa show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy